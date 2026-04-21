Tuesday's top NHL DFS options on DraftKings include Scott Wedgewood as he looks to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 2-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Kings.

Tuesday has four games scheduled, including one at 7:00 p.m. EDT, one at 7:30 p.m., one at 9:30 p.m. and one at 10:00 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

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SLATE PREVIEW

Colorado (vs. Los Angeles), Tampa Bay (vs. Montreal) and Buffalo (vs. Boston) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. Vegas (vs. Utah) is also favored. The over/under for Bruins-Sabres and Mammoth-Golden Knights is 6.0 goals, while the Canadiens-Lightning and Kings-Avalanche matchups are expected to yield 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Scott Wedgewood, COL vs. LAK ($8,400): Dating back to the regular season. Wedgewood has won seven of his last eight outings. He has allowed two goals or fewer in each contest, including a 24-save performance in Game 1's 2-1 win over the Kings on Sunday.

Carter Hart, VGK vs. UTA ($7,900): Hart has won his last seven starts while permitting only 12 goals on 176 shots. He made 31 saves in a 4-2 win over the Mammoth in Game 1 on Sunday.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Brayden Point, TBL vs. MTL ($5,600): Point was quiet in Game 1 against the Canadiens on Sunday and finished the regular season with four points (one goal, three assists) in his last seven appearances. However, he still has a spot on the top line and first power-play unit. It probably won't be long before he gets back on track, giving him plenty of bang-for-the-buck upside for Tuesday's slate.

Nazem Kadri, COL vs. LAK ($4,300): Kadri didn't find the scoresheet over four straight games before missing the final five contests of the regular season with a broken finger. He had one shot on goal and one hit in Game 1 versus the Kings. Still, he has considerable upside as a member of Colorado's top power-play combination.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Sabres vs. Bruins

Tage Thompson (C - $7,800), Alex Tuch (W - $5,700), Peyton Krebs (W - $2,800)

Thompson had two goals on seven shots and one assist in Game 1 against Boston on Sunday. He also collected five helpers and 22 shots in four outings versus the Sabres during the regular season. Tuch notched one goal, one assist and four shots in Sunday's playoff opener. Krebs picked up a helper in Game 1.

Buffalo's top line was instrumental in the team's comeback victory in Game 1, and the trio possesses plenty of upside going into Tuesday's slate.

Canadiens at Lightning

Juraj Slafkovsky (W - $6,100), Nick Suzuki (C - $6,500), Cole Caufield (W - $7,800)

Slafkovsky potted three power-play goals on seven shots in Sunday's Game 1 victory over Tampa Bay. He also amassed four goals, seven points and 11 shots in four meetings against the Lightning during the regular season. Suzuki and Caufield provided two helpers apiece on the man advantage in Montreal's 4-3 overtime win in Sunday's playoff opener.

Montreal's top line has been all over the scoresheet against Tampa Bay in 2025-26. The trio is a solid blend of offensive potential and solid cap hits heading into Tuesday's Game 2.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. LAK ($7,400): Makar had four shots on goal and three blocked shots in Game 1 versus the Kings. If he adds a point or two to that category coverage, he should be worth his lefty cap hit for Tuesday's slate. He had one goal, four points and 10 shots in three outings against Los Angeles during the regular season.

Lane Hutson, MTL at TBL ($5,400): Hutson chipped in a power-play assist, two shots on target and one blocked shot in Game 1 versus the Lightning. He has six helpers, including four with the man advantage, across his first six postseason appearances.

Noah Hanifin, VGK vs. UTA ($3,500): Hanifin had two assists and one shot on goal in Game 1 against the Mammoth. He has collected three goals and 12 points in 19 playoff appearances with the Golden Knights.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.