|1
Gavin McKenna
LW|Penn State|NCAA|6'0", 170 lbs
|#1
|▶
Scouting Note
Generational offensive talent. Vision, hands, hockey IQ at the absolute top of the class. Has had a huge year at Penn State after jumping from the WHL.
NHL Comp: Clayton KellerCeiling: Star200-Game NHL Probability: 88%
|2
Ivar Stenberg
LW/RW|Frölunda HC|SHL|6'0", 181 lbs
|#2
|▶
Scouting Note
Topped Central Scouting's International skaters list. 33 points in 43 SHL games as an 18-year-old, plus 10 points in 7 World Junior games for Sweden.
NHL Comp: William NylanderCeiling: Top line200-Game NHL Probability: 91%
|3
Carson Carels
LHD|Prince George|WHL|6'2", 194 lbs
|#4
|▶
Scouting Note
73 points in 58 WHL games. Tank-built two-way force. NHL Central Scouting comp: Charlie McAvoy. One of the cleanest D projections in the class.
NHL Comp: Zach WerenskiCeiling: Top pair200-Game NHL Probability: 80%
|4
Caleb Malhotra
C|Brantford|OHL|6'2", 183 lbs
|#5
|▶
Scouting Note
Top center in the class. 84 points in 67 OHL games as a first-year. Dominant playoff run with 13G, 26P in 15 games. Son of Manny Malhotra.
NHL Comp: Matty BeniersCeiling: Top line200-Game NHL Probability: 74%
|5
Keaton Verhoeff
RHD|North Dakota|NCAA|6'1", 196 lbs
|#6
|▶
Scouting Note
Right-shot offensive D playing as an 18-year-old in the NCAA. Skating and puck-moving stand out. Tankathon top-5.
NHL Comp: Cale MakarCeiling: Top pair200-Game NHL Probability: 60%
|6
Daxon Rudolph
RHD|Prince Albert|WHL|6'4", 198 lbs
|#7
|▶
Scouting Note
6-foot-4 right-shot two-way D. Frame, mobility, and physicality you can't teach. Top-10 across every public ranking.
NHL Comp: Jakob ChychrunCeiling: Top pair200-Game NHL Probability: 55%
|7
Ethan Belchetz
LW|Windsor|OHL|6'4", 213 lbs
|#10
|▶
Scouting Note
6-foot-4 power forward. Strong skating profile for his size. Combines physicality and finish in a way that's rare in this draft class.
NHL Comp: Tom WilsonCeiling: Top six200-Game NHL Probability: 65%
|8
Chase Reid
RHD|Sault Ste. Marie|OHL|6'2", 187 lbs
|#3
|▶
Scouting Note
Consensus top defenseman in the class. "A take-charge type who dictates the game" per NHL Central Scouting. Elite skater with all-situations utility.
NHL Comp: Evan BouchardCeiling: Top pair200-Game NHL Probability: 65%
|9
Nikita Klepov
RW|Saginaw|OHL|6'1", 185 lbs
|#8
|▶
Scouting Note
Russian-born winger developed in the OHL. Power-forward profile with high-end shot. Adapted faster to North American hockey than expected.
NHL Comp: Andrei SvechnikovCeiling: Top six200-Game NHL Probability: 62%
|10
Tynan Lawrence
C|Boston University|NCAA|6'2", 188 lbs
|#11
|▶
Scouting Note
Two-way center playing major NCAA minutes as an 18-year-old. Reliable in all three zones. Floor is high.
NHL Comp: Sean CouturierCeiling: Top six200-Game NHL Probability: 66%
|11
Adam Novotny
LW/RW|Peterborough|OHL|6'2", 195 lbs
|#13
|▶
Scouting Note
Czech winger with elite vision. Made an immediate impact in the OHL after import draft. Improving every shift.
NHL Comp: Martin NecasCeiling: Top six200-Game NHL Probability: 60%
|12
Mathis Preston
RW|Vancouver Giants|WHL|6'0", 182 lbs
|#14
|▶
Scouting Note
High-end speed and motor. WHL playoff riser. Engages physically and has a real release.
NHL Comp: Travis KonecnyCeiling: Top six200-Game NHL Probability: 62%
|13
Alberts Smits
LHD|Jukurit|Liiga|6'3", 203 lbs
|#12
|▶
Scouting Note
Latvian D playing full Liiga minutes at 18. Smooth-skating and big. Less flashy than the top D names, but extremely steady.
NHL Comp: Owen PowerCeiling: Top four200-Game NHL Probability: 57%
|14
Yegor Shilov
C|Victoriaville|QMJHL|6'1", 185 lbs
|#17
|▶
Scouting Note
Russian-born center who chose the Q. Two-way game with size. Strong shooter, decent playmaker.
NHL Comp: Dylan CozensCeiling: Middle six200-Game NHL Probability: 55%
|15
Ryan Lin
RHD|Vancouver Giants|WHL|5'11", 170 lbs
|#15
|▶
Scouting Note
Smaller but elite skater and creator. The kind of D the modern NHL increasingly values. Top WHL rookie defenseman.
NHL Comp: Quinn HughesCeiling: Top four200-Game NHL Probability: 48%
|16
Wyatt Cullen
LW|USNTDP|NTDP|5'11", 174 lbs
|#9
|▶
Scouting Note
Pure goal-scorer out of the NTDP. One of the best shots in the class. Size is the question; the offensive ceiling is genuine.
