Monday has 10 games scheduled, including three at 7:00 p.m. EDT, one at 7:30 p.m., two at 8:00 p.m., one at 8:30 p.m., two at 9:30 p.m. and one at 10:00 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

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SLATE PREVIEW

Buffalo (at Chicago), Tampa Bay (vs. Detroit), Vegas (vs. Winnipeg), Dallas (at Toronto) and Nashville (vs. San Jose) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for Red Wings-Lightning, Sharks-Predators, Sabres-Blackhawks and Avalanche-Oilers is 6.5 goals, while the Kings-Kraken matchup is expected to yield 5.5 goals. The other five contests anticipate 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Joel Hofer, STL vs. MIN ($7,400): Hofer has been superb since the Olympic break, posting a 10-2-2 record with a 1.90 GAA and a .936 save percentage across 14 appearances. He has won three of his last four outings and turned aside 22 shots in a 3-1 win over Minnesota on March 1.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at VGK ($7,000): Hellebuyck has bounce-back appeal after struggling in Saturday's blowout loss to Philadelphia. Before that defeat, he stopped 57 of 62 shots during a three-game winning streak. He made 26 saves in a 4-1 win over Vegas on March 24.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Filip Forsberg, NSH vs. SJS ($6,700): Before being held off the scoresheet in his last two outings, Forsberg had five goals on 13 shots and three assists during a five-game point streak. However, he is a solid bet to get back on track in Monday's matchup against San Jose. Forsberg has earned seven straight multi-point performances versus the Sharks, collecting nine goals and nine assists during that span.

Adrian Kempe, LAK at SEA ($6,500): Kempe has four multi-point performances in his last eight matches. During that span, he has notched eight goals on 22 shots and four assists. Kempe has three goals, 23 shots and three helpers in his last seven appearances against the Kraken.

Jason Zucker, BUF at CHI ($5,700): Zucker has two goals, three assists and eight shots on net across a three-game point streak. He picked up one goal and three points in a 9-3 win over Chicago back on Nov. 21 of this season.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Jason Robertson (W - $7,600, Matt Duchene (W - $5,600), Mavrik Bourque (W - $4,500)

Robertson has four goals on 10 shots and one assist during a three-game point streak. Duchene has collected two goals, five points and 13 shots on net over his past six outings. Bourque has five goals and 13 points in his last 21 appearances, but he has slowed down following a red-hot start to March.

The trio has plenty of offensive upside against the struggling Maple Leafs. Since the beginning of March, Toronto has allowed the second-most goals per game (3.95) and the most shots per game (33.7) in the league.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR at FLA ($6,400): Fox has compiled four goals, 11 assists, 15 shots on net and 11 blocked shots over his past nine contests. He has nine power-play points (two goals, seven assists) during that stretch. Fox has one goal, two points and four shots in two previous meetings against Florida this campaign.

Sean Walker, CAR at PHI ($5,200): Walker has two goals and four assists over a five-game point streak. He has added 10 shots on net and four blocked shots during that span.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.