NHL PrizePicks Today: Top NHL Player Props & Picks for April 7 – Best Plays

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Note: Time on Ice projections and picks can change frequently throughout the day due to injuries and changes to line combinations, especially power-play lines. I encourage readers to check the comments section below for any last-minute updates prior to puck drop.

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Analyzing NHL Time on Ice PrizePicks Plays

Card Overview: We missed a perfect day on Saturday by three seconds. Thank you, Columbus, for holding back your best defenseman in a loss. I thought it looked like a good card, but didn't envision almost going 6-0 again.

Anyhow, the card tonight looks pretty good. Interestingly, we've got a few new players on PrizePicks today. This is actually a new thing that PP is doing. In previous years, PP was locked into a certain group of players; now, not only are they placing new players in place of injured ones, but they are swapping out healthy players for new ones. I have to assume that there is a benefit to PP in doing this, but it's nice to have more options sometimes. You'll see a couple of new players below.

(Speaking of new players, when I started writing this, Jake Sanderson was an option, but in the 10 minutes since I started, he's been pulled. If he does reappear, I would jump on the more option as long as it stays at 25 or less.)

I should note that things could get a little weird down the stretch. Now that most of the playoff spots have been secured, you might see some of these teams hold back on their star players. We saw this with Lane Hutson on Saturday. He was averaging 27 minutes per game with Carrier out, but on the day that Montreal clinched a playoff spot, in a game where the Canadiens trailed most of the way, he failed to crack 25 minutes.

BUILDING BLOCKS

Moritz Seider 27.5 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 7:00 p.m. ET (MORE)

I mentioned on Saturday that a team's spot in the standings shouldn't be the main reason you pick a player to go over/under, but it can be one of the reasons you make your decision. In this case, it's definitely one of the reasons, as there's no wiggle room left for Detroit. The Red Wings are in a battle for the final playoff spot in the East, and there are several teams right there with them. One of those teams is Columbus, which they play tonight, so this game has some extra meaning. Seider has gone over this number in four of his past five, so we just need a tight game to get there again tonight.

Zach Werenski 27.5 at Detroit Red Wings - 7:00 p.m. ET (MORE)

It's not often that I'll take the over on two players in the same game, especially on opposing teams, but this is a special case. I was on the more option Saturday, and Werenski came up just short, but that had everything to do with Columbus failing to spend hardly any time on the power play. In fact, the Blue Jackets spent exactly nine seconds on the power play Saturday, which makes it tough for Werenski to get over this number. He came really close, though, as he put in over 27 minutes of even strength time, which is a ton. In essentially a must-win game, I'm expecting Werenski to get a similar amount of even-strength time and perhaps 15 seconds of power-play time.

Miro Heiskanen 25.25 vs. Calgary Flames - 8:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

Much like the Sabres have done with Rasmus Dahlin, the Stars have throttled back Heiskanen's minutes over the past week or so. Heiskanen's minutes haven't been cut back quite as much as Dahlin's, but it's clear that Dallas does not want to overwork him down the stretch. Heiskanen failed to reach 24 minutes on Saturday against Colorado, in a trail script, which makes me wonder if there is a script outside of OT where he would go over. Perhaps when the Stars play the Wild on Thursday, as those teams are battling for home ice in the first round, but as I've said a few times now, NHL teams aren't going to push it to the limit to get home ice, it's just not that important.

John Carlson 23.75 vs. Nashville Predators - 10:00 p.m. ET (MORE)

The first of the new names today, Carlson, is no stranger to the TOI stat as he was often an option when on the Washington Capitals, but this is the first time we've had a chance to use him as a Duck. We've had some success using the under on Jackson LaCombe over the past few weeks, and the reason he's gone under quite a bit is Carlson, who has taken a lot of ice time from the Ducks' defensemen. Carlson is capable of playing a ton of minutes; he's topped this number in four of his past five, but we will need a tight game. That should not be a problem as Nashville will be fighting for its playoff life tonight.

SCRIPT/LINE/INJURY DEPENDENT

Quinn Hughes 27 vs. Seattle Kraken - 8:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

It's funny, as soon as I excluded Hughes from this article, he started playing less. In fact, he's gone under in four of his past five, but that's largely due to the Wild's play improving. As I've mentioned a few times, I'm not in favor of the Wild pushing Hughes as much as they have over the past couple weeks, and hopefully at some point, common sense will take over and we won't need a positive script to hit his under, but until then, we'll have to rely on the Wild taking care of business against a team that is in freefall mode. A couple of weeks ago, the Kraken were in playoff contention, but five consecutive losses have changed their situation. With the Wild seemingly pushing hard for home ice (yes, there are still some teams that care), I would expect another strong effort tonight.

Filip Hronek 26.75 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 10:00 p.m. ET (MORE)

Hronek has been a great over option over the past week as he's hit in all of his past four games. His line has jumped tonight, from 26 on Saturday, but I still think it's in play. The key here is we need a close game, no more than a two-goal spread for most of the game. In those situations over the past couple of weeks, Hronek has played between 27-28 minutes. The Canucks are a huge underdog, but that's nothing new. We're counting on Vegas overlooking the Canucks tonight, much like the Avalanche did this past week as -500 favorites.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Greg Vara plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: lennykarl1, DraftKings: lennykarl1.