See which NHL players broke out at the 2026 Olympics and how media exposure, viral moments and awareness spikes boosted their public profile.

The 2026 Olympic gold medal game between the United States and Canada wasn't just a hockey game. It was a cultural event. NBC's coverage drew north of 20 million viewers, the vast majority of whom don't watch the NHL on a random Tuesday in February. For two and a half hours, casual sports fans across North America were locked in on players they'd never heard of, moments they'll never forget, and storylines that crossed over from hockey media into the mainstream.

That's what makes the Olympics different from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Cup is the ultimate prize, but the audience already knows who's playing. The Olympics introduce NHL players to an entirely new fanbase, and for a select few, that introduction changes everything.

How We Scored the Olympic Stock Boost Index

We built the Olympic Stock Boost Index: a scoring system that ranks the 20 NHL players who helped their public profile the most from Milano Cortina 2026. This isn't a performance ranking. Connor McDavid won tournament MVP and set the all-time Olympic points record with 13, but his stock didn't move because everyone already knew he was the best player alive. This index is about who broke through to the casual fan, who went viral, and whose name recognition jumped the most in two weeks.

The framework scores players across five categories: Media Exposure (35 points), measuring social media virality, article mentions, and mainstream coverage beyond hockey outlets; Profile Delta (25 points), the gap between pre- and post-Olympic public awareness; Moment Factor (20 points), whether they created a signature shareable highlight; Narrative Value (10 points), how naturally the story lends itself to media coverage; and On-Ice Performance (10 points), a baseline stat check to justify the attention.

Explore the full interactive rankings below, tap any player to see their category-by-category breakdown, and decide for yourself: who won the 2026 Olympics off the ice?

Jack Hughes, Connor Hellebuyck Lead the Rankings After Team USA's Gold

Jack Hughes sits at the top with a 96. The golden goal. The missing tooth. The bloody smile that ended up on CNN, Good Morning America, and a tweet from the White House. He went from "really good young center" to "American sports legend" in a single overtime shift.

Connor Hellebuyck is right behind him at 94 after a 41-save masterclass in the gold medal game that included a behind-the-back save that became the most replayed highlight of the tournament outside the winning goal itself. Macklin Celebrini rounds out the top tier at 86 — a 19-year-old sophomore who scored a tournament-high five goals while playing on McDavid's wing. Every major outlet ran a "who is this kid" piece during the tournament.

The Gaudreau Tribute and the Moments That Transcended Hockey

The Gaudreau tribute pushed several players into the conversation. Dylan Larkin and Zach Werenski bringing Johnny Gaudreau's children onto the ice was covered by People Magazine and E! News. That moment transcended hockey entirely. Matt Boldy scored the first goal of the gold medal game and went from anonymous to a household name in front of 20 million viewers, earning the highest Profile Delta score on the entire list.

Footage of Zach Werenski and Dylan Larkin getting Johnny Gaudreau's young children so they can celebrate on the ice 🥲 pic.twitter.com/XXdDqyEGJN — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) February 23, 2026

Why McDavid and Matthews Rank Lower Despite Dominant Performances

Meanwhile, McDavid, Auston Matthews, and Nathan MacKinnon all sit in the lower half despite elite tournament performances. Their exposure was massive but their delta was minimal. You can't boost stock that's already at the ceiling.

