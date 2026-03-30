Monday has five games scheduled, including one at 7:00 p.m. ET, one at 8:30 p.m. ET and three at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Colorado (vs. Calgary), Vegas (vs. Vancouver) and Toronto (at Anaheim) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for Maple Leafs-Ducks and Canucks-Golden Knights is 6.5 goals. The other three matchups are expected to yield 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Adin Hill, VGK vs. VAN ($7,700): Hill has struggled during his three-game losing skid (0-1-2) while allowing 11 goals on 70 shots. However, he has bounce-back appeal for Monday's slate after Vegas surprisingly fired head coach Bruce Cassidy on Sunday. The Golden Knights could get a temporary boost from the switch, as players attempt to win over the new bench boss. Vancouver also ranks 32nd in the league with only 2.50 goals per game. Hill went 3-0-0 versus the Canucks last season, stopping 71 of the 75 shots he faced.

Joel Hofer, STL at SJS ($7,400): Since the Olympic break, Hofer has gone 7-0-2 with a 1.29 GAA and a .955 save percentage in nine outings. He has surrendered two goals or fewer in each of his past four appearances while posting three victories. Hofer made 24 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks last Thursday.

VALUE PLAYS?ONE-OFFS

Jack Eichel, VGK vs. VAN ($7,600): Eichel has one goal, six shots on net and three assists in the last two games. He notched one goal on five shots and added a helper in a 5-2 win over the Canucks on Feb. 4.

Pavel Dorofeyev, VGK vs. VAN ($6,300): Dorofeyev has three assists and 10 shots on goal in four games heading into Monday night's action. He scored a goal on seven shots in a 5-2 win over the Canucks on Feb. 4.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Blues at Sharks

Robert Thomas (C - $6,000). Dylan Holloway (W - $6,100), Jimmy Snuggerud (W - $5,600)

Thomas has compiled five goals on 22 shots and 10 assists through 12 appearances in March. Holloway has amassed nine goals, 19 points and 50 shots on net in 15 appearances since the Olympic break. He has earned one goal and one helper in each of his last two outings. Snuggerud has accounted for seven goals, eight assists and 42 shots on target across 13 matches in March. He has two tallies on 11 shots and one assist during a three-game point streak.

The top line of St. Louis has considerable bang for the buck upside for Monday's slate. The trio has already combined for four goals and 10 points against the Sharks this season.

DEFENSEMEN

John Carlson, ANA vs. TOR ($6,500): Carlson has seven helpers, including three on the power play, nine shots on net and six blocked shots during his three-game point streak. He has picked up one goal, two helpers and five shots in two previous appearances against the Maple Leafs this season.

Matthew Schaefer, NYI vs. PIT ($6,400): Schaefer has logged heavy minutes in March while producing four goals, 11 assists, 54 shots on net and 20 blocked shots in 14 games. He has recorded five assists, 16 shots and three blocks over his three-game point streak. Schaefer also has one goal, two assists and three shots in two previous meetings against Pittsburgh this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.