Thursday has six games scheduled for the final day of the 2025-26 regular season, including one at 7:30 p.m. ET, two at 8 p.m. ET, two at 9 p.m. ET and one at 10 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Edmonton (vs. Vancouver), Colorado (vs. Seattle) and Winnipeg (vs. San Jose) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for Kings-Flames is 5.5 goals, while the other five matchups are expected to yield 6.5 goals.

GOALIES

Scott Wedgewood, COL vs. SEA ($8,400): Wedgewood has won his last three outings, surrendering only two goals on 67 shots. Since returning from the Olympic break, he has gone 10-2-1 with a 1.48 GAA and a .941 save percentage in 13 appearances. Wedgewood made 28 stops in a 5-1 victory over the Kraken on March 12.

Anton Forsberg, LAK at CGY ($7,900): Forsberg has been hot down the stretch, winning his last five outings and stopping 133 of 140 shots. He turned aside all 29 shots he faced in a 2-0 shutout win over Calgary on Feb. 28.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Dylan Guenther, UTA vs. STL ($6,900): Guenther has picked up at least one point in eight of his last nine outings. He has compiled six goals, eight assists, 28 shots on net and seven power-play points during that span. Guenther has three helpers and six shots in three previous meetings against the Blues this campaign.

Jimmy Snuggerud, STL at UTA ($6,100): Snuggerud has notched four goals and three assists during his three-game point streak. He has added nine shots on net and one power-play tally during that span.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers vs. Canucks

Connor McDavid (C - $9,700), Zach Hyman (W - $5,700), Matt Savoie (W - $4,700)

McDavid has generated five goals on 31 shots and nine points through six games in April. Hyman has registered two goals, five points and six shots on target in his last five appearances. While Savoie has cooled off recently, he contributed an assist in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to Colorado, giving him six points in his past 10 matches.

Edmonton's top line has considerable offensive upside for Thursday's slate. Since March 1, Vancouver has allowed a league-high 4.18 goals per game.

Jets vs. Sharks

Kyle Connor (W - $7,900), Mark Scheifele (C - $6,700), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $4,800)

Connor has one goal on nine shots and two assists in his last two outings. Scheifele has five multipoint performances in the past six games, accumulating two goals, nine helpers and 13 shots over that stretch. Vilardi has two goals, eight shots and seven points, including four on the power play, in five appearances going into Thursday's finale.

Winnipeg's top line has been hot down the stretch, and San Jose has surrendered 3.65 goals per game since the beginning of March.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NSH vs. ANA ($7,200): Josi has accounted for one goal, six points, 17 shots on net and eight blocked shots in his last six appearances. He has four assists on the power play over that stretch. Josi has two helpers and four shots in two previous contests against the Ducks this season.

Jackson LaCombe, ANA at NSH ($4,800): LaCombe has collected a power-play assist in each of the last two outings. He also has five shots on target and three blocked shots across that time.

Filip Hronek, VAN at EDM ($4,700): Hronek has earned an assist in three straight games while supplying 12 shots on goal and one blocked shot. He has eight helpers, including seven on the power play, in his last nine outings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.