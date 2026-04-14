NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14

Tuesday's top NHL DFS options on DraftKings include Jeremy Swayman as the Boston Bruins host the New Jersey Devils.
April 14, 2026
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
April 14, 2026
DraftKings NHL

Tuesday has nine games scheduled, including four at 7:00 p.m. EDT, one at 8:00 p.m., two at 9:00 p.m., one at 9:30 p.m. and one at 10:00 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Try our DraftKings NHL Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW 

Utah (vs. Winnipeg), Montreal (at Philadelphia), Los Angeles (at Vancouver) and Colorado (at Calgary) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for Devils-Bruins, Jets-Mammoth and Kings-Canucks is 6.0 goals. The other six matchups are expected to yield 6.5 goals. 

GOALIES 

Jeremy Swayman, BOS vs. NJD ($7,900): Swayman hasn't picked up a win across four appearances in April. However, he has allowed only two goals on three occasions during that span. Swayman made 29 saves in a 4-1 win over New Jersey on Dec. 6. 

Logan Thompson, WSH at CBJ ($7,800): Thompson has surrendered just five goals on 97 shots during his four-game winning streak. He has gone 3-0-0 against the Blue Jackets this season, stopping 95 of 97 shots. 

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS 

Clayton Keller, UTA vs. WPG ($7,200): Keller has compiled four goals and 13 assists over an eight-game point streak. He has eight power-play points (two goals, six assists) and 19 shots on net during that span. Keller has four multi-point efforts in his last five outings against the Jets, collecting three goals and five helpers. 

Nick Suzuki, MTL at PHI ($7,100): Suzuki has notched two goals on 10 shots and four assists in his four-game point streak. He has been hot down the stretch and productive against the Flyers, racking up seven goals and 16 points in 17 regular-season outings. 

Gabriel Vilardi, WPG at UTA ($4,900): Vilardi has generated two goals on seven shots and three helpers in his past four appearances. He has provided one goal, 11 shots on target and four points in five previous meetings against Utah. 

FORWARD LINE STACK 

Capitals at Blue Jackets 

Connor McMichael (W - $3,800), Pierre-Luc Dubois (C - $3,800), Ryan Leonard (W - $3,500) 

McMichael has been all over the scoresheet since the end of March, accumulating four goals, 15 shots and 11 points in his past nine matches. Leonard has five goals, 23 shots and nine points in eight outings going into Tuesday night's action, including three goals and one assist during a three-game point streak. Dubois has chipped in nine helpers and one goal in his last seven appearances. 

The trio possesses plenty of bang-for-the-buck potential in Washington's final game of the 2025-26 campaign.  

DEFENSEMEN 

Matthew Schaefer, NYI vs. CAR ($6,800): Schaefer has accounted for three goals, 11 points, 50 shots on net and 17 blocked shots in his last 14 contests. He has earned one goal, one assist and four shots in his previous two outings against the Hurricanes this campaign. The 18-year-old phenom needs only one point to reach 60 to conclude what has been an impressive rookie year. 

Lane Hutson, MTL at PHI ($5,500): Hutson has accumulated one goal, four assists, four shots on target and eight blocked shots in six games ahead of Tuesday's regular-season finale. He has picked up one goal on seven shots and five points in five career appearances against the Flyers, including two helpers in two outings this season. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Corey Abbott
Corey Abbott is an avid sports fan who has been writing fantasy hockey for 15-plus years.
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NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
Tuesday's top NHL DFS options on DraftKings include Jeremy Swayman as the Boston Bruins host the New Jersey Devils.
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