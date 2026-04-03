Evan Berofsky's top NHL free agent picks include Jordan Spence, who is currently operating on the Sens' top PP, and has totaled two goals, seven assists and 19 shots from the last 10 matchups.

Just under two weeks until the playoff fates of every NHL club have been decided. The same can also be applied to your fantasy team, if you've been fortunate enough to make it this far.

You're almost there. Stay positive. And keep it going by considering some of the following players.

(Rostered rates as of Apr. 3)

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen, COL (Yahoo: 50%): Lehkonen returned from an 11-game absence last Thursday and eventually slotted back onto his usual even-strength line alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas. He's been relegated to the Avs' second power play, but has still posted three points and five shots over the four outings with all of the latter players during the last two. As long as Lehkonen remains within the top-six, he's bound to keep producing.

Mikael Granlund, ANH (Yahoo: 41%): Any active forward who's in the upper-half of the depth chart on a strong offense and lead PP represents a solid fantasy addition for most formats. That goes for Granlund, who also happens to qualify in Yahoo! at all three positions. His coverage has recently skyrocketed thanks to a string of four contests in which he potted seven goals, including four PPGs. Granlund's stock is also boosted from averaging just under 20 minutes the last couple weeks to go with 17 shots and 55 faceoff wins.

Lawson Crouse, UTA (Yahoo: 18%): Crouse isn't generally associated with being a scorer, though he's been known to go on a run every now and again. He's currently on one of those, having racked up four goals and two assists in addition to 17 shots, 25 hits and 22 PIM through the last eight matchups. This stretch also coincides with Crouse skating beside Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz at five-on-five. Even if he drops off that trio, there's still enough cross-category output for him to fit on any roster.

Alexander Wennberg, SJ (Yahoo: 10%): Wennberg is only eight points away from matching a career-high. And if we go by recent production and placement, there's decent odds he does it. After all, Wennberg has reeled off four goals, three helpers and seven shots across five appearances with four of those points coming while up a man on a unit featuring Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. He's also top-25 in the league for average forward ice time (20:31). Based on all those indicators and with the Sharks trying to claim a postseason berth, Wennberg shouldn't be available in nine of every 10 Yahoo! leagues.

Jack Quinn, BUF (Yahoo: 10%): Even though Quinn's minutes are similar to recent years, he's already blown way past his previous scoring peak. He registered his first NHL hat-trick on Mar. 10 and then moved up to Buffalo's lead power play where he's managed four PPPs in the last five games in addition to 19 shots and eight hits. That type of overall involvement needs to be on more fantasy lineups.

Matthew Coronato, CGY (Yahoo: 7%): The Flames' fire sale wasn't as drastic as some predicted. The remaining talent looks to be thriving, with Coronato no exception. He has three goals, six assists, three PPPs and 22 shots on 16:33 a night from nine outings. With Coronato a key part of Calgary's future, he'll be provided as many opportunities as he can handle. Pick him up as a solid complementary scorer – just prepare for the inevitable plus-minus hit.

Porter Martone, PHI (Yahoo: 6%): Martone signed a pro contract soon after Michigan State was eliminated in the Frozen Four regionals and made his Philly debut on Tuesday as he logged 16:54 – 3:17 of that on the backup PP – and fired five pucks on net. He then collected his first NHL point – an assist – Thursday where he skated more than 18 minutes. It'll be favorable for the Flyers to have a player who racked up 50 points through 35 contests against NCAA opposition, especially with the team in a playoff race. Even as a teenager, Martone's offensive skills can only help the organization and your fantasy squad.

Calum Ritchie, NYI (Yahoo: 1%): A couple lower-body issues didn't keep Ritchie out for long, and he was obviously too good against minor-league competition while at the same time wasn't going to be rushed with the Isles. Ritchie, the main tangible piece from the Brock Nelson trade at the 2025 deadline, recorded his first point with his new organization during Game 11. Ritchie has steadily improved to where he's a regular on the lead man-advantage – albeit, one who only succeeds at a 17.0 percent rate – and has found the scoresheet in five straight. Low-risk, possibly high-reward. Take a chance.

