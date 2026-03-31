Tuesday's top NHL DFS plays on FanDuel include the red-hot Jack Hughes as the headliner on a New Jersey Devils stack against the New York Rangers.

We're wrapping up March, the final full month of regular-season hockey, with 10 games tonight. That gives us a healthy number of options to consider, so let's highlight my favorite ones.

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SLATE PREVIEW

Pittsburgh and the Islanders are playing on the second half of back-to-backs, so fatigue might be an issue for those squads. That likely contributes to why Buffalo (minus-200) is tonight's heaviest favorite against the visiting Islanders (plus-164), based on FanDuel's moneyline. It certainly doesn't hurt that Buffalo has been one of the league's best teams this season (45-21-8), but it has to be stated that the Islanders are also in a playoff spot. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh (minus-105) is seen as being in a roughly even match against the visiting Red Wings (minus-114).

GOALIES

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF vs. NYI ($7,900): Luukkonen continues to have a dominant campaign, allowing just nine goals on 143 shots (.937 save percentage) across his past five appearances. He's now 18-8-3 with a 2.57 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 30 outings in 2025-26. As noted above, Buffalo is considered a heavy favorite against the Islanders tonight.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at CHI ($7,500): Hellebuyck is having a down campaign with a 19-20-11 record, 2.80 GAA and .899 save percentage in 50 outings. However, he's looked like his old self recently, stopping 79 of 85 shots (.929 save percentage) over his past three appearances. Meanwhile, Chicago has dropped its past three games to fall to 27-34-13, and it ranks 30th in goals per game with 2.55.

Connor Ingram, EDM vs. SEA ($7,500): Ingram has won his past two starts while stopping 55 of 60 shots (.917 save percentage). He's still just 13-8-2 with a 2.80 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 26 outings this campaign, but Seattle is a favorable adversary. The Kraken are 3-7-2 over their past 12 outings.

VALUE PLAYS

Cole Perfetti, WPG at CHI ($5,000): Perfetti is drawing into Tuesday's action amid a four-game scoring streak (two goals, two assists). He's been looking solid for a while now, collecting seven goals and 15 points across his last 20 outings.

Matvei Michkov, PHI at WAS ($4,600): Michkov is continuing to do what he can to end a disappointing campaign on a high note. After being limited to 16 goals and 33 points in his first 65 outings in 2025-26, he's managed seven helpers over his past seven games.

Matt Savoie, EDM vs. SEA ($4,300): Savoie has found the back of the net in each of his past three games, which brings him up to 14 goals and 17 points in 31 outings in 2025-26. It helps that he's playing alongside Connor McDavid, who has assisted on each of his past two markers. As long as Savoie is playing on the top line, he'll be an interesting option.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Canadiens at Lightning

Nick Suzuki (C - $7,300), Cole Caufield (W - $7,300), Juraj Slafkovsky (W - $6,300)

Suzuki has already set a new career high with 91 points (26 goals) in 73 outings, and he's showing no signs of slowing. The star forward has eight goals and 26 points over his past 15 appearances. Caufield is similarly hot with nine goals and 15 points in his past nine games. Caufield has also set new career highs of his own in goals (46) and points (79) through 72 appearances this season.

Slafkovsky is a nice forward to round out the trio. He has 28 goals and 64 points in 73 outings in 2025-26, including nine goals and 23 points in his last 20 appearances.

Devils at Rangers

Jack Hughes (C - $7,700), Jesper Bratt (W - $5,500), Connor Brown (W - $4,300)

Hughes had two goals and four points in a 5-3 win over Chicago on Sunday, which is the latest outburst in a stunning stretch for him. He's up to 10 goals and 22 points across his past 11 appearances, which gives him 22 goals and 63 points in 52 outings on the season. Meanwhile, Bratt has been a steady presence, collecting at least one point in each of his past nine outings (five goals, 13 points). That's pushed him up to 19 goals and 61 points in 73 outings in 2025-26.

Bratt is providing terrific value, and Brown is another strong value play. He has five goals and 15 points over his past 14 appearances, making him an especially nice grab while he's playing on this line.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. SEA ($7,200): Bouchard leads all defensemen with 86 points (20 goals) in 74 outings, and it's not even terribly close. Zach Werenski ranks second with 77 points, albeit in 67 appearances. Bouchard isn't letting others catch up either. He has five goals and 26 points in his past 17 games.

Adam Fox, NYR vs. NJD ($6,100): Fox has been a steady contributor recently with two goals and 13 points in his last 12 appearances. That gives him six goals and 42 points in 47 outings in 2025-26.

Jordan Spence, OTT at FLA ($3,900): Spence has a goal and seven points over his past eight games, making him a great value play in the short run. It helps that he's averaged 23:15 of ice time, including 2:11 with the man advantage, over that stretch. In contrast, he's averaged 18:06 of ice time, including 18:06 on the power play, across 64 outings in 2025-26.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.