NHL Comp: Cole CaufieldCeiling: Top six200-Game NHL Probability: 58%
|17
Ryan Roobroeck
C|Niagara|OHL|6'4", 202 lbs
|#18
|▶
Scouting Note
6-foot-4 center with surprisingly soft hands. Gained traction late in the year. Hockey sense is the calling card.
NHL Comp: Pavel ZachaCeiling: Middle six200-Game NHL Probability: 58%
|18
Xavier Villeneuve
LHD|Blainville-Boisbriand|QMJHL|5'11", 176 lbs
|#20
|▶
Scouting Note
Mobile offensive D with elite first pass. Size is the knock; everything else is plus.
NHL Comp: Cam FowlerCeiling: Top four200-Game NHL Probability: 46%
|19
Viggo Björck
C/RW|Djurgårdens IF|SHL|5'11", 172 lbs
|#16
|▶
Scouting Note
Smooth Swedish playmaker who held his own in the SHL. Skill and IQ make up for the size questions.
NHL Comp: Jesper BrattCeiling: Top six200-Game NHL Probability: 55%
|20
Maddox Dagenais
C|Quebec Remparts|QMJHL|6'1", 188 lbs
|#19
|▶
Scouting Note
Reliable two-way center with leadership pedigree. The kind of pick that reliably plays 600+ NHL games.
NHL Comp: Bo HorvatCeiling: Middle six200-Game NHL Probability: 60%
|21
Ilia Morozov
C|Miami University|NCAA|6'3", 205 lbs
|#22
|▶
Scouting Note
NCAA freshman center, youngest player in Division I men's hockey. Logged 19:35 per game in the NCHC at 17. NHL Central Scouting #10 NA at midterm. Russian-born, US-developed (Tri-City Storm USHL).
NHL Comp: Anton LundellCeiling: Top six200-Game NHL Probability: 58%
|22
William Hakansson
LHD|Luleå HF|SHL|6'4", 207 lbs
|#24
|▶
Scouting Note
6-foot-4 left-shot Swedish D with full SHL experience as an 18-year-old. Reliable two-way pro projection.
NHL Comp: Hampus LindholmCeiling: Top four200-Game NHL Probability: 58%
|23
Brooks Rogowski
C|Oshawa|OHL|6'6", 231 lbs
|#26
|▶
Scouting Note
6-foot-6 center with offensive touch. Skating still developing but the size/skill blend is rare.
NHL Comp: Pavel ZachaCeiling: Middle six200-Game NHL Probability: 48%
|24
JP Hurlbert
LW|Kamloops|WHL|6'0", 180 lbs
|#23
|▶
Scouting Note
Heady left winger with plus shot and a knack for scoring in big spots. Steady producer all year.
NHL Comp: Tyler ToffoliCeiling: Middle six200-Game NHL Probability: 50%
|25
Tommy Bleyl
RHD|Moncton|QMJHL|6'0", 170 lbs
|#28
|▶
Scouting Note
Right-shot QMJHL D with elite skating. 81 points (13G, 68A) in 63 games. Offensive instincts well above his peers in the Q.
NHL Comp: Jamie DrysdaleCeiling: Top four200-Game NHL Probability: 42%
|26
Oliver Suvanto
C|Tappara|Liiga|6'2", 191 lbs
|#21
|▶
Scouting Note
Finnish two-way center playing pro minutes at 18. Defensive game is well ahead of his peers.
NHL Comp: Anton LundellCeiling: Middle six200-Game NHL Probability: 54%
|27
Casey Mutryn
F|USNTDP|NTDP|6'3", 201 lbs
|#33
|▶
Scouting Note
6-foot-3 NTDP forward, 46 points and a complete two-way game. High-floor reliable winger.
NHL Comp: Ridly GreigCeiling: Middle six200-Game NHL Probability: 58%
|28
Liam Ruck
F|Medicine Hat|WHL|6'0", 176 lbs
|#31
|▶
Scouting Note
WHL forward, dominant playoff run. High-motor finisher with a quick release.
NHL Comp: Conor GarlandCeiling: Bottom six200-Game NHL Probability: 45%
|29
Markus Ruck
F|Medicine Hat|WHL|6'0", 178 lbs
|#32
|▶
Scouting Note
Twin brother of Liam. Heavy player, plays bigger than his frame, and a steady WHL producer.
NHL Comp: Tyler BertuzziCeiling: Bottom six200-Game NHL Probability: 42%
|30
Oscar Hemming
F|Boston College|NCAA|6'4", 198 lbs
|#29
|▶
Scouting Note
6-foot-4 forward, NHL Central Scouting top 11 NA all year. Lost half-season to contract dispute, then looked the part at BC.
NHL Comp: Mark StoneCeiling: Top six200-Game NHL Probability: 36%
|31
Tomas Chrenko
C|HK Nitra|Slovak|5'11", 170 lbs
|#36
|▶
Scouting Note
Slovak C playing pro minutes in the Slovak Extraliga. Doubled the next-highest scorer in the league among teenagers. Power-play assassin with deceptive playmaking.
NHL Comp: Ben KindelCeiling: Middle six200-Game NHL Probability: 48%
|32
Tomas Galvas
LHD|Liberec|Czechia|5'11", 172 lbs
|#34
|▶
Scouting Note
Czech D playing pro minutes. Skating and decision-making stand out. Smaller, but composed under pressure.
NHL Comp: Erik CernakCeiling: Top four200-Game NHL Probability: 40%