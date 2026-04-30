NHL DFS picks for Game 6: top goalie, value plays, stacks and best bets for Wild vs. Stars and Oilers vs. Ducks tonight.

There are a pair of Game 6s set for tonight. The Wild and Ducks will each be playing in front of a home crowd tonight with a chance to win their series against Dallas and Edmonton, respectively.

SLATE PREVIEW

There aren't any major favorites for tonight's action, based on FanDuel's moneyline. Minnesota (minus-122) has a narrow edge against Dallas (plus-102), while there's a slight expectation that Edmonton (minus-132) will force a Game 7 against Anaheim (plus-110). However, Dallas-Minnesota has an over/under of 5.5 goals, while Edmonton-Anaheim's is at an unusually high 7 goals, so it's clear which game is expected to have more scoring.

GOALIES

Connor Ingram, EDM at ANA ($7,900): Ingram is being recommended due to a lack of options. Still, he is coming off a strong start in which he stopped 29 of 30 shots en route to a 4-1 victory. With the pressure still on Edmonton, Ingram might be able to keep rolling tonight.

Jesper Wallstedt, MIN vs. DAL ($7,600): Wallstedt has won his past two starts while stopping 63 of 67 shots (.940 save percentage). He's improved to 3-2 with a 2.05 GAA and a .926 save percentage in five playoff outings. It'll be a difficult game tonight, but momentum is on his side.

VALUE PLAYS

Matt Boldy, MIN vs. DAL ($7,800): Boldy has been a huge part of the Wild's offense in the first round, supplying four goals and seven points through five outings. He's been aggressive with the puck too, recording 28 shots in the same five-game span. As long as he's getting that many shots, good things should continue to happen.

Vasily Podkolzin, EDM at ANA ($5,300): Podkolzin has stepped up in the playoffs, scoring two goals and five points through five outings. It helps that he's projected to play alongside Leon Draisaitl ($8,200) on Thursday.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers at Ducks

Connor McDavid (C - $8,300), Zach Hyman (W - $6,600), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $6,000)

Anaheim actually managed to silence McDavid for the first two games of the playoffs, which is a rare feat. However, McDavid has rebounded by providing a goal and six points across his past three outings. Nugent-Hopkins is a similar story -- he was held off the scoresheet for Game 1, but he's responded with two goals and five points across his past four outings.

Hyman has been limited to two goals in five playoff outings this year, so he's been less impressive, but the 33-year-old is an effective goal scorer and worth grabbing to round out this strong line.

Wild vs. Stars

Ryan Hartman (C - $6,300), Kirill Kaprizov (W - $7,900), Mats Zuccarello (W - $6,100)

Kaprizov is unsurprisingly the highlight of this line with his two goals and nine points in five playoff appearances this year, but he's far from the only reason to select this unit.

Zuccarello missed three games due to an upper-body injury, but he returned Tuesday and scored a goal in the Wild's 4-2 victory over Dallas. He now has a goal and four points in two playoff appearances this year. The 38-year-old was also effective when healthy during the 2025-26 regular season, finishing with 15 goals and 54 points in 59 outings, so he's likely to provide good value as a member of the first unit.

Hartman isn't as impressive as his linemates, but his goal and four points through five playoff outings this year are nothing to sneeze at. He also chipped in offensively during the regular season with 23 goals and 43 points in 76 appearances.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at ANA ($7,100): Bouchard is going into Thursday's action amid a three-game multi-point streak in which he's collected a goal and seven points. That's a continuation of his fantastic regular season -- he finished with 21 goals and 95 points in 82 appearances.

Quinn Hughes, MIN vs. DAL ($6,800): Hughes has been a steady source of offense in the first round, supplying five helpers through five outings. The 26-year-old had seven goals and 76 points in 74 regular-season appearances between Vancouver and Minnesota in 2025-26.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.