Defensemen

Sam Malinski, COL (Yahoo: 28%): Cale Makar's upper-body injury probably won't be risked for the remainder of the regular season with the Avs close to clinching top spot overall. That's left Malinski to fill in as Colorado's lead right-sided defender and main power-play quarterback. He already was enjoying a career campaign before Makar's absence and is now at 37 points, with eight of those coming in the last five alongside 11 shots and eight blocks. Expect Malinski to keep piling on the offense.

Parker Wotherspoon, PIT (Yahoo: 10%): It's been a long – and mainly AHL-filled – career for Wotherspoon after he was drafted in 2015 and then wasn't getting a regular big-league look until 2023-24. The Pens saw enough promise from him last season with Boston to sign him for two years. Wotherspoon has repaid their trust by appearing in all 76 games while delivering three goals, 26 assists, 156 hits and 108 blocks. He's also been solid the last 11 contests with nine helpers, 22 hits and 11 blocks. Wotherspoon may not participate on the man-advantage yet is well-positioned at even-strength alongside Erik Karlsson.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous, TB (Yahoo: 6%): What started off as a great story has turned into a revelation, as D'Astous is taking the most of an enhanced role by continuing to contribute. Going back to Mar. 14, he's notched nine points, 10 shots, 19 hits and 11 blocks. The ice time may not be plentiful, though D'Astous has done the most with it while carrying a secondary PP spot. As Victor Hedman isn't set to return anytime soon, D'Astous remains a worthy addition for anyone looking to boost their blueline scoring stats.

Jordan Spence, OTT (Yahoo: 6%): Ottawa's dwindling defense corps was brought up last week when discussing Carter Yakemchuk, who's since gotten hurt. Spence was expected to assume more responsibilities after arriving from LA in June, yet many healthy scratches came early on. There wasn't much in the way of power-play involvement before Jake Sanderson's injury, which only increased after Thomas Chabot went down. Spence is currently operating on the Sens' top PP and has totaled two goals, seven assists – two of those PPAs – and 19 shots from the last 10 matchups on 24:05 a night – including a whopping 30:48 (!!) on Wednesday.

Goaltenders

Jordan Binnington, STL (Yahoo: 48%): The Blues surprisingly are still in the playoff hunt, only five points out of a Wild Card spot. Joel Hofer has been touted here twice this season. And before allowing five goals on Monday, he impressed across nine appearances by posting a 7-0-2 record alongside a 1.29 GAA and .955 save percentage. Despite previously struggling, Binnington has done well since returning from the Olympics with a 1.74/.925 line through seven outings. If St. Louis wants to maximize its chances of advancing, it will need to rely on both goalies, which means Binnington should earn enough starts the rest of the way.

Yaroslav Askarov, SJ (Yahoo: 34%): San Jose's also part of a congested Western Conference postseason picture of getting the club to the next stage for the first time since 2018-19. Askarov hasn't been the most consistent netminder overall and was recently hurt. Even though he gave up seven goals during his last two matchups, both ended up in wins with a few key saves that either protected a lead or spurred the Sharks to go ahead. Alex Nedeljkovic performed admirably while Askarov was out, though also conceded at least five goals three times from March 17 to March 24. Might as well give Askarov a chance to keep his momentum going.

