Monday has five games scheduled, including three at 7:00 p.m. EDT, one at 8:00 p.m. and one at 9:30 p.m.. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Try our FanDuel NHL Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

Colorado (vs. Pittsburgh), Detroit (vs. Calgary) and Dallas (vs. Utah) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. New Jersey (vs. Boston) and Los Angeles (at NY Rangers) are also favored. The over/under for Penguins-Avalanche is 6.5 goals. The Bruins-Devils matchup is expected to yield 5.5 goals, while the remaining three contests anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

John Gibson, DET vs. CGY ($7,700): Following the Olympic break, Gibson has a 2-3-1 record despite posting a 2.33 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Calgary wraps up a five-game road trip against Detroit on Monday. The Flames have lost three of four games and rank 32nd in the league with only 2.47 goals per game.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. UTA ($7.400): Oettinger has stopped 78 of the 83 shots he has faced during his three-game winning streak. He has gone 2-1-0 in his previous three meetings against Utah while registering a 2.34 GAA and a .924 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Alex DeBrincat, DET vs. CGY ($7,300): DeBrincat has picked up at least one point in seven of eight games heading into Monday night's action. He has three goals, six helpers and 22 shots on target during that span, including three assists over his three-game point streak. DeBrincat also has six tallies and five helpers across a five-game point spree against the Flames.

Anze Kopitar, LAK at NYR ($5,100): Kopitar has four goals, seven points and 19 shots in his last seven outings. He has compiled eight assists and 14 shots on net in his past eight appearances against the Rangers.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Rangers vs. Kings

Mika Zibanejad (C - $7,000), Gabe Perreault (W - $4,200), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $5,100)

Zibanejad has three multi-point efforts in his last six games, collecting three goals on 10 shots and six assists. Perreault has two goals, five helpers and five shots during a four-game point streak. Lafreniere has supplied six goals, 11 points and 19 shots through seven games in March.

New York's top line has been productive, and the trio has considerable bang for the buck upside if that continues. Los Angeles has allowed 3.57 goals per game since the beginning of March, while the Rangers lead the league with 4.71 goals per game over that span.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. PIT ($7,300): Makar ended a three-game point drought in Saturday's loss to Winnipeg. He has earned four goals, five assists, 19 shots on target and 13 blocked shots in the last eight outings. Makar has notched three helpers and seven shots in his past four appearances against the Penguins.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. UTA (6,600): Heiskanen has amassed 10 points, including eight assists, in nine games since the NHL resumed play following the Olympics. He has four power-play points (one goal, three assists), 19 shots and 10 blocks over that span. Heiskanen also has three helpers and eight shots in two previous games against the Mammoth this campaign.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.