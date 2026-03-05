Best NHL PrizePicks Picks & Props for March 5: Top NHL Player Plays & Odds

Note: Time on Ice projections and picks can change frequently throughout the day due to injuries and changes to line combinations, especially power-play lines. I encourage readers to check the comments section below for any last-minute updates prior to puck drop.

Analyzing NHL Time on Ice PrizePicks Plays

Card Overview: I use the word "rhythm" a lot when it comes to TOI and right now, there's not a lot of rhythm. This past Tuesday, I submitted my article and within 30 minutes, news broke that changed my perspective quite a bit on approximately half of my plays. Since we're so close to the trading deadline, there's a chance that could happen at any point ahead of Friday's deadline, which means it might be tough to find some rhythm. Right now, we're in a cycle where there aren't a lot of good picks, but I found a few that look pretty good, along with some that could be good if things break the right way. It goes without saying that in a patch like this, it's best to dial it back a bit. Don't let the amount of building blocks fool you, this is not a great slate.

Also, stay tuned for updates, as at this time of year, things can change quickly. If I see any news that will impact any of the picks below, I'll add a comment at the bottom of the article.

BUILDING BLOCKS

Zach Werenski 26 vs. Florida Panthers - 7:00 p.m. ET (MORE)

Well, we had a nice run with unadjusted lines on Werenski, but they've caught up to where it should be. Make no mistake, with the right script, Werenski can crush this number, but now it's in a spot where a lead script could be a problem. With that said, Columbus is making a run at a playoff spot, so I'm assuming the Blue Jackets are going to give Werenski everything he can handle. He has been out the past two games because of illness, but he's had about five days to recover, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him return. As long as Columbus doesn't get a big lead, we should be good here.

*Werenski is still a game-time call tonight, so I would dial back this play as he's seemingly not 100 percent yet.

Roman Josi 26.75 vs. Boston Bruins - 9:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

I've been saying that this number is too high for Josi for a few weeks now, and while he has gone above it a few times over the past several weeks, that's been due to the Predators trailing in almost every game. While there's no guarantee they'll get out to a lead tonight, they are a slight favorite at home, so hopefully they can start fast. This pick, however, is more due to the state of the Predators right now. They are in sell mode as the trade deadline approaches, which means they've thrown the towel in on this season, so why push Josi at this point? Again, if the Predators are trailing all night or if this game goes to overtime, Josi could easily go over, but if it's tight or if Nashville gets out to a lead, I think he gets less than this number.

Travis Sanheim 24 vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 7:00 p.m. ET (MORE)

Sanheim has found his way to more minutes than his line over the past three games, but a lot of that is due to circumstance. In two games, a trail script was involved, one of which included overtime, while another involved an in-game injury to Nick Seeler. Seeler is the key to this play tonight, as if he's out, that changes the structure of the Philadelphia defense. Currently, the Flyers have a pretty even split among the three defensive pairings, but with Seeler out, that would likely change. If he's out, I'm going more on Sanheim's minutes tonight. If Seeler is in, I might lean towards the under.

**As of 11:00 a.m. CT, it appears that Seeler is out, as he was not at the morning skate.

Tim Stutzle 19.5 at Calgary Flames - 9:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

As you know, I'm not a huge fan of using forwards, but every once in a while, a trend will develop that's hard to ignore. Stutzle just hasn't been getting the minutes since the break, and even though two of Ottawa's games have gone to overtime since the break, he's yet to go over this number. Add to that, the Senators are favorites tonight at Calgary, a team that might be discouraged after shipping off long-time defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, and you have the makings of a lead script for the Senators, which should only help Stutzle stay under this number.

SCRIPT/LINE DEPENDENT

Morgan Rielly 20.75 at New York Rangers - 7:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

With the news of Oliver Ekman-Larsson being held out of the lineup last night, I jumped all over Rielly's over, and it paid off, but only because the Maple Leafs went to overtime. I was following that game closely, and there was no apparent jump in minutes because of Ekman-Larsson being out of the lineup. It appears he'll be out again tonight, but I'm not high on Rielly's over tonight, as it looks like Toronto is not interested in getting him more minutes. The Maple Leafs are eight points out of a playoff spot, so they're pretty much just riding out the season at this point, and considering they went to a shootout last night, they might look to dial back the vets a bit tonight.