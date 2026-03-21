NHL PrizePicks Today: Top NHL Player Props & Picks for March 21 – Best Plays

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Note: Time on Ice projections and picks can change frequently throughout the day due to injuries and changes to line combinations, especially power-play lines. I encourage readers to check the comments section below for any last-minute updates prior to puck drop.

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Analyzing NHL Time on Ice PrizePicks Plays

Card Overview: It feels like we're in a transition period as some players are seeing adjustments in their playing time with the season soon ending. We've seen that lately with Morgan Rielly, who seemingly can't go over his number anymore. But the lines have adjusted, so there's no place to go there.

As for the following selections, I'm taking the "less" option across-the-board. And that's not for any particular reason - it's just where everything is landing right now.

Saturday isn't a great card, though there is some opportunity. If you mix and match the picks, you should find your way to some wins. There also doesn't seem to be any specific example that could be labeled a lock.

BUILDING BLOCKS

Noah Hanifin 21 at Nashville Predators - 2:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

Hanifin is stuck within a group of strong Vegas defensemen, and there just isn't a lot of time to go around. Making matters worse for him is that he's no longer on any special-teams units. Hanifin is also on the second D pair with Rasmus Andersson, which would normally lead to around 20-plus minutes. But as long as there are a normal amount of penalties during this game, it'll be hard for him to go above this number.

Colton Parayko 22 at Vancouver Canucks - 7:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

Parayko has topped 22 in three straight, but two of those went to OT and one saw Tyler Tucker go down early where he only managed nine minutes. His line has been at 21.5 since returning from injury, yet it's up half a minute on Saturday which I think is too much. The Blues split their top three blueliners among the three D-pairs. And as long as they continue to do that, it'll be tough for Parayko to surpass 22 unless it goes to OT or there are an abnormal amount of penalty kills for the Blues. Parayko isn't on either power play, so that helps the cause. Keep an eye on the lineup as I'd switch to MORE if Parayko is paired with Philip Broberg or Cam Fowler.

Moritz Seider 24.5 vs. Boston Bruins - 8:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

I've been watching Seider's ice time closely the past couple weeks. And with the exception of one outing, it looks like Detroit is trying to keep that in check. He played a lot when Simon Edvinsson was out a while back, and I think the Red Wings want to avoid that if possible. That means we don't need a lead script here, but need to avoid a trail script - and even a neutral script will work. Seider has been lightly used early during his last two matchups. And if Detroit can avoid falling behind early, it'll be tough for Seider to top this number.

SCRIPT/LINE/INJURY DEPENDENT

Rasmus Dahlin 24 at Los Angeles Kings - 4:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

This one makes me a little nervous as Dahlin has gone under in four of five, though that's all due to the Sabres steamrolling their opponents. They've played great the past couple months, and there's no reason to think that'll end on Saturday. But all runs come to an end, which is why I'm not so sure. Even though Dahlin has recently logged under 23 minutes four times, he'll go well above that mark if the Sabres fall behind. Let's hope this one stays neutral for a while or Buffalo once again takes an early lead.

Quinn Hughes 27.75 vs. Dallas Stars - 4:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

I want to say Hughes is responsible for at least 50 percent of my losses since I started writing this article, and it's largely due to Minnesota playing down to and often below its competition. The good news here is the Wild get up for solid opponents, and Dallas certainly qualifies as that. Hughes' number keeps rising since the Wild keep falling behind, but you'll see his ice time go well below this line once they stay even or perhaps go ahead. Intuition would lead you to believe he would earn more minutes against the better teams, yet it's all about script.

Zach Werenski 26.5 vs. Seattle Kraken - 5:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

Columbus is more than willing to play Werenski a lot, but I don't think this matchup will lead to that. He was on pace to skate plenty of minutes against the Rangers on Thursday, but the Blue Jackets jumped ahead late in the first period and never looked back. One thing that's nice about going under with Werenski is that Columbus isn't afraid to reduce his workload as soon as they take a lead. The reason I like this pick is that Seattle is seemingly headed the wrong way with the Blue Jackets headed in the opposite direction, so I'm expecting them to go out in front and stay ahead throughout.