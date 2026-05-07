2026 NHL Mock Draft Simulator

Run the 2026 NHL Mock Draft Simulator with team-needs logic, consensus rankings and instant re-simulations for realistic first-round projections.
May 7, 2026
2026 NHL Mock Draft Simulator
May 7, 2026
Interactive Simulator
2026 NHL Mock Draft Simulator
Run the simulation as many times as you like — each click reshuffles within plausible ranges, accounts for team needs, and produces a different first round.
Pick order locked from May 5 lottery
Consensus Key
#5 Match (exact)
#5 Close (±2)
#5 Steal (fell 3+)
#5 Reach (rose 3+)
Gavin McKenna
No. 1 Overall
10
Defensemen
18
CHL Picks
6
European League
# Team Player Consensus
1
TOR
TOR
Gavin McKenna
LW|Penn State|NCAA|6'0", 170 lbs
#1
2
SJS
SJS
Ivar Stenberg
LW/RW|Frölunda HC|SHL|6'0", 181 lbs
#2
3
VAN
VAN
Carson Carels
LHD|Prince George|WHL|6'2", 194 lbs
#4
4
CHI
CHI
Caleb Malhotra
C|Brantford|OHL|6'2", 183 lbs
#5
5
NYR
NYR
Keaton Verhoeff
RHD|North Dakota|NCAA|6'1", 196 lbs
#6
6
CGY
CGY
Daxon Rudolph
RHD|Prince Albert|WHL|6'4", 198 lbs
#7
7
SEA
SEA
Ethan Belchetz
LW|Windsor|OHL|6'4", 213 lbs
#10
8
WPG
WPG
Chase Reid
RHD|Sault Ste. Marie|OHL|6'2", 187 lbs
#3
9
FLA
FLA
Nikita Klepov
RW|Saginaw|OHL|6'1", 185 lbs
#8
10
NSH
NSH
Tynan Lawrence
C|Boston University|NCAA|6'2", 188 lbs
#11
11
STL
STL
Adam Novotny
LW/RW|Peterborough|OHL|6'2", 195 lbs
#13
12
NJD
NJD
Mathis Preston
RW|Vancouver Giants|WHL|6'0", 182 lbs
#14
13
NYI
NYI
Alberts Smits
LHD|Jukurit|Liiga|6'3", 203 lbs
#12
14
CBJ
CBJ
Yegor Shilov
C|Victoriaville|QMJHL|6'1", 185 lbs
#17
15
STL
STLfrom Detroit
Ryan Lin
RHD|Vancouver Giants|WHL|5'11", 170 lbs
#15
16
WSH
WSH
Wyatt Cullen
LW|USNTDP|NTDP|5'11", 174 lbs
#9
17
LAK
LAK
Ryan Roobroeck
C|Niagara|OHL|6'4", 202 lbs
#18
18
WSH
WSHfrom Anaheim
Xavier Villeneuve
LHD|Blainville-Boisbriand|QMJHL|5'11", 176 lbs
#20
19
UTA
UTA
Viggo Björck
C/RW|Djurgårdens IF|SHL|5'11", 172 lbs
#16
20
SJS
SJSfrom Edmonton
Maddox Dagenais
C|Quebec Remparts|QMJHL|6'1", 188 lbs
#19
21
PHI
PHI
Ilia Morozov
C|Miami University|NCAA|6'3", 205 lbs
#22
22
PIT
PIT
William Hakansson
LHD|Luleå HF|SHL|6'4", 207 lbs
#24
23
BOS
BOS
Brooks Rogowski
C|Oshawa|OHL|6'6", 231 lbs
#26
24
VAN
VANfrom Minnesota
JP Hurlbert
LW|Kamloops|WHL|6'0", 180 lbs
#23
25
MTL
MTL
Tommy Bleyl
RHD|Moncton|QMJHL|6'0", 170 lbs
#28
26
SEA
SEAfrom Tampa Bay
Oliver Suvanto
C|Tappara|Liiga|6'2", 191 lbs
#21
27
NYR
NYRfrom Dallas
Casey Mutryn
F|USNTDP|NTDP|6'3", 201 lbs
#33
28
CGY
CGYfrom Vegas
Liam Ruck
F|Medicine Hat|WHL|6'0", 176 lbs
#31
29
BUF
BUF
Markus Ruck
F|Medicine Hat|WHL|6'0", 178 lbs
#32
30
CAR
CAR
Oscar Hemming
F|Boston College|NCAA|6'4", 198 lbs
#29
31
STL
STLfrom Colorado
Tomas Chrenko
C|HK Nitra|Slovak|5'11", 170 lbs
#36
32
OTT
OTT
Tomas Galvas
LHD|Liberec|Czechia|5'11", 172 lbs
#34
RotoWire 2026 NHL Mock Draft Simulator — consensus rankings synthesized from NHL Central Scouting, ESPN, and Tankathon


