It's the final Trade Tips of the season, as most Yahoo pools have their trade deadline this week. While I highlight six players below, don't be afraid to deal for Russian stars (i.e., Andrei Vasilevskiy, Igor Shesterkin and Nikita Kucherov) as the Russians were not eligible to play in the 2026 Olympics. Additionally, any star who was injured (Brayden Point) or failed to make their respective Olympic team (Mark Scheifele, Connor Bedard and Cole Caufield).

Best of luck with your final trades this week.

TRADE FOR

Thomas Harley, D, Stars (80 percent rostered)

Harley was terrific in the Olympics, and he carried some momentum into the break by generating a point-per-game pace over his last five appearances for Dallas. He generated a goal and three assists over six appearances with Canada at the Olympics. While the 24-year-old isn't on pace to replicate his scoring totals from the past two seasons, as he has five goals and 18 assists through 45 games, he's blocked 102 shots, which is on pace for a career-best mark. Opposing fantasy managers may look to move off of him given his body of work over the entire season, but he's in the midst of a hot streak heading into the final month and a half of the campaign.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Harley for Adam Fox. (Fox has more season-long upside than Harley if healthy, but it's not yet clear when Fox will be able to return, so this is an intriguing deal if a fantasy team competing for a playoff spot is acquiring Harley, while an established team is acquiring Fox.)

Ivan Demidov, W, Canadiens (62 percent rostered)

Demidov made his NHL debut last year by making two appearances with the Canadiens, and he's impressed during his first full season in the NHL this year. Across 57 appearances, he's recorded 12 goals, 34 assists, 24 PIM, 23 hits and 21 blocked shots while averaging 15:24 of ice time. The 20-year-old is among the league's top prospects and likely will require too high of a return to acquire in dynasty and keeper leagues, but a more reasonable deal may be available in redraft leagues.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Demidov and J.J. Moser for Dougie Hamilton. (Demidov is probably the best player in this potential deal, but in a redraft league, this type of deal may be possible, especially if you're willing to add another player in addition to Hamilton.)

Anze Kopitar, C, Kings (28 percent rostered)

Kopitar's scoring production has taken a major hit during his age-38 season, as he's recorded just six goals and 16 assists while averaging 18:29 of ice time over 41 appearances in the 2025-26 campaign. He had reached the 60-point threshold in 10 of his last 12 campaigns and is well off that pace this year, but he's a prime candidate to see increased work down the stretch since Kevin Fiala will miss the remainder of the season due to a lower-leg fracture he sustained at the Olympics. Kopitar will likely share a line with newly acquired Artemi Panarin following the Olympic break, which could increase the 38-year-old's scoring chances.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Kopitar for Elias Pettersson. (Giving up a player of Pettersson's caliber in a 1-for-1 deal may not be the most equitable deal, but making an offer including a player or two in a lower tier than Pettersson could be beneficial.)

TRADE AWAY

Brad Marchand, W, Panthers (89 percent rostered)

Marchand missed 10 of the Panthers' final 15 games before the Olympic break due to a lingering injury, and he was quiet for Team Canada in Milan Cortina, recording just one goal over four appearances. Overall, the 37-year-old is on pace for a bounce-back season in the NHL with 25 goals and 25 assists through 46 appearances with the Panthers this year, but the Panthers sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings, and Marchand's workload could be managed down the stretch if the team is eliminated from the playoffs.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Marchand and Elias Pettersson for Jack Eichel. (While Marchand and Pettersson have some upside, Eichel is an elite player on a Vegas team that should have plenty to play for down the stretch while jostling for playoff seeding.)

Jordan Binnington, G, Blues (46 percent rostered)

Binnington was superb at the Olympics, but for now he is just the backup goaltender to Joel Hofer in St. Louis. Some fantasy managers are going to look at the Olympic Games and figure Binnington will play like he did in Milan, but that could be a tough task given his performance for St. Louis this year combined with the increased motivation to perform at a high level on the international stage. Binnington has dropped his last seven starts for the Blues, posting a 4.47 GAA and .828 save percentage during that time. While his momentum from the Olympics could lead to a slight increase in NHL production down the stretch, the time feels right to maximize the return for the veteran netminder.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Binnington and a fourth-round pick for Jeremy Swayman and a 16th-round pick. (Even if your league doesn't allow trading of draft picks, a package including Binnington and another mid-level player could be appealing for an elite netminder like Swayman.)

Auston Matthews, C, Maple Leafs (100 percent rostered)

Matthews has largely been unable to generate the same momentum this year that he's had in previous seasons, as he's recorded just 26 goals and 22 assists across 51 games for the Maple Leafs to begin the campaign. However, he recorded six points over his final five appearances leading up to the Olympic break and was productive for the United States at the Olympics, producing three goals and four assists over six games. Despite Matthews' overall production this year, fantasy managers may be willing to offer an appealing package for him following his strong play in Italy.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: O'Reilly and Patrick Kane for Jack Hughes. (While Hughes is injury-prone, he is still a top star in the NHL when healthy. Kane used to be, but is no longer, while O'Reilly could be dealt at any time.)