NHL PrizePicks Today: Top NHL Player Props & Picks for April 14 – Best Plays

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Card Overview: A split last night as things continue to be tricky towards the end of the season. Things are going to be a little weird this week, as most of these games have no meaning. The one trend that seems to be working better than the others is going less on players whose teams have just been eliminated.

I would be careful with the card tonight. Some of the good options we've seen from the past week have been adjusted, and they don't look as good anymore. There are a few plays that look solid, but with these games having little to no meaning, anything can happen. Again, I would lean to the less option for most plays to be safe, and yes, I will be speculating just a bit, but this time I've got more sound reasoning...I think.

BUILDING BLOCKS

Philip Broberg 22.25 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 9:30 p.m. ET (LESS)

Going less on Broberg has paid off in three straight and I'm hoping that trend continues tonight. The line has dropped by half a minute, which worries me a bit, but Broberg has only cracked 22 minutes once in his past five games. In addition, Colton Parayko got into a fight last night so his minutes were greatly reduced. Since the Blues are on a back-to-back, perhaps Parayko gets the larger share tonight, further reducing Broberg's minutes.

Matthew Schaefer 25.75 vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

This is our first shot at the under on Schafer since the Islanders were eliminated. We don't have evidence that they'll pull back on Schaefer after elimination, but that's only because this is the first game since elimination. I do have a couple of reasons why I think they'll pull back, and yes, I do realize that I'm speculating here, but I do have some evidence that makes this work. First, Schaefer has played a ton down the stretch, all in an effort to make the playoffs. Now that the dream is dead, there's no reason to run him ragged. Second, since Tony DeAngelo returned a couple of games ago, Schafer's minutes early in games have been reduced, which means the coaches were trying to reduce his minutes, but the game script didn't allow them to. Now that the script doesn't matter, because the game doesn't matter, I can't imagine he'll be playing a lot.

Travis Sanheim 24.55 vs. Montreal Canadiens - 7:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

I just missed on Sanheim's over last night, but in all honesty, it wasn't that close because I needed OT to get close. The reason was that Philly decided to give more minutes to Jamie Drysdale's pair, which was something I was concerned with going into the game, but since it was almost a must-win, I thought Sanheim would still get his. Now the Flyers are in a position they haven't been in all season, the pressure is gone, and they can finally relax as they've clinched a playoff spot. I have no proof, because like the Islanders, this is the first meaningless game for the Flyers all season, but with the playoffs ahead, I have to imagine that they'll want to pull back on a guy that's played a ton of minutes down the stretch.

SCRIPT/LINE/INJURY DEPENDENT

John Carlson 24 at Minnesota Wild - 8:00 p.m. ET (MORE)

There is one situation left in the NHL where a group of teams is still trying to win and that's in the West, where the second wildcard will be playing the Colorado Avalanche. Though the teams are set, I have to assume all teams involved will continue to try to win to avoid Colorado in the first round. Anaheim is one of those teams as they sit just one point ahead of the L.A. Kings, with two to play. The question here is, what will the Wild look like tonight? They rested a lot of their players last night, so it's safe to assume that back home, in the season finale, we'll see some of those players back tonight. If so, we should see a good game, which should be all we need to get Carlson over this number.

Mikhail Sergachev 25 vs. Winnipeg Jets - 8:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

Utah is one of the teams mentioned above, looking to avoid the Avalanche in the first round, and while they surely want to win tonight, I don't think that will be a problem, which is why I'm going less here. Sergachev's minutes have fallen off recently, and while he's gone over this number in three of his past five games, he's barely going over, and two of those games were losses, while one was an OT game. It's clear that Utah is trying to balance his minutes while trying to win, but tonight I don't think that will be an issue, because tonight they should win against a Winnipeg team that's reeling and on a back-to-back.

Drew Doughty 23.5 at Vancouver Canucks - 10:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

L.A. is another team in that mix hoping to avoid the final wildcard spot, and while that would normally lead to more minutes for Doughty, I don't think that will be the case tonight because I don't expect the Kings to have much trouble with the Canucks. Doughty has gone under in his past three games because they've all been wins by the Kings, and considering the situation the Kings are in, I'm expecting another good effort tonight. Vancouver has played well in its past two games, but the last time these two faced off, three games ago, L.A. beat them with ease. I'm expecting the same tonight, which will give the Kings a chance to pull back on Doughty's minutes, knowing that they'll have one more important game on Thursday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Greg Vara plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: lennykarl1, DraftKings: lennykarl1.