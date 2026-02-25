The pause of the 2025-26 campaign for the Winter Olympics results in a condensed schedule across the league for the final stretch of the season. Fantasy managers have a great deal to consider over that time, including the potential for difficult roster decisions. Beginning preparations based on warning signs could be a wise approach, and we will cover some players who poolies should be wary of as the regular season reaches what could be a frenetic conclusion.

Brad Marchand, LW/RW, Panthers (89% rostered)

Marchand has been hampered by an undisclosed injury for most of the 2025-26 campaign. He missed 10 of Florida's final 15 games before the Olympic break while logging under 12 minutes of ice time in each of his last two appearances. He also sat out two of Canada's three preliminary round contests. When he returned during the medal round, he was noticeably slower than his peers, and it appears as though he is still dealing with a nagging issue. He had 23 goals on 115 shots before he missed seven straight games in January. His 20.0 shooting percentage over that span is comfortably above his career average of 15.3. The 37-year-old could have his playing time managed for the remainder of the season, and if Florida's playoff hopes grow dimmer, he might be a candidate to shut down completely if he can't shake his injury problem.

Karel Vejmelka, G, Mammoth (87% rostered)

Vejmelka entered the Olympic break with a share of the league lead with 27 wins. He has faced the second-most shots (1,130) this season while posting a solid 2.58 goals-against average and a serviceable .903 save percentage. He is also tied for the most games played this campaign at 44. Utah doesn't have a daunting strength of schedule, which could work in Vejmelka's favor, or it could open the door for additional Vitek Vanecek starts. However, with the Mammoth battling for a playoff spot, Vejmelka will probably be leaned on heavily. That could be a problem if his fourth quarter of the 2024-25 season is anything to go on, as he went 10-6-4 in 20 games down the stretch with a 2.83 GAA and .890 save percentage.

Gabriel Landeskog, LW/RW, Avalanche (31% rostered)

Landeskog missed 14 straight games before the Olympic break because of an upper-body injury. Despite a slow start offensively to the season, he suited up in 41 consecutive contests before getting hurt three games into January. He had been alleviating some of the worry about his health being a problem following a lengthy absence due to a knee issue. However, his extended absence before playing for Sweden raises some concerns. He is already averaging a career-low 15:51 of ice time per game this season and could see his role reduced further if Colorado pads its impressive lead for the No. 1 overall seed in the NHL.

Mark Stone, RW, Golden Knights (88% rostered)

Aside from the 16 games he missed early in the year because of a wrist injury, Stone has been all over the scoresheet in 2025-26. However, the pace he established will be challenging to maintain, especially if wear and tear again strikes for the oft-injured forward. His point-production rates at even strength and on the power play have been the highest of his career. Stone also has a personal-best shooting percentage of 22.8, well above his 15.7 average, and has reached the 30-goal mark only once before. His 1.48 points per game have him on pace for 97 points, and he has just one season with more than 70 points on his resume. The 33-year-old forward will be at risk of injury with the schedule set for a taxing stretch, and his pace could slow as the season progresses.

Jared McCann, C/LW, Kraken (52% rostered)

McCann was rolling along offensively before the Olympic break, but the time off might hinder his momentum. Additionally, Seattle's scoring difficulties could lead to inconsistent performances. While he has been the team's top producer in total points since the 2023-24 campaign, the 29-year-old forward has also missed significant chunks of this season due to injuries. A busy end to the schedule could aggravate existing issues or create new ones, especially since he will probably continue to log heavy minutes.

Anthony Mantha, LW/RW, Penguins (35% rostered)

Mantha has been a resurgent success for Pittsburgh this season. He is on pace to surpass the 60-point plateau, even though he hasn't even reached the 50-point mark before at the NHL level. However, him reaching 60 points probably depends on him playing in all 82 games. Injuries have been a considerable stumbling block for him in the past, which could become a problem again during a crowded stretch of games. Pittsburgh also has the toughest strength of schedule remaining, which may slow Mantha's scoring rates.

Morgan Geekie, C/LW/RW, Bruins (91% rostered)

Geekie has done an incredible job of proving his doubters wrong thus far. However, skepticism remains that he can maintain his current pace for the rest of the 2025-26 season. He has a league-best 24.8 shooting percentage, towering over his career average of 16.7. He scored 33 times on 150 shots in 2024-25 and already has 32 goals on 129 shots this campaign. Boston has the second-toughest strength of schedule, which could make it more challenging for Geekie to continue his torrid goal-scoring success.

Jordan Binnington, G, Blues (46% rostered)

Binnington performed well for Canada at the Winter Olympics, but he has struggled mightily this season with the Blues. He still has a long way to go to earn back the trust of fantasy managers, and he isn't returning to a cozy situation. St. Louis has the second-worst record in the league, and Joel Hofer will probably continue to cut into Binnington's playing time. The 25-year-old Hofer has been the better option of the two this campaign. Binnington could get a boost with a change of scenery, but his 14-team no-trade list might be a hindrance, and his inconsistent efforts would still make him a risky bet to rebound.