Players to consider from past columns: Dylan Cozens, Leo Carlsson, Will Smith, Troy Terry, Gabriel Landeskog, Owen Tippett, Carter Verhaeghe, Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm, Jared McCann, Cole Perfetti, Nick Schmaltz, Mats Zuccarello, Anthony Cirelli, Kiefer Sherwood, Brock Nelson, Patrick Kane, Zach Benson, Tyler Toffoli, Alexis Lafreniere, Adam Fantilli, Dawson Mercer, Kiefer Sherwood, Tyler Bertuzzi, Anze Kopitar, Dylan Holloway, Jimmy Snuggerud, Blake Coleman, Brock Boeser, Viktor Arvidsson, Sean Monahan, Jamie Benn, Ryan O'Reilly, Jordan Eberle, Bobby McMann, William Eklund, Anthony Mantha, Jordan Kyrou, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Ivan Barbashev, Cole Perfetti, Will Cuylle, Brayden Schenn, Anders Lee, Josh Doan, Chris Kreider, Frank Nazar, Matty Beniers, Luke Evangelista, Anthony Duclair, Eeli Tolvanen, Pavel Buchnevich, Boone Jenner, Anton Lundell, Mason Marchment, Vladimir Tarasenko, Jason Zucker, Matt Savoie, Jack Roslovic, Beckett Sennecke, Connor McMichael, Christian Dvorak, Jake Neighbours, Yegor Sharangovich, Ryan Hartman, Mikael Backlund, Vasily Podkolzin, Matt Duchene, Gabe Perreault, Zachary Bolduc, Logan Stankoven, Marco Rossi, Jack McBain, Jonathan Toews, Alexandre Texier, Yegor Chinakhov, Mackie Samoskevich, Evander Kane, Alex Laferriere, Teuvo Teravainen, Jake DeBrusk, Charlie Coyle, Chandler Stephenson, Noah Cates, Connor Brown, Peyton Krebs, Ethen Frank, Mavrik Bourque, Braeden Bowman, Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier, Jackson Blake, Jonathan Marchessault, Dmitri Voronkov, Ridly Greig, Justin Sourdif, Kaapo Kakko, Eetu Luostarinen, Ross Colton, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Arseny Gritsyuk, Collin Graf, Conor Garland, Matias Maccelli, James van Riemsdyk, Fabian Zetterlund, Oliver Kapanen, Corey Perry, Ben Kindel, Taylor Hall, Andre Burakovsky, Emmitt Finnie, Igor Chernyshov, Andrew Copp, Ryan Leonard, Fraser Minten, Jordan Staal, Erik Haula, Ryan McLeod, Filip Hronek, Brock Faber, Drew Doughty, Devon Toews, Mattias Ekholm, Brandt Clarke, Travis Sanheim, Rasmus Andersson, Ivan Provorov, Zeev Buium, Esa Lindell, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Mike Matheson, Philip Broberg, Sean Walker, Noah Hanifin, Cam Fowler, Bowen Byram, Jake Walman, Kris Letang, K'Andre Miller, Vladislav Gavrikov, Dmitry Orlov, Tony DeAngelo, Zayne Parekh, Rasmus Sandin, Jake McCabe, Jared Spurgeon, Simon Edvinsson, Cole Hutson, Artyom Levshunov, Owen Power, Logan Stanley, Hampus Lindholm, Darren Raddysh, Brent Burns, John Klingberg, Carter Yakemchuk, Olen Zellweger, Ryan Pulock, Sean Durzi, Radko Gudas, J.J. Moser, Justin Faulk, Alexandre Carrier, Damon Severson, Mattias Samuelsson, Josh Manson, John Marino, Matt Roy, Cam York, Uvis Balinskis, Nate Schmidt, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Spencer Knight, Jesper Wallstedt, Brandon Bussi, Dan Vladar, Jakub Dobes, Stuart Skinner, Akira Schmid, Jet Greaves, John Gibson, Alex Lyon, Joel Hofer, Casey DeSmith, Frederik Andersen, Jacob Fowler, Tristan Jarry, Philipp Grubauer, Cam Talbot, Alex Nedeljkovic, David Rittich, Connor Ingram, Jake Allen, Anton Forsberg, Jonathan Quick, Kevin Lankinen, Joonas Korpisalo, Elvis Merzlikins