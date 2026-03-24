NHL PrizePicks Today: Top NHL Player Props & Picks for March 24 – Best Plays

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Don't forget to know who's between the pipes and check out the NHL Starting Goalie Grid.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Note: Time on Ice projections and picks can change frequently throughout the day due to injuries and changes to line combinations, especially power-play lines. I encourage readers to check the comments section below for any last-minute updates prior to puck drop.

Not Sure How to Capitalize on TOI: Check out our PrizePicks Time On Ice 101

Analyzing NHL Time on Ice PrizePicks Plays

Card Overview: It finally happened! A perfect card on Saturday: 6-0. We even survived at OT game with Hughes!

I liked Saturday's slate, but was cautious heading in. Thursday looks really favorable as most of the plays from Saturday are back with the lines barely changing. I still get a little nervous when a card looks good - especially coming off a great night - but I do think you can open it up a bit tonight.

BUILDING BLOCKS

Noah Hanifin 20.25 at Winnipeg Jets - 8:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

Hanifin's number continues to drop, yet it's not quite low enough. I mentioned on Saturday that the biggest problem for him is that he's no longer on the special-teams units, so he'll have a hard time getting over 20-plus minutes. In addition to that, he's no longer paired with Rasmus Andersson where his ice time will be even further reduced. Unless Vegas loses a defender to injury, Hanifin is stuck under 20 minutes for the foreseeable future.

Colton Parayko 22 at Vancouver Canucks - 7:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

Much of what I wrote on Saturday is still true for Parayko, so I left most of it below. His line stayed at 22 for some reason, so there's still plenty of value here...Parayko has topped 22 in 3/4, but two of those went to OT and one saw Tyler Tucker go down early where he only managed nine minutes. His line has been at 21.5 since returning from injury, yet it's up half a minute on Saturday which I think is too much. The Blues split their top three blueliners among the three D-pairs. And as long as they continue to do that, it'll be tough for Parayko to surpass 22 unless it goes to OT or there are an abnormal amount of penalty kills for the Blues. Parayko isn't on either power play, so that helps the cause. Keep an eye on the lineup as I'd switch to MORE if Parayko is paired with Philip Broberg or Cam Fowler.

Travis Sanheim 24.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 7:00 p.m. ET (MORE)

Sanheim has been fairly reliable for the under during most of the last month, though a couple things have recently changed. First - and probably most important - Philly moved to a 7D setup two games ago, which normally would hurt playing time, yet it's done the opposite for Sanheim. His TOI has dramatically increased since the change as he's taking on more shifts. And secondly, he's back on the power play. It's the second unit, but everything helps when you're trying to get over a number. The Flyers are in a dogfight for a Wild Card spot and Columbus is one of the club ahead, so look for them to go all out tonight.

(NOTE: It looks like Philly's back to 6D, but I still like this play. They really need this game.)

Aaron Ekblad 22.25 vs. Seattle Kraken - 7:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

As expected, the return of Seth Jones has stripped Ekblad of significant ice time as he's failed to top 22 minutes from each of his last two with the last outing involving the Panthers in a trail script most of the time. Ekblad was never a big-minutes blueliner before Jones' injury, so the inflated number he logged without Jones was always temporary. The nice thing about Ekblad is we don't have to worry about OT as he doesn't play much - if at all - after regulation.

SCRIPT/LINE/INJURY DEPENDENT

Jackson LaCombe 22.75 at Vancouver Canucks - 10:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

LaCombe has been a nice under since John Carlson entered the lineup, though his line has quickly shifted and we're running out of time on him. It's set at a place where it could settle as he can still go over this number in a trail script or OT outing, but more often than not he's still going to be under. Helping us on Thursday is the expected return of Radko Gudas and going up against the worst team in the league.

Moritz Seider 25.5 vs. Ottawa Senators - 7:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

I've been on Seider's under for a while now, and it's paid off for the most part. Saturday was a close call even skating almost all of the final five minutes. The things we need for Seider going under is a neutral or positive game script, and Detroit is set up for that tonight as the Sens were involved in a tight matchup versus the Rangers on Wednesday while losing yet another defenseman in Thomas Chabot. For those keeping track, that's three of their top-four defenseman now out. So the Red Wings shouldn't have any problem getting out to a lead.