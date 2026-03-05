Thursdays are usually one of the NHL's busiest days of the week, but tonight is a touch lighter than usual with eight games on the docket. That somewhat below-average number of games might be because the trade deadline is right around the corner. It's worth keeping that in mind because there might be last-minute trades or players scratched for roster-management reasons, which could in turn impact your lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

Toronto and the Islanders each played Wednesday, so fatigue might impact those teams tonight. The rest of tonight's squads are rested, but Florida is beginning the first half of a back-to-back, which might influence its roster decisions tonight -- in addition to the previous disclaimer about roster-management scratches, which is particularly relevant for a team expected to sell like the Panthers.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at LAK ($8,200): The Kings have been struggling since the start of February, posting a 1-5-1 record while averaging 2.00 goals per game. They did add Artemi Panarin, who has contributed three assists in four outings since joining Los Angeles, but even still, the Kings are 1-3-0 while being outscored 18-9 over that stretch. That makes this a favorable matchup for Sorokin, who has won his past four outings while stopping 103 of 114 shots (.904 save percentage).

Jet Greaves, CLM vs. FLA ($7,900): As noted above, the Panthers are among those who might scratch players Thursday for roster-management reasons or trade away roster players before the game. For the Panthers to be in this position feels weird given their recent history, but this campaign's version is a mediocre 30-28-3 and continuing to fade after losing their past three games while being outscored 13-7. Greaves will look to add to the Panthers' woes tonight. The goaltender is 19-12-7 with a 2.65 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 39 outings.

Dan Vladar, PHI vs. UTA ($7,100): The Flyers are another potential seller, so the same caveats that apply to the Panthers are relevant here as well. Still, Vladar is an interesting discount option because of how strong he's been lately. He's 3-1-1 with a 1.79 GAA and a .936 save percentage across his past five outings and has stopped 55 of 58 shots (.948 save percentage) while winning his last two games.

VALUE PLAYS

Mason Marchment, CLM vs. FLA ($4,900): With the Blue Jackets hunting for a playoff spot, Marchment has stepped up, providing two goals and six points across his past seven appearances. He's up to 14 goals and 30 points in 47 outings between Seattle and Columbus in 2025-26.

Anders Lee, NYI at LAK ($4,900): Goals can come in bunches, and that's been the case recently for Lee, who has found the back of the net in four straight games. He's up to 15 goals and 35 points in 62 appearances this season, though he's still well shy of his 29 goals from the 2024-25 regular season.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning at Jets

Brayden Point (C - $6,300), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,100), Oliver Bjorkstrand (W - $4,800)

Point has been strong since returning from a lower-body injury, providing three goals and six points across four appearances. He'll look to build on that tonight while playing alongside an elite winger in Guentzel, who has 26 goals and 64 points in 59 outings this season.

Unfortunately, Bjorkstrand has just 10 goals and 28 points in 59 appearances in 2025-26, so he's not the best option, even at his low price point. It would cost a lot more, but if you can sub him out for Nikita Kucherov (W - $8,600), it'd be worth the extra budget space. Kucherov has 32 goals and 96 points in 55 outings this season, including three goals and five points in his past four appearances. Kucherov is expected to play alongside Guentzel and Point on the top power-play unit.

Sabres at Penguins

Tage Thompson (C - $7,600), Alex Tuch (W - $6,500), Peyton Krebs (W - $4,100)

Thompson is entering tonight's action amid an eight-game scoring streak in which he's collected five goals and nine points. That brings him up to 33 goals and 64 points in 61 appearances this season. Tuch is also hot, contributing two goals and five points over his past three outings. The 29-year-old has 28 goals and 52 points across 60 appearances in 2025-26.

Krebs isn't nearly as impressive in terms of offensive production. He has nine goals and 29 points in 61 appearances this season. However, he has collected two goals and four points in his past four outings, so it's not a bad idea to grab him to round out the unit.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at PIT ($6,800): Dahlin has a goal and five points across his past two games as he starts another hot streak in what has been a dominant campaign for him. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to 12 goals and 53 points through 57 appearances this year.

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at NAS ($6,400): McAvoy has been held off the scoresheet just twice in his last 14 games, supplying three goals and 16 points over that stretch. He's up to five goals and 41 points in 48 outings this season.

Vladislav Gavrikov, NYR vs. TOR ($4,400): Gavrikov has been providing great value relative to his low price recently, collecting two goals and six points across his past seven outings. That's elevated him to 10 goals and 23 points in 60 appearances in 2025-26.

