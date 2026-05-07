Run the 2026 NHL Mock Draft Simulator with team-needs logic, consensus rankings and instant re-simulations for realistic first-round projections.

Interactive Simulator 2026 NHL Mock Draft Simulator Run the simulation as many times as you like — each click reshuffles within plausible ranges, accounts for team needs, and produces a different first round. ↻ Re-Simulate Consensus Key #5 Match (exact) #5 Close (±2) #5 Steal (fell 3+) #5 Reach (rose 3+) Gavin McKenna No. 1 Overall 10 Defensemen 18 CHL Picks 6 European League All Picks Forwards Defense Goalies # Team Player Consensus 1 TOR TOR Gavin McKenna #1 ▶ Scouting Note Generational offensive talent. Vision, hands, hockey IQ at the absolute top of the class. Has had a huge year at Penn State after jumping from the WHL. 2 SJS SJS Ivar Stenberg #2 ▶ Scouting Note Topped Central Scouting's International skaters list. 33 points in 43 SHL games as an 18-year-old, plus 10 points in 7 World Junior games for Sweden. 3 VAN VAN Carson Carels #4 ▶ Scouting Note 73 points in 58 WHL games. Tank-built two-way force. NHL Central Scouting comp: Charlie McAvoy. One of the cleanest D projections in the class. 4 CHI CHI Caleb Malhotra #5 ▶ Scouting Note Top center in the class. 84 points in 67 OHL games as a first-year. Dominant playoff run with 13G, 26P in 15 games. Son of Manny Malhotra. 5 NYR NYR Keaton Verhoeff #6 ▶ Scouting Note Right-shot offensive D playing as an 18-year-old in the NCAA. Skating and puck-moving stand out. Tankathon top-5. 6 CGY CGY Daxon Rudolph #7 ▶ Scouting Note 6-foot-4 right-shot two-way D. Frame, mobility, and physicality you can't teach. Top-10 across every public ranking. 7 SEA SEA Ethan Belchetz #10 ▶ Scouting Note 6-foot-4 power forward. Strong skating profile for his size. Combines physicality and finish in a way that's rare in this draft class. 8 WPG WPG Chase Reid #3 ▶ Scouting Note Consensus top defenseman in the class. "A take-charge type who dictates the game" per NHL Central Scouting. Elite skater with all-situations utility. 9 FLA FLA Nikita Klepov #8 ▶ Scouting Note Russian-born winger developed in the OHL. Power-forward profile with high-end shot. Adapted faster to North American hockey than expected. 10 NSH NSH Tynan Lawrence #11 ▶ Scouting Note Two-way center playing major NCAA minutes as an 18-year-old. Reliable in all three zones. Floor is high. 11 STL STL Adam Novotny #13 ▶ Scouting Note Czech winger with elite vision. Made an immediate impact in the OHL after import draft. Improving every shift. 12 NJD NJD Mathis Preston #14 ▶ Scouting Note High-end speed and motor. WHL playoff riser. Engages physically and has a real release. 13 NYI NYI Alberts Smits #12 ▶ Scouting Note Latvian D playing full Liiga minutes at 18. Smooth-skating and big. Less flashy than the top D names, but extremely steady. 14 CBJ CBJ Yegor Shilov #17 ▶ Scouting Note Russian-born center who chose the Q. Two-way game with size. Strong shooter, decent playmaker. 15 STL STL from Detroit Ryan Lin #15 ▶ Scouting Note Smaller but elite skater and creator. The kind of D the modern NHL increasingly values. Top WHL rookie defenseman. 16 WSH WSH Wyatt Cullen #9 ▶ Scouting Note Pure goal-scorer out of the NTDP. One of the best shots in the class. Size is the question; the offensive ceiling is genuine. 17 LAK LAK Ryan Roobroeck #18 ▶ Scouting Note 6-foot-4 center with surprisingly soft hands. Gained traction late in the year. Hockey sense is the calling card. 18 WSH WSH from Anaheim Xavier Villeneuve #20 ▶ Scouting Note Mobile offensive D with elite first pass. Size is the knock; everything else is plus. 19 UTA UTA Viggo Björck #16 ▶ Scouting Note Smooth Swedish playmaker who held his own in the SHL. Skill and IQ make up for the size questions. 20 SJS SJS from Edmonton Maddox Dagenais #19 ▶ Scouting Note Reliable two-way center with leadership pedigree. The kind of pick that reliably plays 600+ NHL games. 21 PHI PHI Ilia Morozov #22 ▶ Scouting Note NCAA freshman center, youngest player in Division I men's hockey. Logged 19:35 per game in the NCHC at 17. NHL Central Scouting #10 NA at midterm. Russian-born, US-developed (Tri-City Storm USHL). 22 PIT PIT William Hakansson #24 ▶ Scouting Note 6-foot-4 left-shot Swedish D with full SHL experience as an 18-year-old. Reliable two-way pro projection. 23 BOS BOS Brooks Rogowski #26 ▶ Scouting Note 6-foot-6 center with offensive touch. Skating still developing but the size/skill blend is rare. 24 VAN VAN from Minnesota JP Hurlbert #23 ▶ Scouting Note Heady left winger with plus shot and a knack for scoring in big spots. Steady producer all year. 25 MTL MTL Tommy Bleyl #28 ▶ Scouting Note Right-shot QMJHL D with elite skating. 81 points (13G, 68A) in 63 games. Offensive instincts well above his peers in the Q. 26 SEA SEA from Tampa Bay Oliver Suvanto #21 ▶ Scouting Note Finnish two-way center playing pro minutes at 18. Defensive game is well ahead of his peers. 27 NYR NYR from Dallas Casey Mutryn #33 ▶ Scouting Note 6-foot-3 NTDP forward, 46 points and a complete two-way game. High-floor reliable winger. 28 CGY CGY from Vegas Liam Ruck #31 ▶ Scouting Note WHL forward, dominant playoff run. High-motor finisher with a quick release. 29 BUF BUF Markus Ruck #32 ▶ Scouting Note Twin brother of Liam. Heavy player, plays bigger than his frame, and a steady WHL producer. 30 CAR CAR Oscar Hemming #29 ▶ Scouting Note 6-foot-4 forward, NHL Central Scouting top 11 NA all year. Lost half-season to contract dispute, then looked the part at BC. 31 STL STL from Colorado Tomas Chrenko #36 ▶ Scouting Note Slovak C playing pro minutes in the Slovak Extraliga. Doubled the next-highest scorer in the league among teenagers. Power-play assassin with deceptive playmaking. 32 OTT OTT Tomas Galvas #34 ▶ Scouting Note Czech D playing pro minutes. Skating and decision-making stand out. Smaller, but composed under pressure.



