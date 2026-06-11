Stanley Cup Finals DraftKings DFS picks for Game 5 include a top caption pick as well as value plays like Mitch Marner for the Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights showdown.

With only one game scheduled for Thursday, lineups will consist of one Captain, who carries a 1.5 times multiplier, and five flex slots. The salary cap is $50,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina is a home favorite on the Moneyline for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The Hurricanes earned a 5-3 win over the Golden Knights on Tuesday to even up the best-of-seven series at two games apiece. The Over/Under for Thursday's matchup is 6.5 goals.

CAPTAIN

Shea Theodore, VGK at CAR ($12,000): Theodore has registered two goals, eight points, eight shots on net and 13 blocked shots across his last six appearances. He has reached the scoresheet in three of his past four games. Theodore leads all blueliners in the postseason with 17 points in 20 outings.

FLEX/VALUE PLAYS

Mitch Marner, VGK at CAR ($9,800): Marner has three goals and five assists during a four-game point streak. He has failed to earn at least one point in just five of his past 20 contests. Marner continues to lead the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 29 points.

Sebastian Aho, CAR vs. VGK ($9,200): Aho has contributed one goal on 13 shots and five assists in six games going into Thursday night's action. He has one goal and three helpers on the power play during that span. Aho has four assists, including three on the man advantage, during his three-game point streak.

Nikolaj Ehlers, CAR vs. VGK ($8,400): Ehlers supplied his second multipoint performance over his last four appearances in Tuesday's victory. During that four-game stretch, he has three goals, 11 shots on target and five points.

Jordan Staal, CAR vs. VGK ($6,600): Staal has lit the lamp in four consecutive contests. During that time, he has five goals on 14 shots and one assist. His offensive surge makes him a solid value play for Thursday's slate.

Brett Howden, VGK at CAR ($6,400): Howden has four goals and two helpers across his four-game point streak. He has amassed nine shots on net during that span. Howden leads the postseason with 14 goals in 20 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere, CAR vs. VGK ($6,000): Gostisbehere has picked up at least one point in six of his last seven outings. He has three goals, five assists, eight shots and seven blocks across that span. Gostisbehere has earned one goal and four helpers on the power play in that period.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.