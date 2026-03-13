Now that the real-life hockey deals have been completed, it's time to turn our attention back to the fantasy stretch drive. Time to solidify your lineups for the playoffs with new recruits.

While trade deadlines have elapsed in most formats, the waiver wire route is always open. And it's always free.

With that in mind, here are a few players who can be of service.

(Rostered rates as of Mar. 6)

Forwards

Pavel Zacha, BOS (Yahoo: 32%): Zacha continues to display strong offensive skills and consistency with 45 points overall that has him on pace to approach – if not break – his previous high of 59. He's already eclipsed his peak on the power play with seven PPGs and 17 PPPs while working well as Boston's No. 2 center between Viktor Arvidsson and Casey Mittelstadt. Zacha potted a hat-trick Sunday on four shots and is primed to maintain this success the rest of the way to help the Bruins get into the playoffs.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR (Yahoo: 30%): Lafreniere also found the back of the net three times on Tuesday during a run in which he's managed nine goals, six assists and 25 shots through 10 games. He's clearly clicking alongside Mika Zibanejad and Gabe Perreault in all attacking situations while taking on more roles. As the Rangers look to the future, Lafreniere should keep receiving plenty of opportunities to excel. Add him ASAP.

Anze Kopitar, LA (Yahoo: 28%): Linemate upgrades can do wonders for a player's stat line. Take Artemi Panarin's LA debut at the end of February and how it's already benefited Kopitar. The goal and four assists across the last eight appearances may not look like anything special, but consider the fact he only posted 22 points from the previous 41. The Kings are hanging around the Wild Card spots, so you know Kopitar will give it his all to get them back into the postseason before retiring.

Jimmy Snuggerud, STL (Yahoo: 18%): Saying Snuggerud has been hot the last six weeks would be an understatement. Eight goals, 11 assists, 37 shots and 18 hits over 14 games on a 17:27 average with the last four multipoint efforts. Snuggerud is locked in on the Blues' lead trio and power play among the likes of Robert Thomas and Dylan Holloway. Don't shy away from someone just because they're on a weaker offensive side. Take Snuggerud before others beat you to him.

Brayden Schenn, NYI (Yahoo: 16%): Schenn closed out his St. Louis account with a three-assist performance in Seattle. He assumed a decent role with the club over the years, yet recent man-advantage totals were underwhelming. Schenn has joined the Isles and is already on a top PP that boasts Matthew Schaefer, Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat. He also centers the second even-strength line next to Barzal and Ondrej Palat while logging 17-plus minutes from both outings along with a helper, six shots, three hits and 13 faceoff wins. The upside alone deserves more coverage.

Jason Zucker, BUF (Yahoo: 11%): When available, Zucker has been playing like the forward who tallied 64 points with the Wild back in 2017-18. He's been healthy the last two months following a second significant stint on the sidelines and has responded by registering 11 goals, seven assists, five PPPs and 53 shots as part of Buffalo's top-six and first PP. Even at 34, Zucker is a known commodity within an elite attack.

Yegor Chinakhov, PIT (Yahoo: 8%): Chinakhov was surplus on a talented Columbus frontline while not earning many minutes, so he was shipped to the Pens near the end of December. And since that transaction, he's rung up 19 points and 65 shots. Chinakhov originally got paired with Evgeni Malkin, though has recently moved onto the lead line and man-advantage in the spot vacated by Sidney Crosby. And even when the captain comes back, Chinakhov should remain in the fantasy discussion.

Conor Garland, CLS (Yahoo: 8%): We've already brought up a couple players who've moved locations, so let's suggest another example of someone who hasn't wasted any time fitting into their new surroundings. Garland struggled on an anemic Vancouver offense before getting traded to the Blue Jackets. And while no scoring came during the debut, he delivered a pair of goals in back-to-back matchups while firing a combined nine pucks on net. As long as Garland sticks within the upper-half of the depth chart, he's good enough to fit in your roster.

Defensemen

Ivan Provorov, CLS (Yahoo: 17%): Provorov has been on a mini-March scoring spurt with two goals and four assists in seven games alongside 14 shots and 13 blocks on a 24:29 average. And even though two of those points came on the top power play while Zach Werenski was sidelined, he's still been active as part of Columbus's backup man-advantage while continuing as a lead penalty killer and reliable overall contributor.

Tony DeAngelo, NYI (Yahoo: 14%): The last two months have been pretty solid for DeAngelo as he's racked up 18 points and 58 shots through his last 24 contests. There's not much in the rest of the output, yet he's improved his skill at getting in front of opponents' pucks. And any blueliner who's found the scoresheet from six of the last seven – or one who previously topped 50 points twice during their career – should not be available in more than 85 percent of Yahoo! leagues.

Rasmus Sandin, WAS (Yahoo: 11%): Sandin's recent production boost may have coincided with John Carlson's injury and subsequent departure, though the stats are encouraging. Since Feb. 25, the Swede has notched a goal, three assists, 11 shots, 14 hits and 15 blocks. Sandin has also seen more time on PP2, where he supplied a helper last week. He should be able to maintain this type of production based on additional ice time and responsibilities.

