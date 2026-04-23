We have a trio of Game 3s on the docket tonight. Buffalo and Boston are each looking for the edge in a series tied at 1-1, while Carolina and Colorado hold a 2-0 advantage over Ottawa and Los Angeles, respectively. Here are my picks for tonight's action.

SLATE PREVIEW

There is no favorite between Boston (-110) and Buffalo (-110) tonight, based on the FanDuel moneyline. The odds suggest Ottawa (-122) has a slight edge over Carolina (+102) in its effort to avoid falling behind 3-0. Meanwhile, Colorado (-162) is the biggest favorite of the night in its match against Los Angeles (+134).

GOALIES

Scott Wedgewood, COL at LAK ($7,800): There are plenty of reasons why the Avalanche are predicted to go up 3-0, and Wedgewood is among the main ones. The 33-year-old netminder has stopped 48 of 50 Kings shots (.960 save percentage) across two outings in this series, and he was equally hot going into the playoffs, posting a 6-1-1 record, 1.06 GAA and .954 save percentage across his final eight regular-season outings.

Frederik Andersen, CAR at OTT ($7,600): Andersen didn't impress during the regular season, posting a 16-14-5 record, 3.05 GAA and .874 save percentage in 35 appearances. However, the veteran netminder has stepped up in the playoffs, turning aside 59 of 61 shots (.967 save percentage) in the opening two games of the first-round series. Although the oddsmakers are giving Ottawa a slight edge tonight, I'm looking for Carolina to defy those odds, in part because the Hurricanes have a hot goaltender in Andersen.

VALUE PLAYS

Taylor Hall, CAR at OTT ($5,300): Hall was fine, but not special, during the regular season, finishing with 18 goals and 48 points across 80 outings. However, the 34-year-old has stepped up with a goal and three points in two playoff appearances this year, making him a nice discount option right now.

Peyton Krebs, BUF at BOS ($4,300): Krebs is more known for his physical play, but he has collected a goal and an assist across two playoff outings this year. It helps that he's projected to play on the top line alongside Tage Thompson ($7,500) and Alex Tuch ($6,500).

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Bruins vs. Sabres

Elias Lindholm (C - $5,300), David Pastrnak (W - $7,400), Morgan Geekie (W - $6,200)

The Sabres haven't been able to contain the Bruins' top line so far in the 2026 playoffs, but in Buffalo's defense, limiting Pastrnak isn't something teams have had much success with in general. After finishing the 2025-26 campaign with 29 goals and 100 points in 77 outings, Pastrnak has collected another goal and five points across two outings in the 2026 playoffs. Geekie has been similarly effective so far in the postseason, contributing two goals and four points across two outings versus Buffalo.

By contrast, Lindholm has been limited to a goal in two outings, but given that he's affordable and his linemates are red hot, I think it's still worth grabbing him to round out the unit.

Avalanche at Kings

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $8,300), Martin Necas (W - $7,000), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $5,600)

The Avalanche's top line actually hasn't had its first big game yet in the 2026 playoffs, but that should change. After all, it's hard to keep MacKinnon quiet. He's among the favorites to capture the Hart Trophy after scoring 53 goals and 127 points in 80 regular-season appearances. Necas was also extremely impressive in the regular season, finishing with 38 goals and 100 points in 78 outings. Lehkonen is a solid forward to round out this unit after collecting 21 goals and 48 points across 70 regular-season appearances in 2025-26.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at LAK ($6,900): Makar hasn't clicked yet in the 2026 playoffs, but it should be just a matter of time before he steps up. It helps that he has continued to fire the puck at a solid rate, recording seven shots across the opening two games of the first-round series. Makar had 20 goals and 79 points in 75 regular-season appearances.

Owen Power, BUF at BOS ($4,700): Power has been a solid discount option recently. He's on a four-game scoring streak (five assists) that includes the opening two playoff games (two helpers). He finished the regular season with eight goals and 29 points in 81 outings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.