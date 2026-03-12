NHL PrizePicks Today: Top NHL Player Props & Picks for March 12 – Best Plays

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Don't forget to know who's between the pipes and check out the NHL Starting Goalie Grid.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Note: Time on Ice projections and picks can change frequently throughout the day due to injuries and changes to line combinations, especially power-play lines. I encourage readers to check the comments section below for any last-minute updates prior to puck drop.

Not Sure How to Capitalize on TOI: Check out our PrizePicks Time On Ice 101

Analyzing NHL Time on Ice PrizePicks Plays

Card Overview: If you simply took the picks I recommended on Tuesday and didn't read the write-up, congrats, you were 4-2. Within the write-up, however, I mentioned that a couple conditions could scare me off the Ekblad and Parayko picks, so it was closer to 2-2 than 4-2, but regardless, it feels like that rhythm is close.

This card will be a good barometer, because it feels like there are a lot of good plays tonight.

I should note that not only do we need to look at the individual player's situations when making picks, but we need to consider where their teams are at. This is the time of year when some teams throw in the towel and others make a mad dash for the playoffs. It's always a little dicey when taking more on a player when his team has nothing to play for.

As we get closer to the end of the season, you'll likely see me insert more team information into my picks.

BUILDING BLOCKS

Jackson LaCombe 24.5 at Toronto Maple Leafs - 7:00 p.m. ET (MORE)

I had LaCombe with more Tuesday, and there's no reason to change now. He went way over his number Tuesday, and I'm just as confident he'll do that same in this spot. What's great about LaCombe is that his line hasn't budged, but it might after tonight, and that plays perfectly into what's about to happen. I'll get more into that Saturday, but for now, just keep playing more on LaCombe. I should note, the only reason to pull this one is if the Ducks go to 7-D, but they haven't done that for the past few games, so I think we're in the clear.

Aaron Ekblad 23.75 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 7:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

I had Ekblad under Tuesday with the caveat that Seth Jones had to be activated, and that didn't happen, so I didn't like the play. However, Ekblad went well under in what was a competitive game against Detroit, so my theory that Florida doesn't really want Ekblad playing 24 minutes a game might be coming to fruition. Ekblad has never been a high minutes guy, and this number just feels too high. He's gone over this number a few times, but more times than not, he's playing less than 24 minutes. I should mention that Florida is all but out of the playoff picture, so I'm not sure how much the Panthers will be pushing their vets down the stretch.

*Balinskis is out tonight, so I'm not as high on this play, but Florida might just mail this one in with a lot of players out tonight.

Cale Makar 25.25 at Seattle Kraken - 10:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

It didn't work Tuesday, but I'm going back to the well here. The one thing I didn't account for Tuesday was the opponent, and while Colorado should have played from ahead, and made the opponent irrelevant, it still was one of the Avalanche's rivals, and I should have expected Makar to play more in a neutral or trailing script. That won't be the case here as the Avalanche visit the nondescript Kraken on Thursday. I still feel like Colorado is trying to limit Makar's ice time, so the only reason he goes over here is an early trail script. An even script with not a lot of penalties should also result in a win.

SCRIPT/LINE/INJURY DEPENDENT

Colton Parayko 21.5 at Carolina Hurricanes - 7:00 p.m. ET (MORE)

I'm using the same strategy tonight that I used Tuesday. Parayko was paired with Theo Lindstein on Tuesday, and that was enough to scare me off, but he did go over his number anyway. The key here again is that Parayko is paired with either Philip Broberg or Cam Fowler. If the Blues go that route, it's a clear indication that they are going to lean on their top two defensive lines. Parayko was paired with Broberg prior to the Justin Faulk trade, so I would expect them to go back to that pair at some point.

Rasmus Dahlin 25 vs. Washington Capitals - 7:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

I didn't feel confident enough to put this pick in Tuesday's article, but I ended up using it, and Dahlin went under his line with ease. The key of course was that Buffalo played from ahead most of the game and didn't need a lot of minutes from Dahlin. I'm expecting a similar script in this game, as Buffalo is the hottest team in the league and Washington played a physical game in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. One of the only ways this one misses is if Buffalo takes Washington lightly and somehow gets into a trail script.

Quinn Hughes 27 vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 8:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

Hughes' line has been dropping for about a week, and this is the lowest it's been in quite a while. The reason it's dropping is because Hughes hasn't been playing that much lately. The reason he hasn't played as much is that the Wild have been mostly playing from ahead. I think the Wild are also looking to pull back Hughes' ice time as well, as these game just don't mean much right now. Philadelphia is on a back-to-back, so I wouldn't be surprised to see the Wild get some early separation here.