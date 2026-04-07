Tuesday has 11 games scheduled, including five at 7:00 p.m. EDT, three at 8:00 p.m., one at 9:30 p.m. and two at 10:00 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Try our DraftKings NHL Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

Minnesota (vs. Seattle), Vegas (at Vancouver), Dallas (vs. Calgary), Montreal (vs. Florida) and Carolina (vs. Boston) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for Bruins-Hurricanes, Panthers-Canadiens, Lightning-Senators, Oilers-Mammoth, Predators-Ducks and Golden Knights-Canucks is 6.5 goals. The Blue Jackets-Red Wings, Kraken-Wild and Avalanche-Blues matchups are expected to yield 6.0 goals, while the remaining contests anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. CGY ($8,500): Oettinger made 22 saves to secure his third shutout of the season in Thursday's 3-0 victory over Winnipeg. He has gone 2-0-0 against Calgary this season while stopping 55 of the 59 shots he has faced.

Dan Vladar, PHI at NJD ($7,500): Vladar has turned aside 39 of 41 shots during his modest two-game winning streak. He has gone 4-0-0 against New Jersey in his career, including two victories this campaign while making 61 saves on 67 shots.

Joel Hofer, STL vs. COL ($7,400): Hofer has won four of his last five outings while allowing only 10 goals on 130 shots. He stopped 26 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche, providing him with some bang for the buck upside for Tuesday's slate despite having a challenging matchup.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Robert Thomas, STL vs. COL ($7,000): Thomas has accounted for five goals and five assists in his five-game point streak. He has four helpers on the power play and 12 shots on goal during that time. Thomas scored a hat trick on five shots against Colorado on Sunday.

Logan Cooley, UTA vs. EDM ($4,900): Cooley has produced five goals on 10 shots and three assists during his four-game point streak. He has three power-play tallies during that span.

Logan Stankoven, CAR vs. BOS ($3,700): Stankoven has netted four goals on 10 shots while adding one assist across his four-game point streak. He has potted two goals on the man advantage during that stretch.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Golden Knights at Canucks

Mark Stone (W - $6,800), Mitch Marner (C - $6,400), Ivan Barbashev (W - $4,000)

Stone has accounted for three goals, two assists and 11 shots on target over his past five outings. Marner has registered four goals, three helpers and nine shots over his last four appearances, with the bulk of his production coming in a five-point performance against Calgary on Thursday. Barbashev has three goals, eight assists and 17 shots in eight games going into Tuesday night's action. He has one goal and five helpers during a three-game point streak.

Vegas' second line possesses plenty of offensive potential, and they all have solid cap hits for Tuesday's slate.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NSH at ANA ($6,800): Josi has collected one goal and four assists during his three-game point streak. He has two multi-point efforts, three power-play helpers, 10 shots on net and six blocked shots during that span.

Darren Raddysh, TBL at OTT ($6,700): Raddysh has supplied four goals and 11 points in the last 11 games. He has three power-play points (one goal, two assists), 39 shots and eight blocks across that period. He has reached the scoresheet in each of his past two outings, contributing one goal, two helpers, five shots and three blocks.

Mikhail Sergachev, UTA vs. EDM ($5,700): Sergachev has collected nine assists, including five on the power play, during a four-game point spree. He also has 10 shots on target and nine blocked shots over that stretch.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.