Tap Re-Simulate to run RotoWire's 2026 NHL Mock Draft Simulator and generate a new first round in seconds. Every team's pick is selected from a weighted pool of real prospects — weighted by consensus rank, team needs, and tier — so the same names show up where they should without locking you into the same outcome twice.

The simulator runs on the official post-lottery 2026 NHL Draft order. The Toronto Maple Leafs won the No. 1 pick on May 5 and will almost always take Penn State winger Gavin McKenna. After that, things get interesting.

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How the 2026 NHL Mock Draft Simulator Works

Each pick uses a windowed candidate pool that widens as the draft moves later. The No. 1 overall pick draws from the top two prospects on the board, weighted heavily toward the consensus top guy. By the time you hit the back half of the round, the window opens to a dozen names — which is where the surprises live.

Team needs factor in too. If the Vancouver Canucks take a forward at No. 3, the simulator is far less likely to hand them another forward at No. 15. Goalies are downweighted across the board because the 2026 class is widely viewed as a below-average year at the position — NHL Central Scouting itself flagged it — so you'll rarely see a netminder go in Round 1.

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2026 NHL Draft Prospects in the Simulator Pool

The simulator draws from a pool of 50 verified 2026 draft-eligible prospects, sourced from NHL Central Scouting's final rankings, The Hockey Writers, Daily Faceoff, Tankathon, and Elite Prospects. Each player carries a consensus rank, projected ceiling, NHL comp, and a 200-game probability estimate. Tap any pick in the simulator output to see the full scouting note.

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Top 2026 NHL Draft Prospects

Gavin McKenna is the closest thing this class has to a generational forward, and the Leafs aren't agonizing over alternatives at No. 1. The Penn State freshman is the heavy favorite to come off the board first. After that, the picture opens up: Ivar Stenberg (Frölunda HC), Chase Reid (Sault Ste. Marie OHL), and Carson Carels (Prince George WHL) all rotate through the top five depending on how San Jose, Vancouver, and Chicago value forwards versus defensemen.

Keaton Verhoeff — the North Dakota freshman who jumped to college early — is the highest-ceiling defenseman in the class and a top-six fixture. Caleb Malhotra (Brantford OHL), Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert WHL), and Nikita Klepov (Saginaw OHL) round out the typical top 10.

Goalies in the 2026 NHL Draft

Don't expect to see many goalies in the simulator's first round, and that's by design. The 2026 goalie class doesn't have a clear first-round lock the way 2025 had Joshua Ravensbergen and Pyotr Andreyanov. Brady Knowling of the USNTDP is the consensus top goalie and the most likely to sneak into the late first if any do. Tobias Trejbal (Youngstown USHL) and the 6-foot-7 Yegor Rybkin (Russia) round out the top three. Toggle the Goalies tab in the simulator to see profiles of the projected top netminders — even when none are drafted.

After a careful assessment of the articles, tips and calculators located on RotoWire, you can begin wagering on hockey odds at the top-rated NHL betting sites in the US.

Run It Again

Every simulation produces a different Round 1, but the names that should be there are. Hit Re-Simulate as many times as you want, watch how the consensus rank chips light up green for steals and red for reaches, and see which board fits your team's draft strategy best. The 2026 NHL Draft is June 26–27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo — plenty of time to run a few dozen mocks before then.