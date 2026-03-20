We tell you exactly where to bet, across 25+ domestic books and Fantasy platforms. Built on sharp action, see where the real money is moving and why.

Twenty-seven days left in the regular season. Teams are fighting for playoff positioning. And you're hopefully doing the same in your fantasy leagues.

Stay focused. Check all the updates. Boost your lineups. Win.

Consider the upcoming 14 entries. Because one of them could be the player who pushes you to glory.

(Rostered rates as of Mar. 20)

Forwards

Troy Terry, ANH (Yahoo: 46%): It's nice when a point-per-game player returns after a long injury layoff and you can pluck him off the wire before others notice. And all Terry has done since is notch a goal, three assists and nine shots in two outings while rejoining the Ducks' top line and power play. Get him ASAP.

Anthony Mantha, PIT (Yahoo: 43%): Pittsburgh continues to surprise as an Eastern contender after huge wins in Utah and Colorado and a 6-5 OT loss at Carolina on Wednesday. The usual suspects have been key, though a couple others have also contributed to the cause. Mantha is enjoying a career season having already eclipsed his previous points peak (48) by five while also racking up 12 goals, 12 assists, three PPPs and 45 shots from his last 23 contests. His man-advantage value will probably diminish once Sidney Crosby goes back on the lead unit, yet, there's too much output over other areas to ignore him.

Jamie Benn, DAL (Yahoo: 20%): Benn went scoreless through 12 outings during January, but he's since accumulated 16 points across the last 15 to go with 21 shots and 28 hits. He's also been active while up a man with all five of his PPPs coming over this stretch. Benn may slide down the depth chart when Mikko Rantanen returns, though he's good for plenty of contributions in the meantime and a stable roster spot within a dangerous forward group.

Brock Boeser, VAN (Yahoo: 20%): It was expected that Boeser would've been dealt at the deadline, yet nothing materialized. And that's since turned into something positive for the Canucks as he's posted four goals, six assists, 19 shots and 11 hits on 18:25 a night. Boeser has built a rapport alongside Marco Rossi combining in all attacking situations. He's primed to keep the run going the rest of the way with Vancouver possibly looking to shop the winger during the summer.

Frank Nazar, CHI (Yahoo: 20%): Nazar is settling back into a groove following a month-long upper-body issue and a few barren scorelines. In the last eight games he has 10 points, 16 shots, three PPPs and 59 faceoffs, and is averaging 19-plus minutes while centering Chicago's second trio and first man-advantage. As long as Nazar remains healthy, he'll continue to put up promising fantasy numbers.

Matt Savoie, EDM (Yahoo: 6%): It's rare to see a player earn a repeat in this column after only two weeks, though Savoie's inclusion is justified based on him moving up to the Oilers' top-ranked PP after Leon Draisaitl was shelved for the rest of the regular season. And if that wasn't enough to entice poolies, he's also recently joined Connor McDavid at five-on-five and has found the scoresheet during three of the last four contests. No one with that type of upside should be available in more than 90 percent of Yahoo! leagues.

Connor Brown, NJ (Yahoo: 2%): Brown has been on a tear during March via three goals, eight assists and 16 shots. He also teamed up with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt as part of Jersey's second line and lead power play (three PPPs from the last three). Regression could be coming for Brown since he's already near his upper limit in terms of scoring, but he's currently hot and well-positioned within the roster.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx, TOR (Yahoo: 2%): Raise your hand if you're not a Leafs fan and knew who Groulx was when he debuted for Toronto last week. Anaheim's 2018 second-rounder had been unstoppable through most of five AHL campaigns, including 50 points over 54 matchups that led to the latest call-up. Groulx definitely hasn't looked out of place for the Blue and White as he's tallied four points, seven shots, 18 hits and 40 faceoff wins. And there shouldn't be any risk in taking a chance on him with the club looking ahead and Auston Matthews done for the year.

Defensemen

Esa Lindell, DAL (Yahoo: 34%): Lindell has been an even-strength fixture on the Stars' blueline alongside fellow Finn Miro Heiskanen while taking on secondary power-play and lead shorthanded roles. And going back 12 games, he's recorded six assists – one of those a PPA – 11 shots, 25 blocks and a plus-11 on 22:50 a night. Lindell may not be the biggest fantasy producer, but he does enough overall and assumes significant responsibilities to fit somewhere in your lineup.

Sean Walker, CAR (Yahoo: 18%): After a nice scoring run earlier this season, Walker cooled down by only notching six helpers across 38 appearances. And since Feb. 28, he's gone off for nine points, 22 shots, 14 hits and 18 blocks. Walker benefits from partnering with K'Andre Miller while logging major minutes, though his offense could drop when Shayne Gostisbehere eventually returns. Probably best to monitor his situation before picking him up unless you're specifically looking for nonscoring contributions.

Vladislav Gavrikov, NYR (Yahoo: 17%): Gavrikov was last featured here during December as he was deputizing for Adam Fox on the Rangers' top PP. So when the latter finally came back after the Olympic break, it was assumed Gavrikov's attacking stats would suffer. Not only has he provided five goals and five assists from the last 12 outings, but two of those points came while up a man. And that's only part of Gavrikov's all-around effort covering a decent amount of shots and significant ice time.

Cole Hutson, WAS (Yahoo: 8%): In case you missed it, Hutson made his NHL debut on Wednesday. He signed a three-year deal with Washington on Sunday after excelling in the NCAA. While there was hype going into Hutson's first pro matchup, no one could've predicted he would score an empty-net PPG or receive more man-advantage minutes than Jakob Chychrun. The Caps probably won't rush him, yet he's extremely talented and will probably get enough scoring chances as a favorable addition in most fantasy formats.

