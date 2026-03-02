Monday has six games scheduled, including one at 2:00 p.m. ET, one at 7:00 p.m. ET, one at 7:30 p.m. ET, two at 10:00 p.m. ET and one at 10:30 p.m. ET. The afternoon game between Nashville and Detroit is offered only as a single-game showdown. As a result, we will focus on the five evening matchups. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Slate Preview Moneyline Favorites For Tonight's NHL Games

Dallas (at Vancouver), Carolina (at Seattle) and Colorado (at Los Angeles) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for all five games is 6.0 goals.

Key Goaltender Matchups

Jake Oettinger, DAL at VAN ($7,700): Oettinger has been a mixed bag despite having a seven-game winning streak. He has stopped 139 of the 159 shots he has faced during that span. However, the Canucks sit 30th in the league with 2.51 goals per game, and Oettinger made 34 saves in a 4-2 win against them on Nov. 20.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. CBJ ($7,400): Shesterkin has decent value potential for Monday's slate, but Columbus has been hot recently. The 30-year-old netminder is coming off a 31-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Pittsburgh. Shesterkin made 26 saves in a 2-1 shootout victory against the Blue Jackets on Nov. 15, improving to 8-2-0 against the team in his career.

Top Value Plays And One-Off Picks For Standouts

Travis Konecny, PHI at TOR ($6,400): Konecny has generated one goal on five shots and two assists in his last two outings, and he has one marker and one helper in two previous meetings against the Maple Leafs this season. The London, Ontario native has collected nine goals and 24 points in 26 games against his hometown team.

John Tavares, TOR vs. PHI ($6,300): Tavares' four-game point streak ended in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Ottawa, but he has contributed three goals on nine shots and one assist in his last five outings. He also has three helpers and four shots in two contests against the Flyers this season, extending his point spree to six games (four goals, nine assists) against Philadelphia.

Mason Marchment, CBJ at NYR ($4,900): Marchment has two goals, six shots and five points in his past five appearances. He has one marker and three helpers during a three-game point streak during that span.

Gabriel Landeskog, COL at LAK ($4,700): Landeskog has two assists and seven shots on goal in three games since returning from the Olympics, where he represented Team Sweden. He has been skating on Colorado's top line, which has boosted his offensive upside.

Forward Line Stacks With High Offensive Upside

Stars at Canucks

Jason Robertson (W - $7,700), Wyatt Johnston (C - $7,600), Mavrik Bourque (W - $4,300)

Robertson has six goals, 12 points and 34 shots on net across his last 10 outings. He wrapped up February with three goals on 13 shots and two helpers in four appearances. Johnston has three goals and one assist in a pair of multi—point performances following the Olympic break. He has generated six tallies, including four on the power play, on 28 shots and nine points in his past eight contests. Bourque has three goals, two assists and 16 shots in six games going into Monday night's action.

The top line of Dallas should remain hot against the struggling Canucks. Vancouver has allowed the most goals per game (3.66) in the league this season, and the team's penalty kill ranks last in the NHL.

Defenseman With Scoring Potential

Cale Makar, COL at LAK ($7,500): Makar has picked up two goals, four points, seven shots on target and four blocked shots in his last four matches. He has compiled seven goals and 25 points in 19 previous games against Los Angeles, including one goal, five shots and two helpers in two contests this campaign.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at VAN ($6,700): Heiskanen has distributed seven assists, including two with the man advantage, during his five-game point streak. He has added 14 shots and 14 blocks during that stretch. Heiskanen can also be stacked with Robertson and/or Johnston as members of Dallas' top power-play combination.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.