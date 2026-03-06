SLATE PREVIEW

There are seven games in the NHL on Friday. Vegas travels to Washington, Detroit hosts Florida, Colorado goes to Dallas, Vancouver travels to Chicago, Anaheim is home to Montreal, Edmonton welcomes Carolina, St. Louis is in San Jose and Vegas hosts Minnesota. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at VGK ($7,800): Gustavsson has gone 5-1-0 over his last six starts where he's only allowed 13 goals on 178 shots. He's also 22-10-6 on the season with three shutouts, a 2.54 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Gustavsson could be in line for another win against a Vegas squad that's gone 4-5-1 from their last 10 games.

Spencer Knight, CHI vs. VAN ($8,000): Knight gets the matchup of the night against the lowly Canucks, who are 1-7-2 over their last 10 outings with the league's 31st-ranked offense. He's also posted a 16-18-8 record with three shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and .908 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS

Connor McDavid, EDM vs. CAR ($8,400): Since we're going with an inexpensive forward stack below, McDavid can fit into our lineup. The NHL's leading scorer needs no introduction or any reason to include him on your DFS rosters. Get McDavid in if you have the available salary.

Beckett Sennecke, ANA vs. MON ($6,400): Sennecke used the Olympic break to reenergize as he's since notched has two goals and four assists across five matchups. The 20-year-old rookie has also managed 51 points and would be the favorite for the Calder Trophy if it weren't for the amazing Matthew Schaefer.

Nikolaj Ehlers, CAR at EDM ($5,900): Ehlers is coming off a hat-trick on Wednesday to give him five goals since the break. He's supplied 48 points on the year, including 18 on the power play.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Blackhawks vs. Canucks

Ryan Greene (W - $4,100), Connor Bedard (C - $4,700), Andre Burakovsky (W - $4,700)

Bedard has 25 goals and 32 assists in 48 games to lead the Blackhawks while coming in at a very reasonable salary. Greene has recently been on his wing while contributing eight goals and 14 assists, including 10 points coming during the last 23 outings. Burakovsky got off to a good start, but has only managed on assist from his last 17. Both Greene and Burakovsky could get it going on Friday as Chicago will be facing a Vancouver side sitting at the bottom of the league standings.

DEFENSEMEN

Aaron Ekblad, FLA at DET ($4,400): The Panthers will soon be getting Seth Jones (upper body) back as he able to take full contact in practice on Thursday, though it's unlikely he'll be back Friday. That could leave top power-play quarterbacking duties to Ekblad for a little longer. He also picked up a pair of assists Thursday in a 4-2 loss to Columbus.

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. COL ($5,800): Harley has been on fire since Jan. 27 with three goals and six assists through nine matchups after previously contributing two and 16 from the previous 40.