Sam Rinzel, CHI (Yahoo: 9%): It's been a strange season for Rinzel as he came in as one of the Blackhawks' leading defenders before struggling and eventually getting demoted. After accumulating 14 points across 23 AHL appearances, he returned to Chicago and has since registered two goals, two assists and 23 shots on nearly 22 minutes a night – including 2:56 on the man-advantage. Rinzel offers significant fantasy potential if favorably positioned, so it's probably best to monitor his situation before adding him.

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF (Yahoo: 45%): The Sabres continue to pile on the wins as they lead the Atlantic Division. You may have heard about their 8-7 slug fest against Tampa on Sunday where Luukkonen came out on top while allowing all seven goals. And while his 2026 numbers aren't spectacular (2.97 GAA, .904 save percentage), he's still gone 8-3-1. You really can't go wrong with either Buffalo netminder, as Alex Lyon has recorded four consecutive victories but he's already appeared here twice this season – the second one right before the Olympic break – while it's been three months since UPL was last mentioned.

James Reimer, OTT (Yahoo: 3%): Linus Ullmark has dominated the Ottawa outings since returning at the end of January, starting eight of 11. That hasn't left a lot of work for Reimer, though he's looked solid with wins during the last two – including a shutout Monday at Vancouver. Streaming goalies can be key in fantasy for the final few weeks, and the Sens list three upcoming back-to-backs (Mar. 14/15, 18/19, 23/24) where Reimer will probably receive the more favorable matchups.

Players to consider from past columns: Dylan Cozens, Leo Carlsson, Frank Nazar, Will Smith, Gabriel Landeskog, Carter Verhaeghe, Elias Lindholm, Jared McCann, Cole Perfetti, Nick Schmaltz, Mats Zuccarello, Anthony Cirelli, Kiefer Sherwood, Brock Nelson, Zach Benson, Tyler Toffoli, Jonathan Huberdeau, Adam Fantilli, Patrick Kane, Dawson Mercer, Troy Terry, Kiefer Sherwood, Tyler Bertuzzi, Brock Boeser, Mikael Granlund, Dylan Holloway, Sean Monahan, Ryan O'Reilly, Jordan Eberle, William Eklund, Jordan Kyrou, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Ivan Barbashev, Cole Perfetti, Will Cuylle, Bobby McMann, Anders Lee, Josh Doan, Chris Kreider, Owen Tippett, Matty Beniers, Luke Evangelista, Anthony Duclair, Eeli Tolvanen, Pavel Buchnevich, Boone Jenner, Anton Lundell, Mason Marchment, Vladimir Tarasenko, Jack Roslovic, Beckett Sennecke, Connor McMichael, Christian Dvorak, Jake Neighbours, Yegor Sharangovich, Jamie Benn, Ryan Hartman, Mikael Backlund, Vasily Podkolzin, Matt Duchene, Zachary Bolduc, Logan Stankoven, Marco Rossi, Jack McBain, Jonathan Toews, Alexandre Texier, Mackie Samoskevich, Evander Kane, Alex Laferriere, Teuvo Teravainen, Alexander Wennberg, Jake DeBrusk, Lawson Crouse, Charlie Coyle, Chandler Stephenson, Noah Cates, Peyton Krebs, Ethen Frank, Mavrik Bourque, Braeden Bowman, Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier, Jackson Blake, Dmitri Voronkov, Anthony Mantha, Ridly Greig, Justin Sourdif, Kaapo Kakko, Eetu Luostarinen, Ross Colton, Jack Quinn, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Arseny Gritsyuk, Collin Graf, Matias Maccelli, James van Riemsdyk, Matthew Coronato, Fabian Zetterlund, Oliver Kapanen, Corey Perry, Ben Kindel, Taylor Hall, Andre Burakovsky, Emmitt Finnie, Igor Chernyshov, Andrew Copp, Matt Savoie, Ryan Leonard, Fraser Minten, Erik Haula, Ryan McLeod, Brock Faber, Drew Doughty, Filip Hronek, Devon Toews, Mattias Ekholm, Brandt Clarke, Travis Sanheim, Rasmus Andersson, Thomas Chabot, Zeev Buium, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Mike Matheson, Philip Broberg, Noah Hanifin, Cam Fowler, Bowen Byram, Jake Walman, Kris Letang, K'Andre Miller, Dmitry Orlov, Zayne Parekh, Jared Spurgeon, Jake McCabe, Simon Edvinsson, Artyom Levshunov, Logan Stanley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Vladislav Gavrikov, Hampus Lindholm, Darren Raddysh, Brent Burns, John Klingberg, Olen Zellweger, Sam Malinski, Ryan Pulock, Sean Durzi, Radko Gudas, J.J. Moser, Justin Faulk, Alexandre Carrier, Damon Severson, Esa Lindell, Mattias Samuelsson, Josh Manson, John Marino, Matt Roy, Cam York, Nick Blankenburg, Uvis Balinskis, Nate Schmidt, Spencer Knight, Jesper Wallstedt, Brandon Bussi, Dan Vladar, Stuart Skinner, Yaroslav Askarov, Akira Schmid, Jet Greaves, Jake Allen, Sam Montembeault, Jakub Dobes, Tristan Jarry, Philipp Grubauer, Cam Talbot, John Gibson, Alex Lyon, Joel Hofer, Casey DeSmith, Alex Nedeljkovic, David Rittich, Connor Ingram, Anton Forsberg, Jonathan Quick, Kevin Lankinen, Joonas Korpisalo