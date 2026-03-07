Best NHL PrizePicks Picks & Props for March 5: Top NHL Player Plays & Odds

Note: Time on Ice projections and picks can change frequently throughout the day due to injuries and changes to line combinations, especially power-play lines. I encourage readers to check the comments section below for any last-minute updates prior to puck drop.

Analyzing NHL Time on Ice PrizePicks Plays

Card Overview: 2-2 on Thursday with a tough 3-second loss on Morgan Rielly's under. Still looking for that rhythm, though we should slide into a groove pretty soon with the Trade Deadline in the past. In the meantime, there should be some opportunities with new faces in new places, but we've yet to see an impact on that front. Hopefully once everything gets settled and they make their debuts, we'll see some good plays emerge. As for this card, it's not great, yet looks better than Thursday. We're getting there, and I fully expect next week to be much better.

BUILDING BLOCKS

Rasmus Dahlin 25 vs. Nashville Predators - 5:30 p.m. ET (LESS)

This one has a couple paths to victory. Dahlin simply isn't as involved as much when the Sabres are playing from ahead. And lately, they've been doing that a lot. They're big favorites on Saturday over a Predators team that just shipped off some parts. If Buffalo gets up early, it should be lights-out for Nashville - which would mean less time for Dahlin. The other path is if newly acquired Luke Schenn makes his debut. It's not a guarantee that Dahlin goes under in that scenario. But if Schenn replaces Zach Metsa, that's about four additional minutes that would be unavailable to Dahlin and the rest of the D-core.

Vince Dunn 21 vs. Ottawa Senators - 10:00 p.m. ET (MORE)

Dunn's TOI is always tough to predict as there doesn't seem to be much rhyme or reason to his ice time. During one game, the coach decides right away to use him more and he's putting in nine minutes over the first period. And in other outings - such as Thursday - he logs six minutes in the first and struggles to get to 20. It doesn't seem to make much sense, but one thing is certain and that is Seattle needs to win to stay in the playoff hunt with Dunn one of its best blueline scoring options. I'm expecting Saturday to be one of those games where he gets minutes from the start. If not, there's a decent chance the Kraken fall behind where they'd be forced to play Dunn more.

SCRIPT/LINE DEPENDENT

Travis Sanheim 24.5 at Pittsburgh Penguins - 5:30 p.m. ET (MORE)

I had more on Sanheim Thursday and he did get there, though it was a lot closer than I'd hoped. After logging over nine minutes in the first period, he only managed 15 across the final two. I'm not sure exactly what happened there, but I'm sticking with my assumption that with Nick Seeler out, Philly is going to heavily rely on its top-2 defensive pairings. Seeler needs to be out though, as if he's back in that third D-line will receive more playing time and pull minutes away from Sanheim.

Zach Werenski 26 vs. Utah Mammoth - 7:00 p.m. ET (MORE)

This is an interesting play as Werenski has missed three straight contests due to an illness, though has been a game-time decision for the past two. Prior to this, he was on a big uptick in ice time, and I'm expecting that to continue as soon as he returns. The key here is that Werenski gets cleared after the morning skate. If he's once again a game-time decision, I'd avoid the over as he wouldn't be 100 percent. But if Werenski appears at the morning skate and is good to go early, I'd expect a full workload.

Morgan Rielly 21 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 7:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

I was on less for Rielly Thursday. And while I barely missed that one, I'm going back to the well as Oliver Ekman-Larsson is projected to return on Saturday. He was held out of two matchups this week as he was on the trading block, though wasn't moved. If OEL's back in the lineup, he absorbs a lot of minutes having averaging almost 21 minutes this season. Toronto's D-rotation is a little weird as the ice time's pretty evenly spread between the three pairs, but Ekman-Larsson replacing a third-liner should take some action away from Rielly.

Kyle Connor 22.25 vs. Vancouver Canucks - 7:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

Connor has always been a script-reliant performer. If the Jets play from behind, he's going over on his minutes. If they're ahead, chances are he's going under. That hasn't been the case of late as Connor has been logging plenty of ice time as Winnipeg has participated in a lot of tight games with some going to OT where the stars are needed. That shouldn't be the case Saturday facing the league's worst team. The Canucks not only lose a lot, but they often get blown out. Josh Morrissey is expected to return for the Jets, so I'm expecting an easy win here and Connor to get some much needed rest.