Note: Time on Ice projections and picks can change frequently throughout the day due to injuries and changes to line combinations, especially power-play lines. I encourage readers to check the comments section below for any last-minute updates prior to puck drop.

Analyzing NHL Time on Ice PrizePicks Plays

Card Overview: It looks like we're back on track after a rough night out of the break as Thursday turned out pretty good - and would've been better if Philly hadn't gone to OT. I feel a decent rhythm right now and you'll notice that many of the same names from Thursday for Saturday, which is by design. When you get into a flow with a certain player, you stick with it until something changes.

BUILDING BLOCKS

Moritz Seider 26.75 at Carolina Hurricanes - 7:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

Going back to the well as not only was Detroit in a trail script for most of Thursday, but also went to OT and Seider still came up a minute short of going over this number. As long as Detroit has all of their defensemen healthy - especially Simon Edvinsson - Seider shouldn't go past this total unless something strange happens. As I mentioned Thursday, this isn't Seider's normal line as it mainly applied when Edvinsson was out. So Saturday's shouldn't be any higher than 25.

Cale Makar 25 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 6:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

I was on the wrong side of Makar for Wednesday, yet I think I've got the situation figured out. I surmised Colorado would be making a push to hold onto the No. 1 seed where Makar would get more time, but I no longer think the added ice time is relevant. Makar went over his number on Thursday, though the Avs were in a trail script the entire game and were facing the team directly behind him in the standings. Here's the thing, though: Makar was way behind pace entering the third period, which leads me to believe Colorado were actually trying to dial back his minutes for what looks to be a long playoff run. Whatever the case, he's generally not going over that when the Avs are leading and enter as heavy favorites - as they are on Saturday. They're also coming off a bad loss to the Wild, so I'd expect a strong effort right out of the gates.

Evan Bouchard 24.5 at San Jose Sharks - 4:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

I had Bouchard under on Wednesday, and he hit with ease again. His minutes have dropped considerably since mid-January and there's no reason for them to go up since the Oilers D-core is healthy. Bouchard is always a danger to go over if Edmonton's in a trail script, though they are significant favorites on Saturday and I expect them to get out to a lead. He hasn't recently been logging a lot even when tied or behind. So unless something changes, Bouchard should slide under this number as long as the Oilers don't fall behind early.

SCRIPT/LINE DEPENDENT

Zach Werenski 24.5 vs. New York Islanders - 6:00 p.m. ET (MORE)

I'm surprised this line once again opened at 24.5 as it's the same as Thursday where Werenski went way over. Though the Blue Jackets were behind for most of that matchup, they were ahead for most of the first period where he skated over 10 minutes. This leads me to believe they're putting everything towards a postseason run, and that means using Werenski for 26-plus minutes per game unless they're way ahead - which is the opposite situation as Seider. This isn't his normal line as it's normally around 26-27, but for some reason it hasn't yet adjusted - yet could with another outing going over 28.

Travis Sanheim 23.5 vs. Boston Bruins - 3:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

As mentioned earlier, a tough loss on Sanheim Thursday as he was well under the number until overtime where he just exceeded it. Hopefully, we can avoid OT on Saturday as he should stay under the line. The reasoning behind this selection is the same as last time out as Sanheim switched partners from Cam York to Rasmus Ristolainen, which has made a difference in his ice time. He did get a bit of power play time on Thursday, though it's not enough to push him over this number.

Filip Hronek 24.5 at Seattle Kraken - 10:00 p.m. ET (MORE)

This is a change from Wednesday when I had Hronek going under. What I didn't know then was that Tyler Myers was being held out of the lineup, which led to Hronek immediately playing plenty of ice time, which should remain the case on Saturday as long as Myers is back. He seemed to be on a downward trend before the break, but that can quickly change when someone like Myers who's averaging 20 minutes isn't available.