NHL FanDuel DFS picks for Thursday's two game playoff slate: top plays, goalie targets and key defensemen like Shea Theodore for Canadiens vs. Sabres and Golden Knights vs. Ducks.

There are two games on the docket tonight as we approach the end of the second round. Montreal and Buffalo are tied 2-2 going into Game 5 of that series. Meanwhile, Vegas has a chance to eliminate Anaheim with a win in Game 6.

SLATE PREVIEW

There aren't any clear favorites for tonight's games, based on FanDuel's moneyline. Buffalo (minus-120) has a slight edge over the visiting Canadiens (plus-100), but Anaheim (minus-106) has basically even odds with Vegas (minus-113) going into the Game 6 matchup.

GOALIES

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF vs. MON ($7,300): Luukkonen allowed seven goals on 40 shots (.825 save percentage) over Buffalo's opening two games against Boston, which led to him being swapped out in favor of Alex Lyon. However, back-to-back rough losses for Lyon resulted in Luukkonen getting another chance with the assignment Tuesday, and Luukkonen took advantage, stopping 29 of 31 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. Luukkonen was a solid goaltender during the regular season with a 22-9-3 record, 2.51 GAA and .909 save percentage in 35 appearances, and I'm looking for him to build off Tuesday's momentum tonight.

Carter Hart, VGK at ANA ($7,200): Hart has been a strong presence for Vegas in the 2026 playoffs, posting a 7-4 record, 2.49 GAA and .909 save percentage in 11 outings. He's been especially effective over his past six outings, stopping 164 of 176 shots (.932 save percentage).

VALUE PLAYS

Tage Thompson, BUF vs. MON ($7,600): While Thompson's linemates are cold, which is why I'm not recommending his entire unit, I still wanted to highlight the 28-year-old. He's contributed four goals and 11 points in 10 playoff appearances this year, including two goals and four points over his past two outings.

Pavel Dorofeyev, VGK at ANA ($6,300): Dorofeyev is on a three-game scoring streak in which he's collected three goals and four points. He also has seven goals and nine points over his past eight appearances. It helps that he's expected to play alongside Jack Eichel ($7,800) on Thursday.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Sabres vs. Canadiens

Josh Norris (C - $4,700), Zach Benson (W - $5,100), Josh Doan (W - $5,000)

If you're hoping for a line that's productive and cheap, this is it. Doan has been the highlight of this unit with two goals and nine points across his past seven outings, and Benson has also been a steady contributor with four goals and seven points over that same seven-game stretch.

Norris hasn't gotten going, but he's priced well enough to make him worth taking for the sake of rounding out the line. He also registered an assist in Montreal's 3-2 win Tuesday, so maybe that's the start of him thawing out.

Golden Knights at Ducks

William Karlsson (C - $4,700), Mitch Marner (W - $7,500), Brett Howden (W - $5,500)

While this line didn't show up on the scoresheet during Vegas' 3-2 overtime win Tuesday, it's been productive enough over the playoffs to warrant recommending it. Marner has recorded an NHL-leading 16 points, including six goals, in 11 postseason games this year. Howden has been steady, too, collecting seven goals and nine points across his past eight appearances.

Karlsson returned May 4 from a lower-body injury that had kept him out of the lineup since Nov. 8. He's comparatively quiet with two assists over his past three games, but if his linemates have a big night, then Karlsson will likely benefit from that.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. MON ($6,900): Dahlin was limited to an assist in his opening four playoff outings this year, but the 26-year-old has settled in by collecting two goals and six points over his past six outings. Three of those six points have come with the man advantage.

Shea Theodore, VGK at ANA ($5,900): Theodore is having a productive playoff run offensively with three goals and seven points through 11 appearances. That alone gives him solid value, but Theodore also leads the league in playoff blocks (33) and ranks fourth among blueliners in shots (24). Those secondary point generators mean that Theodore is capable of contributing at least somewhat even on days when he's held off the scoresheet.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.