Goaltenders

Jakub Dobes, MON (Yahoo: 35%): The Habs hold on to the third spot in the Atlantic mainly thanks to an offense that's scored 57 times over the last 15 games. On the other end, they rank bottom-10 for GAA using a three-goalie setup. Dobes has dominated the starts for most of 2026, where he's gone 10-3-1 while posting a 2.91 GAA and .893 save percentage. Sam Montembeault struggled in his last two outings and hasn't made an appearance since. Jacob Fowler was recently recalled and is being eased into the group. That leaves Dobes as Montreal's lead netminder for the foreseeable future.

Frederik Andersen, CAR (Yahoo: 32%): Andersen endured many absences throughout his career, yet has been mainly available this season. Twenty-seven-year-old rookie Brandon Bussi has been a revelation for the Canes, while Pyotr Kochetkov could return for the playoffs after last appearing in December. Andersen is currently in a rotation with Bussi while winning five of his last six matchups despite allowing a combined 18 goals during that stretch. Bussi has also slipped a bit the last three weeks with a 4.05/.835 line, though he remains Carolina's No. 1. Either goaltender should do well in fantasy as the club excels at suppressing shots on net. Andersen represents a solid selection on his own or as insurance for those who already have Bussi.

Players to consider from past columns: Dylan Cozens, Leo Carlsson, Will Smith, Gabriel Landeskog, Carter Verhaeghe, Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm, Jared McCann, Cole Perfetti, Nick Schmaltz, Mats Zuccarello, Anthony Cirelli, Kiefer Sherwood, Brock Nelson, Zach Benson, Tyler Toffoli, Alexis Lafreniere, Adam Fantilli, Patrick Kane, Dawson Mercer, Kiefer Sherwood, Tyler Bertuzzi, Anze Kopitar, Mikael Granlund, Dylan Holloway, Jimmy Snuggerud, Sean Monahan, Ryan O'Reilly, Jordan Eberle, William Eklund, Jordan Kyrou, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Ivan Barbashev, Cole Perfetti, Will Cuylle, Bobby McMann, Brayden Schenn, Anders Lee, Josh Doan, Chris Kreider, Owen Tippett, Matty Beniers, Luke Evangelista, Anthony Duclair, Eeli Tolvanen, Pavel Buchnevich, Boone Jenner, Anton Lundell, Mason Marchment, Vladimir Tarasenko, Jason Zucker, Jack Roslovic, Beckett Sennecke, Connor McMichael, Christian Dvorak, Jake Neighbours, Yegor Sharangovich, Ryan Hartman, Mikael Backlund, Vasily Podkolzin, Matt Duchene, Zachary Bolduc, Logan Stankoven, Marco Rossi, Jack McBain, Jonathan Toews, Alexandre Texier, Yegor Chinakhov, Mackie Samoskevich, Evander Kane, Alex Laferriere, Teuvo Teravainen, Alexander Wennberg, Jake DeBrusk, Lawson Crouse, Charlie Coyle, Chandler Stephenson, Noah Cates, Peyton Krebs, Ethen Frank, Mavrik Bourque, Braeden Bowman, Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier, Jackson Blake, Dmitri Voronkov, Ridly Greig, Justin Sourdif, Kaapo Kakko, Eetu Luostarinen, Ross Colton, Jack Quinn, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Arseny Gritsyuk, Collin Graf, Conor Garland, Matias Maccelli, James van Riemsdyk, Matthew Coronato, Fabian Zetterlund, Oliver Kapanen, Corey Perry, Ben Kindel, Taylor Hall, Andre Burakovsky, Emmitt Finnie, Igor Chernyshov, Andrew Copp, Ryan Leonard, Fraser Minten, Erik Haula, Ryan McLeod, Brock Faber, Drew Doughty, Filip Hronek, Devon Toews, Mattias Ekholm, Brandt Clarke, Travis Sanheim, Rasmus Andersson, Ivan Provorov, Thomas Chabot, Zeev Buium, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Mike Matheson, Philip Broberg, Noah Hanifin, Cam Fowler, Bowen Byram, Jake Walman, Kris Letang, K'Andre Miller, Dmitry Orlov, Tony DeAngelo, Zayne Parekh, Rasmus Sandin, Jared Spurgeon, Jake McCabe, Simon Edvinsson, Artyom Levshunov, Logan Stanley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Hampus Lindholm, Darren Raddysh, Brent Burns, John Klingberg, Olen Zellweger, Sam Malinski, Ryan Pulock, Sean Durzi, Radko Gudas, J.J. Moser, Justin Faulk, Alexandre Carrier, Damon Severson, Mattias Samuelsson, Josh Manson, John Marino, Matt Roy, Cam York, Uvis Balinskis, Nate Schmidt, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Spencer Knight, Jesper Wallstedt, Brandon Bussi, Dan Vladar, Stuart Skinner, Yaroslav Askarov, Akira Schmid, Jet Greaves, Jake Allen, Sam Montembeault, Tristan Jarry, Philipp Grubauer, Cam Talbot, John Gibson, Alex Lyon, Joel Hofer, Casey DeSmith, Alex Nedeljkovic, David Rittich, Connor Ingram, Anton Forsberg, Jonathan Quick, Kevin Lankinen, Joonas Korpisalo