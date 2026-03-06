It's Trade Deadline day. A couple prominent players have already changed locations, including a couple late blockbusters on Thursday and probably a lot more activity going into the 3 p.m. EST cutoff.

Sit down. Strap in. And get ready for some excitement. Or not.

So while you're waiting for your favorite team to complete a couple trades that will surely please/surprise/anger/confuse most of its fanbase, you can kill at least 10 minutes (15, tops) reading through the following waiver wire recommendations.

(Rostered rates as of Mar. 6)

Forwards

Gabriel Landeskog, COL (Yahoo: 51%): It's incredible that Landeskog is still around 50 percent coverage. The only logical explanation for this is his extensive injury history, but that just means most poolies aren't taking advantage of a player who's gone off for six points, 15 shots and a plus-7 in the five games since coming back from the Olympics while skating alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas at both five-on-five and power play. The mission — should you choose to accept it — is to get Landeskog well over the halfway mark.

Tyler Bertuzzi, CHI (Yahoo: 46%): Bertuzzi has already equaled his personal-best with 20 power-play points that put him even with Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Sebastian Aho and Miro Heiskanen entering Thursday's action. He's also set to approach his top scoring campaign at only four goals under his peak of 30 and another 17 points required to match 2021-22 output. The latter may be too much to ask for, though you know Bertuzzi will give it his all to try and get there.

Jordan Eberle, SEA (Yahoo: 27%): Eberle was first mentioned at the end of October after starting off great, and he's back here having consistently produced since. He went on a six-week run across December/January where he found the scoresheet in 17 of 21 outings. And even after a couple lulls, Eberle registered two goals on three shots with a PPA Saturday and often logs major minutes. There's no shame adding someone from a bottom-third offense who can immediately help.

Chris Kreider, ANH (Yahoo: 23%): The Ducks boasted a top-10 attack for a while and are currently just below that, though they've scored at least four goals eight times over their last 11 outings. During that same span, Kreider has accumulated five goals, five assists, three PPPs and 20 shots at nearly 17 minutes a night. He's been reunited with Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier on the lead trio and man-advantage. As long as Kreider is favorably positioned, he'll continue to help Anaheim as they attempt to reach their first playoffs since 2017-18.

Cole Perfetti, WPG (Yahoo: 22%): Winnipeg has turned it around enough where the lineup probably won't be dismantled by the Deadline. Perfetti has also gotten back on track thanks to seven points through eight matchups to go with 29 shots on a 17:32 average, with four-plus of that on the first PP. He may not be achieving what was projected for him as a former top-10 pick, though he is on a solid run while maintaining the skills and responsibilities to keep it going.

Luke Evangelista, NSH (Yahoo: 11%): Evangelista is similar to Jordan Eberle in that he's regularly been hot on a weaker scoring side. The fourth-year pro has already blown past his career-high for points at 47 and PPPs with 15 — including PPAs from three of the last four games. Evangelista won't do much when it comes to secondary stats but can contribute in scoring and shots (over two per outing) as a fixture in the upper half of Nashville's depth chart.

Taylor Hall, CAR (Yahoo: 9%): Let's discuss another positively trending over-30 forward. Hall may not have achieved anything while up a man since mid-January and the ice time is somewhat lower than recent campaigns, yet is once again on the fantasy radar via two goals, four assists, and 10 shots across the last four appearances. He's also been helped by having talented linemates like Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake. Carolina has been lethal of late for finding the back of the net and will be facing a couple weaker defense the next week (Oilers, Blues), so Hall could be set to pile on some more points.

Matt Savoie, EDM (Yahoo: 6%): It became immediately obvious Savoie was too good for the AHL, yet it took a season to fully integrate him on the Edmonton roster. The first month or so didn't amount to much (1G/1A through 17 matchups), and it wasn't until a regular even-strength partnership with Leon Draisaitl that things got going. Savoie is riding a four-game scoring streak where he's posted a PPG, six assists and nine shots. Probably doesn't hurt to take a chance on him and see how long this upswing can last.

Defensemen

Simon Edvinsson, DET (Yahoo: 19%): In case you missed it, Edvinsson is back after a brief spell on the sidelines. And in the four games since, he's recorded two goals, an assist, six shots, five hits and nine blocks while averaging 23:04. While Edvinsson doesn't appear on the power play, he'll be able to supply enough stats across multiple categories to boost any fantasy squad.

Dmitry Orlov, SJ (Yahoo: 16%): The Sharks remain a solid source of scoring where any of their more prominent players will be able to benefit. Orlov immediately clicked to start his tenure with the club by racking up 11 assists from the first 16 contests and four of those coming on the man-advantage. He continued to do well before his offensive stats dipped and temporarily lost the PP1 QB gig to John Klingberg, but he's back on that unit and produced a PPA on Tuesday (now at 12 overall). With that type of upside and a decent haul of shots, hits and blocks, Orlov needs to be on more rosters.

Zayne Parekh, CGY (Yahoo: 15%): Parekh was originally brought up here in early January as it was assumed he'd soon be able to join the Flames after the WJC, yet it took him a few weeks and a minor-league conditioning stint to return to the NHL. And even though no offense has come during the six appearances, he participates on Calgary's top power play. That placement should hold after MacKenzie Weegar's departure and the fact Parekh totaled 87 goals and 153 assists in three OHL seasons with another two and three over an abbreviated AHL run.

