The quarterfinals are here! We've reached the next stage of the Olympic men's hockey tournament in Milan. Losing teams are done, while winning teams will move on to the semifinals and also have a chance to medal. Germany and Slovakia drew the 6:10 a.m. ET start, but the other three games are included in the DFS slate. First puck drops at 10:40 a.m. ET. Here are my DFS lineup recommendations.

Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Quarterfinals Overview and Slate Preview

Circumstances are different Wednesday from the tournament to this point. Three of these teams played Tuesday, and three had the day off. All three of the teams that had byes not only didn't have to play in the last round, but they got extra rest as well. Canada, the United States and Finland have had time off, while the Czechs, Sweden and Switzerland all played Tuesday. Also, as somebody who is a quarter Czech, "Czechia" sounds like a fictional country from a mid-tier Marvel comic. I'm not a fan.

Top Goalie Picks for Wednesday's Olympic Men's Hockey Games

Juuse Saros, Finland vs. Switzerland ($7,800): I'm thinking about trying to save some salary in net Wednesday. Saros had some struggles against Slovakia in the opener, but Finland as a whole had issues. However, Saros has stepped up big time since then. Against Sweden and Italy, he's allowed a single goal, including shutting out Italy. Sure, the Italians were the worst team in this tournament, but a shutout is a shutout. Switzerland, especially without Kevin Fiala, is probably the least-impressive offense of these six.

Filip Gustavsson, Sweden vs. United States ($7,400): In one game, who knows what could happen, especially when you're talking about above-average NHL goalies, and Gustavsson has a .913 save percentage over the last four seasons with the Wild. Basically, I could see Gustavsson standing on his head, and I could see the United States potentially being frustrated a bit offensively, or even getting upset. I'm not so bold as to go with a Czech goalie to save another $400 in salary, though. That's too big a roll of the dice. Have you seen this Team Canada offense?

Value Plays and One-Off Budget Options for DFS Lineups

Joel Armia, Finland vs. Switzerland ($3,200): Armia has been a complementary piece in the NHL in his career, but he's had quite the Olympics. He has at least one point in every game for Finland and at least three shots on net in each game as well. Switzerland had to play Tuesday, and it has goaltending questions. It'll either be Akira Schmid or Swiss hero Leonardo Genoni. Genoni has impressed, but he's also a 38-year-old who has spent his professional career in Switzerland.

Forward Line Stack Strategy with Canada vs. Czechia Matchup

Canada vs. Czechia

Sidney Crosby (C - $5,700), Mark Stone (W - $5,200), Mitch Marner (W - $4,700)

Czechia allowed the Denmark to score two goals Tuesday. Now, one day later, the Czechs have to face Canada. Of course, we've seen this already in this tournament, since those two countries were in the same group. Canada won 5-0. Team Canada is stacked, and the lineups have changed a bit here and there, but these three have largely played together.

Crosby had two assists against Czechia earlier, and he's added four points in the two games since then. Two of those points have come on the power play, and this power play is truly as packed with talent as any I can recall. Stone scored in the game against Czechia, and he had a goal and two assists against France. Although Canada ran it up on France, three points is three points. Marner has, unsurprisingly, been able to serve as a playmaker as he also does in the NHL. He has at least one assist in each game.

Defensemen Sleepers and Mid-Range DFS Gems in Olympic Tournament

Thomas Harley, Canada vs. Czechia ($4,100): Harley didn't get in on the fun against France, but he did put two shots on net. The Star has had multiple shots on net in every game thus far. Also, while Harley didn't get on the score sheet against France, he has a goal and two assists in these Olympics. That includes two assists against Czechia in the opener, and this time the Czechs are on the second day of a back-to-back.

Jake Sanderson, United States vs. Sweden ($3,100): Sweden has goaltending depth and a strong blue line group, but the team also played Tuesday, so I do want at least one player from Team USA for lineups. At this salary, Sanderson is interesting to me. He has 46 points and 119 shots on net in 57 games with the Senators. Granted, he's the top guy for the Senators, which he certainly isn't with Team USA. However, Sanderson had two assists against Germany, and he's put multiple shots on net in two games as well.

