NHL Best Bets & Picks for Senators vs Rangers – March 23 Predictions

On Monday, we have a standalone game in the National Hockey League (NHL) featuring the Ottawa Senators and the New York Rangers. The game can be viewed or streamed on NHL Network.

We'll take a look at some same-game parlay (SGP) possibilities, and we'll also kick the tires on some player props to make things a little more interesting. Let's get started!

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Expert NHL Best Bets for Senators vs Rangers Matchup

Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers

The Senators (36-24-9) and the Rangers (28-33-9) meet in the standalone game Monday night at Madison Square Garden. While the Rangers are out of the postseason hunt, sitting in last place in the Metropolitan Division with just 65 points, it's an important game for the Senators.

Ottawa heads to the Big Apple with 81 points, four points out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Senators have two games in hand, however, so the two points Monday night are crucial, as they need both points, whether getting a win in regulation, or in overtime or a shootout. It doesn't matter if the Rangers get one point, but the Senators must get two.

The Senators have posted an 18-13-4 record on the road this season, while the Rangers have a dismal 9-17-7 record at home, easily the league's worst mark on home ice. It's a huge reason the Rangers will be sitting at home on the couch in the playoffs.

Ottawa has picked up the pace lately, going 7-2-1 in the past 10 games. Additionally, the team has a plus-21 rating, which is best among all current non-playoff clubs. The plus-21 rating is better than the Montreal Canadiens (plus-16) and Columbus Blue Jackets (plus-13), each of the third-place teams in the East, and it is better than the Boston Bruins (plus-17) and New York Islanders (plus-3), each of the two wild-card squads.

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

These teams have split the regular-season series so far, with the Rangers winning 4-2 in Canada's capital city Dec. 4 as short underdogs (+105) as the Over (5.5) narrowly cashed, and the Senators skating away with two points after doubling up the Rangers 8-4 as moderate favorites (-125) on Jan. 14. The Over (6) also cashed in that matchup.

The Senators got off to a quick start in that January win, with Drake Batherson scoring a power-play goal 2:18 into the game, the first of four first-period goals. Ottawa built a 6-0 lead before New York got onto the scoresheet. The Senators had eight different goal scorers, which is an impressive feat.

The Senators roll in with renewed confidence after boat-racing the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on home ice Saturday, while scoring a huge two points against the Islanders on Thursday. That's four wins in the past five matchups, and the Senators have allowed three or fewer goals in five of the past seven, including a pair of 2-0 wins against Western Conference teams. Both Linus Ullmark, and veteran James Reimer, a steadying force as backup, have one shutout apiece in the streak.

Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot has been particularly hot lately, going for two goals and nine points in the past 11 games, while turning in a plus-7 rating. Warren Foegele, acquired at the NHL trade deadline, has scored three goals with an assists in the past four games, posting a plus-3 rating. Batherson has two goals and four points in the same span, while Tyler Kleven has a goal and three assists in that four-game period.

Ottawa has been riding a decent power play to victories, hitting at a 22.9 percent clip (11th in the NHL). However, the Senators have struggled on the penalty kill at just 74.6 percent, ranking 30th in the league. Ottawa needs to pick up the pace, or it will miss the playoffs because of that factor. Should the team qualify for the postseason, Ottawa won't last long with that type of production on the kill.

We won't spend a lot of time on the Rangers given their struggles recently. In fact, they're 0-3-1 in the past four games, and they've allowed 19 goals in that four-game span, or 4.8 goals per game (GPG). The Over has cashed in two of the past three matchups.

Prospect Dylan Garand came in and played goalie Sunday, turning aside 35 of 37 shots he faced in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets. He got the call with Jonathan Quick injured in practice on Saturday due to an upper-body injury. Igor Shesterkin is expected to be between the pipes Monday in the second half of the back-to-back set.

As such, we're going to back the Senators to win outright, but we'll actually take the Under for the total. For the player props, let's play it safe and take Batherson to simply record one point. The Rangers are 25th in shots against (29.5) this season, and Tim Stutzle leads the team with 169 shots per game, and an 18.9 shooting percentage. We'll take the German sniper to get to at least three shots on goal for the game.

Senators ML (-190 at Bet365, BetMGM, BetRivers Caesars and Fanatics Sportsbook)

Under 6 (-110 at BetMGM)

Drake Batherson - 1+ Point (-162 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Tim Stutzle - 3+ Shots on Goal (+110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Key NHL Betting Trends Shaping Monday's Picks

4-Leg NHL Super Same-Game Parlay (+628 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Senators ML (-196) at Rangers

Under 6.5 (-156) - Senators at Rangers

Drake Batherson - 1+ Point Scored (-162)

Tim Stutzle - 3+ Shots On Goal (+110)

2-Leg NHL Side/Total Same-Game Parlay (+136 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Senators ML (-196) at Rangers

Under 6.5 (-156) - Senators at Rangers

2-Leg NHL Props Same-Game Parlay (+202 at FanDuel Sportsbook)