Philip Broberg, STL (Yahoo: 5%): Broberg is a key piece of the Blues' 24-and-under core and recently signed a six-year deal and also is in line for more responsibilities the rest of the way, as the team isn't competing for a playoff spot. He's already logging 23 minutes a night while providing sufficient — though not spectacular — stats. Broberg has also picked up the point pace with five of them over his last eight outings and an increased man-advantage role that's guaranteed to get him additional coverage.

Goaltenders

Akira Schmid, VGK (Yahoo: 28%): Schmid's 5-4-2 record in 2026 may not look great, though he's only allowed more than three goals once during that stretch. Meanwhile, Adin Hill has posted a 3.68 GAA and .850 save percentage since returning. The duo has more or less been alternating starts, so Schmid should be receiving enough action behind a solid offense on a Vegas side looking to keep the top spot in the Pacific.

Joel Hofer, STL (Yahoo: 21%): Jordan Binnington has lost his last eight appearances, in which he's compiled a 4.19/.844 line. Since Jan. 13, Hofer has gone 6-2-1 alongside a 2.41 and .909 that includes a shutout over the 'Canes and back-to-back impressive wins at Minnesota and Seattle. As Binnington has been slumping and the subject of trade talk with St. Louis looking to the future, Hofer's time as their No. 1 could come sooner than expected.

Players to consider from past columns: Dylan Cozens, Leo Carlsson, Frank Nazar, Will Smith, Carter Verhaeghe, Elias Lindholm, Jared McCann, Cole Perfetti, Nick Schmaltz, Anze Kopitar, Mats Zuccarello, Anthony Cirelli, Kiefer Sherwood, Brock Nelson, Zach Benson, Tyler Toffoli, Jonathan Huberdeau, Adam Fantilli, Patrick Kane, Dawson Mercer, Troy Terry, Kiefer Sherwood, Brock Boeser, Mikael Granlund, Dylan Holloway, Sean Monahan, Ryan O'Reilly, William Eklund, Jordan Kyrou, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Jason Zucker, Ivan Barbashev, Will Cuylle, Bobby McMann, Anders Lee, Josh Doan, Owen Tippett, Matty Beniers, Anthony Duclair, Brayden Schenn, Eeli Tolvanen, Pavel Buchnevich, Alexis Lafreniere, Boone Jenner, Anton Lundell, Mason Marchment, Vladimir Tarasenko, Conor Garland, Jack Roslovic, Beckett Sennecke, Connor McMichael, Christian Dvorak, Jake Neighbours, Yegor Sharangovich, Jamie Benn, Ryan Hartman, Mikael Backlund, Vasily Podkolzin, Matt Duchene, Zachary Bolduc, Logan Stankoven, Marco Rossi, Jack McBain, Jonathan Toews, Alexandre Texier, Mackie Samoskevich, Evander Kane, Alex Laferriere, Teuvo Teravainen, Alexander Wennberg, Jake DeBrusk, Lawson Crouse, Charlie Coyle, Chandler Stephenson, Noah Cates, Peyton Krebs, Ethen Frank, Mavrik Bourque, Braeden Bowman, Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier, Jackson Blake, Dmitri Voronkov, Pavel Zacha, Anthony Mantha, Ridly Greig, Justin Sourdif, Kaapo Kakko, Eetu Luostarinen, Ross Colton, Jack Quinn, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Arseny Gritsyuk, Collin Graf, Matias Maccelli, James van Riemsdyk, Matthew Coronato, Fabian Zetterlund, Oliver Kapanen, Corey Perry, Ben Kindel, Andre Burakovsky, Emmitt Finnie, Igor Chernyshov, Andrew Copp, Ryan Leonard, Fraser Minten, Erik Haula, Ryan McLeod, Brock Faber, Drew Doughty, Filip Hronek, Devon Toews, Mattias Ekholm, Brandt Clarke, Travis Sanheim, Rasmus Andersson, Thomas Chabot, Zeev Buium, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Mike Matheson, Noah Hanifin, Cam Fowler, Bowen Byram, Jake Walman, Kris Letang, K'Andre Miller, Jared Spurgeon, Jake McCabe, Artyom Levshunov, Logan Stanley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Vladislav Gavrikov, Ivan Provorov, Hampus Lindholm, Darren Raddysh, Brent Burns, John Klingberg, Olen Zellweger, Sam Malinski, Ryan Pulock, Sean Durzi, Radko Gudas, J.J. Moser, Justin Faulk, Alexandre Carrier, Damon Severson, Esa Lindell, Mattias Samuelsson, Josh Manson, John Marino, Matt Roy, Cam York, Nick Blankenburg, Tony DeAngelo, Uvis Balinskis, Nate Schmidt, Spencer Knight, Jesper Wallstedt, Brandon Bussi, Dan Vladar, Stuart Skinner, Yaroslav Askarov, Carter Hart, Jet Greaves, Jake Allen, Sam Montembeault, Jakub Dobes, Tristan Jarry, Philipp Grubauer, Cam Talbot, John Gibson, Alex Lyon, Casey DeSmith, Alex Nedeljkovic, David Rittich, Connor Ingram, Anton Forsberg, Jonathan Quick, Kevin Lankinen, Joonas Korpisalo

