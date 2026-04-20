Monday has four games scheduled, including one at 7:00 p.m. EDT, one at 7:30 p.m., one at 9:30 p.m. and one at 10:00 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

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Edmonton (vs. Anaheim) is the biggest favorite on the Moneyline. Carolina (vs. Ottawa), Pittsburgh (vs. Philadelphia) and Dallas (vs. Minnesota) are also favored. The over/under for Ducks-Oilers is 6.5 goals, while the Flyers-Penguins matchup is expected to yield 6.0 goals. The other two contests anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Connor Ingram, EDM vs. ANA ($7,900): Despite a 1-1-1 record in his last three outings, Ingram performed admirably while stopping 62 of 65 shots. He also went 1-1-0 with a 2.48 GAA and a .919 save percentage versus the Ducks during the 2025-26 regular season.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. MIN ($7,700): Oettinger is a solid bet to bounce back in Game 2. The team's play in front of him received most of the blame after a 6-1 loss to Minnesota on Saturday. Oettinger was also superb on home ice during the regular season, sporting a 20-5-4 record with a 2.50 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 30 appearances.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Connor McDavid, EDM vs. ANA ($8,100): McDavid produced five goals on 34 shots and 13 points in seven games down the stretch to secure his sixth Art Ross Trophy. He led the league with 138 points. McDavid picked up two goals, five helpers and 11 shots on net in three games against the Ducks during the 2025-26 regular season.

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. ANA ($7,000): Draisaitl appears poised to return to the lineup from a lower-body injury in Game 1 against the Ducks. He has been practicing on the second line and worked on the top power-play unit during Sunday's session. Draisaitl had four assists and four shots on goal in two games versus Anaheim during the regular season.

Mats Zuccarello, MIN at DAL ($6,100): Zuccarello wrapped up the regular season with five multi-point efforts in six appearances. He had 10 assists, 11 points and 12 shots on net during that span. Zuccarello also had three helpers, including two on the power play, in Game 1 against Dallas.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Hurricanes vs. Senators

Logan Stankoven (C - $5,400), Taylor Hall (W - $5,100), Jackson Blake (W - $5,200)

Stankoven registered one goal, one assist and six shots on target in Game 1 against Ottawa. Hall also had one goal and one helper to go with five shots in Carolina's 2-0 win over the Senators on Saturday. Blake contributed two assists in the victory.

Carolina's second line was productive down the stretch, and the trio has carried over that momentum into the playoffs. As a result, the combination has plenty of bang-for-the-buck potential for Game 2.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. ANA ($7,000): Bouchard led all blueliners in scoring with 95 points (21 goals, 74 assists) in 82 games during the 2025-26 regular season. During that impressive run of success, he supplied one goal and four helpers in three outings against the Ducks. Bouchard has one goal, nine points, 12 shots on net and eight blocked shots in his last seven appearances.

Erik Karlsson, PIT vs. PHI ($6,100): Karlsson collected an assist, two shots on target and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Philadelphia in Game 1. He also earned one goal, three points and eight shots in three games against the Flyers during the 2025-26 regular season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.