Tuesday's top NHL DFS options on DraftKings include the red-hot Cole Caufield as the Montreal Canadiens take on the San Jose Sharks.

Tuesday has 11 games scheduled, including five at 7:00 p.m. EST, one at 8:00 p.m., two at 9:00 p.m., one at 9:30 p.m. and two at 10:00 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Winnipeg (vs. Chicago), Colorado (at Anaheim), Columbus (vs. Nashville) and Montreal (at San Jose) are the biggest favorites on the moneyline. The over/under for Penguins-Bruins, Predators-Blue Jackets, Golden Knights-Sabres, Mammoth-Capitals, Senators-Oilers, Lightning-Wild, Avalanche-Ducks and Canadiens-Sharks is 6.5 goals. The Panthers-Devils, Blackhawks-Jets and Stars-Flames matchups are expected to yield 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Casey DeSmith, DAL at CGY ($8,000): DeSmith will get the second half of Dallas' back-to-back. He has allowed two goals or fewer in each of his last four outings, and Calgary is tied for the fewest goals per game (2.47) this season.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at NJD ($7,800): Bobrovsky stopped all 32 shots he faced in a 1-0 win over the Devils on Nov. 20. New Jersey is tied with the Flames for the fewest goals per game this campaign. Since Feb. 1, the Devils have scored a mere 1.20 goals per game across five outings.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Matt Boldy, MIN vs. TBL ($7,700): Boldy has notched eight goals and 10 assists during a nine-game point streak. He has eight power-play points (two goals, six assists) and 34 shots on net over that span.

Cole Caufield, MTL at SJS ($7,100): Caufield has an NHL-leading 16 goals in 20 games since the calendar flipped to 2026. He has netted three markers on nine shots in two outings following the Olympic break. Caufield has three goals, six points and 16 shots in his last four meetings with the Sharks.

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA at NJD ($6,900): Tkachuk has been productive following his return from the Olympics, compiling two goals on 11 shots and three assists during a three-game point streak. He has seven helpers and 13 shots in his past six appearances against the Devils.

Brayden Point, TBL at MIN ($6,600): Point has collected two multi-point efforts in three games since returning to the lineup from a lower-body injury. He has three goals, two assists and seven shots during that time. Point has generated two goals, four points and eight shots in his past three contests against the Wild.

Gabriel Landeskog, COL at ANA ($5,500): Landeskog is coming off a three-point effort against the Kings on Monday. Following his return from the Olympics, he has accounted for one goal, four assists and 12 shots in four games.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Sabres vs. Golden Knights

Tage Thompson (C - $7,700), Alex Tuch (W - $5,800), Peyton Krebs (W - $2,700)

Thompson has earned four goals, four assists and 31 shots across his seven-game point streak. Tuch has two goals, one assist and 11 shots in two contests going into Tuesday night's action. Krebs has supplied two goals, two helpers and three shots over his three-game point spree.

Buffalo's top line should remain hot against the struggling Golden Knights. Vegas has gone 1-2-0 since returning from the Olympic break while surrendering 4.00 goals per game.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. OTT ($7,100): Bouchard has amassed two goals, seven assists, nine shots and five blocks during his four-game point streak. He has three multi-point performances and four helpers with the man advantage over that stretch. Bouchard has one goal, 10 points and 12 shots in his last five outings against the Senators.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. VGK ($6,100): Dahlin had three points (one goal, two assists) in Saturday's 6-2 win over Tampa Bay. He has provided one goal, two helpers and 12 shots in his past four appearances against the Golden Knights.

