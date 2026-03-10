Expert NHL picks & best betting tips for Lightning vs Wild, Canadiens vs Sharks & more. Unlock odds, props & promos to score big on Tuesday’s games!

NHL Best Bets & Picks: Lightning vs Wild & Canadiens vs Sharks – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has 13 total games on tap for Tuesday night, including a TNT/HBO Max/truTV doubleheader featuring the New York Islanders and St. Louis Blues at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche meeting at 10 p.m. ET.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Tuesday's NBA and/or NCAA basketball action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

New York Islanders at St. Louis Blues

The Islanders (36-23-5) meet the Blues (25-29-9) at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Tuesday night in the first game of the TNT doubleheader.

New York is wrapping up a four-game road trip, and it has had mixed results, going 1-2-0 in the first three games, going 1-1-0 as a favorite, including 2-1 in overtime in San Jose on Saturday night at SAP Center as the Under (6) cashed. The Under is 2-1-0 in the first three games of the journey, too.

For the Blues, they're back on home ice for the first time since Feb. 28, as St. Louis just returned from their own four-game road trip, going a perfect 4-for-4 with wins in Minnesota, Seattle, San Jose and Anaheim. That's pretty good considering the Blues sold off defensive players Justin Faulk and Brayden Schenn prior to the trade deadline.

The Blues are averaging 3.2 goals per game (GPG) in the four-game win streak, while allowing just 1.3 GPG. The Under has cashed in five consecutive games, too, as both Joel Hofer and Jordan Binnington have stepped up their collective games.

The Islanders have posted a 6-2-0 record in the past eight games, and Blues fans get the long-awaited return of Schenn. All kidding aside, he was traded last week to the Island, and he makes his return as a visitor. Expect a video tribute, tears, etc.

Ilya Sorokin (22-14-2, 2.56 GAA, .912 SV%, 5 SO) is confirmed to start for the visitors, while Binnington (9-17-6, 3.55 GAA, .868 SV%, 1 SO) is projected to go for the home side.

Let's back the Islanders to get the job done on the road, and we'll go Under on the total.

Islanders ML (-125 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, Fanatics and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

Under 5.5 (-108 at FanDuel Sportsbooks)

Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche

In the second end of the nationally-televised doubleheader, the Oilers (31-25-8) pay a visit to the Avalanche (42-10-9) at Ball Arena in Denver at 10 p.m. ET.

The last time these teams met was an absolute nightmare. Colorado roughed up Edmonton 9-1 at Rogers Arena in the Northlands, cashing as moderate favorites (-125) while easily taking care of the Over (6.5). The road team has won four in a row in this series since Nov. 30, 2024, while the Over has cashed in each of the past three meetings.

Edmonton doubled up the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday as short 'dogs (-105) on the road, while the Under (7) cashed. The Oilers are 3-2-0 in the past five games, while the Over is a ridiculous 10-1-2 in the past 13 games, with that only Under result coming against VGK.

Colorado snuck by the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in a shootout on Sunday in a playoff-like atmosphere at Ball Arena, cashing as moderate favorites (-170) ever so barely. The Under (6.5) cashed, and the total has gone low at a 3-0-1 clip in the past four games, while going 6-2-1 across the previous nine outings.

Connor Ingram (9-6-1, 2.78 GAA, .891 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to go for the visitors, while Scott Wedgewood (24-4-5, 2.19 GAA, .916 SV%, 2 SO) is projected to start for the home team.

Let's back the Avalanche to get the job done, breaking the road-team trend in this series, and we'll be high on the total, as Colorado should be able to light up the scoreboard, doing most of the heavy lifting to get this Over the finish line.

Avalanche ML (-175 at BetMGM and DraftKings Sportsbooks)

Over 6.5 (-155 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+728 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Islanders ML (-130) at Blues

Under 5.5 (-112) - Islanders at Blues

Over 6.5 (-155) - Avalanche vs. Oilers

Avalanche ML (-175) vs. Oilers

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+178 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Islanders ML (-130) at Blues

Avalanche ML (-175) vs. Oilers

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+211 at Caesars Sportsbook)