Tap Re-Simulate to run RotoWire's 2026 NHL Mock Draft Simulator and generate a new first round in seconds. Every team's pick is selected from a weighted pool of real prospects — weighted by consensus rank, team needs, and tier — so the same names show up where they should without locking you into the same outcome twice.

The simulator runs on the official post-lottery 2026 NHL Draft order. The Toronto Maple Leafs won the No. 1 pick on May 5 and will almost always take Penn State winger Gavin McKenna. After that, things get interesting. 

Bookmark RotoWire's NHL odds while you're here.

How the 2026 NHL Mock Draft Simulator Works

Each pick uses a windowed candidate pool that widens as the draft moves later. The No. 1 overall pick draws from the top two prospects on the board, weighted heavily toward the consensus top guy. By the time you hit the back half of the round, the window opens to a dozen names — which is where the surprises live.

Team needs factor in too. If the Vancouver Canucks take a forward at No. 3, the simulator is far less likely to hand them another forward at No. 15. Goalies are downweighted across the board because the 2026 class is widely viewed as a below-average year at the position — NHL Central Scouting itself flagged it — so you'll rarely see a netminder go in Round 1.

For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page.

2026 NHL Draft Prospects in the Simulator Pool

The simulator draws from a pool of 50 verified 2026 draft-eligible prospects, sourced from NHL Central Scouting's final rankings, The Hockey Writers, Daily Faceoff, Tankathon, and Elite Prospects. Each player carries a consensus rank, projected ceiling, NHL comp, and a 200-game probability estimate. Tap any pick in the simulator output to see the full scouting note.

Mapping out your wagers for the week? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes to get special offers and make the most of your bets.

Top 2026 NHL Draft Prospects

Gavin McKenna is the closest thing this class has to a generational forward, and the Leafs aren't agonizing over alternatives at No. 1. The Penn State freshman is the heavy favorite to come off the board first. After that, the picture opens up: Ivar Stenberg (Frölunda HC), Chase Reid (Sault Ste. Marie OHL), and Carson Carels (Prince George WHL) all rotate through the top five depending on how San Jose, Vancouver, and Chicago value forwards versus defensemen.

Keaton Verhoeff — the North Dakota freshman who jumped to college early — is the highest-ceiling defenseman in the class and a top-six fixture. Caleb Malhotra (Brantford OHL), Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert WHL), and Nikita Klepov (Saginaw OHL) round out the typical top 10.

Goalies in the 2026 NHL Draft

Don't expect to see many goalies in the simulator's first round, and that's by design. The 2026 goalie class doesn't have a clear first-round lock the way 2025 had Joshua Ravensbergen and Pyotr Andreyanov. Brady Knowling of the USNTDP is the consensus top goalie and the most likely to sneak into the late first if any do. Tobias Trejbal (Youngstown USHL) and the 6-foot-7 Yegor Rybkin (Russia) round out the top three. Toggle the Goalies tab in the simulator to see profiles of the projected top netminders — even when none are drafted.

After a careful assessment of the articles, tips and calculators located on RotoWire, you can begin wagering on hockey odds at the top-rated NHL betting sites in the US.

Run It Again

Every simulation produces a different Round 1, but the names that should be there are. Hit Re-Simulate as many times as you want, watch how the consensus rank chips light up green for steals and red for reaches, and see which board fits your team's draft strategy best. The 2026 NHL Draft is June 26–27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo — plenty of time to run a few dozen mocks before then.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

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Thomas Leary
Thomas Leary writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
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