NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition

|1
Colorado Avalanche
|Defense
|163.0
|+300
|▶
Player Profile
Two-time Norris Trophy winner and one of the most decorated defensemen of his generation. Still active at 40 with Colorado — the odds-on Stanley Cup favorite heading into the 2026 playoffs.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Burns reached the Western Conference Finals with San Jose in 2016, losing to the eventual Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins. Despite individual brilliance across 20 seasons, a Cup run has always fallen short. Now with +300 Avalanche, this is arguably his best shot.
|2
Edmonton Oilers
|Forward
|141.0
|+1400
|▶
Player Profile
The best player in the world by most measures — three Hart Trophies, four Art Ross Trophies, and arguably the most dominant individual talent since Gretzky. The Cup remains the one void on a historic résumé.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Edmonton reached the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, losing to Florida in 7 games. McDavid had 42 points in the playoffs — a stunning run that ended with the Oilers just one win shy of the Cup. The Oilers are back at +1400 for 2026.
|3
Pittsburgh Penguins
|Defense
|138.6
|+2200
|▶
Player Profile
Two-time Norris Trophy winner who posted a 100-point season in 2022-23. One of the greatest offensive defensemen in NHL history, now playing for the Penguins (+2200) in the twilight of his career.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Karlsson's Ottawa Senators reached the 2017 Eastern Conference Final, losing to Pittsburgh in double overtime of Game 7 — one of the most heartbreaking playoff exits in recent memory. He's never been that close again.
|4
Edmonton Oilers
|Forward
|123.5
|+1400
|▶
Player Profile
Hart Trophy winner in 2020 and a perennial 100-point scorer. The most dangerous left wing in the game, playing alongside McDavid on a team the market still believes in at +1400.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Draisaitl and the Oilers went to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, falling to Florida in 7 games. He posted 40+ points in that playoff run. The Oilers' window is still open — but closing.
|5
Ottawa Senators
|Forward
|119.2
|+1400
|▶
Player Profile
The face of the Philadelphia Flyers for over a decade. A perennial All-Star who won the Hart Trophy voting runner-up twice. Now a veteran leader in Ottawa, whose +1400 odds represent a genuine playoff contender.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Philadelphia reached the 2010 Stanley Cup Final with Giroux as a key young contributor, losing to Chicago. He later led Philly to multiple deep Conference runs but could never get back to the Final. Ottawa gives him a new window at 38.
|6
Boston Bruins
|Forward
|117.0
|+5000
|▶
Player Profile
One of the most prolific goal scorers of his generation, Pastrnak has twice tied for the NHL lead in goals. Boston's +5000 odds reflect the Bruins being on the outer edge of contention this season.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Boston reached the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, losing to St. Louis in 7 games. Pastrnak was a central figure on that team. The Bruins have not come as close since, and their window is narrowing at +5000.
|7
Dallas Stars
|Forward
|115.4
|+1000
|▶
Player Profile
The longest-tenured captain in Stars franchise history. A physical, intense leader who has anchored Dallas through multiple contention cycles. The Stars are legitimate 2026 contenders at +1000.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Dallas reached the 2020 Stanley Cup Final (bubble) with Benn as captain, losing to Tampa Bay in 6 games. He has also reached the Conference Final in 2023 and 2024. The Stars remain in the mix at +1000.
|8
Los Angeles Kings
|Forward
|107.6
|+4000
|▶
Player Profile
One of the most creative offensive forwards of his generation, a Hart Trophy finalist multiple times. Now with Los Angeles at +4000 — long odds but a competitive team that could make a run.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Panarin's New York Rangers reached the 2024 Eastern Conference Final, falling to Florida. He was brilliant throughout the run. The Kings represent a new chapter, but +4000 reflects a steep climb.
|9
Dallas Stars
|Forward
|98.0
|+1000
|▶
Player Profile
A prolific scoring center who has had strong playoff runs with multiple franchises. Dallas at +1000 gives Duchene his best Cup odds of his career heading into the 2026 playoffs.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Nashville reached the 2017 Stanley Cup Final — but Duchene was not on that team (he was in Colorado). His own deepest run came with the 2019 Columbus Blue Jackets in a first-round upset. With Dallas at +1000, 2026 is his best realistic shot.
|10
Carolina Hurricanes
|Goalie
|97.5
|+450
|▶
Player Profile
An elite starting goaltender who has backstopped multiple playoff contenders. Now with Carolina at +450 — the second-best odds in the league — Andersen is on a team built to win now.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Andersen's Toronto Maple Leafs reached the second round in 2022 before losing to Tampa. Carolina has been a Conference Final team in recent years. At +450, the Hurricanes are the best bet on this list to finally get one of their players a ring.
|11
Minnesota Wild
|Defense
|90.5
|+1600
|▶
Player Profile
The steady, underrated captain of the Minnesota Wild. A puck-moving defenseman who has been a model of consistency. Minnesota is at +1600 — a fringe contender with upside.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Minnesota has never advanced past the second round with Spurgeon in the lineup. The Wild's playoff ceiling has historically been a first- or second-round exit. At +1600, 2026 represents one of his better chances late in his career.
|12
Ottawa Senators
|Goalie
|90.2
|+1400
|▶
Player Profile
A veteran goaltender who has been a reliable NHL starter for over 15 seasons. Ottawa at +1400 is a legitimate playoff contender, though Reimer's role is likely a backup.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Reimer was on the Toronto Maple Leafs roster when they lost to Boston in the 2013 second round. His career has largely been defined by being a capable starter on teams that fell short early. Ottawa at +1400 is among the better Cup odds he's ever had.
|13
Carolina Hurricanes
|Forward
|86.8
|+450
|▶
Player Profile
Hart Trophy winner in 2018 — the only player to win the Hart on a team that missed the playoffs. A brilliantly talented winger whose career has been shaped by injuries and organizational instability. Now with +450 Carolina.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Hall's New Jersey Devils had the league's best record in 2017-18, but were eliminated in the first round. His Boston Bruins reached the 2019 Stanley Cup Final — Hall was not yet on the team at that point. Carolina at +450 gives him his clearest Cup path.
|14
Vegas Golden Knights
|Forward
|85.5
|+1100
|▶
Player Profile
One of the most skilled playmakers of his generation. Left Toronto after years of near-misses and joined Vegas — a franchise that already won the Cup in 2023. Golden Knights at +1100.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Toronto reached the 2023 second round, losing to Florida in 5 games. Marner was a standout despite the team's exit. Vegas at +1100 gives him his best Cup odds and a roster built around championship experience.
|15
Carolina Hurricanes
|Forward
|84.3
|+450
|▶
Player Profile
The cornerstone of the Carolina Hurricanes — consistent 80–90-point seasons, elite two-way play, and franchise-level leadership. Playing on the second-best Cup odds team at +450.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Carolina reached the 2023 Eastern Conference Final, losing to Florida. Aho has been the engine of multiple deep runs. At +450, the Hurricanes represent his best — and the team's best — realistic shot at a championship.
|16
Edmonton Oilers
|Defense
|84.3
|+1400
|▶
Player Profile
A stalwart top-pairing defenseman who excels in all three zones. A key piece of Edmonton's back end and part of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final run. Oilers at +1400.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Ekholm was on the 2024 Oilers team that reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, losing to Florida. He was 35 seconds away from overtime in a potential Game 7 that could have sent Edmonton to overtime. The Oilers are back at +1400 in 2026.
|17
Edmonton Oilers
|Forward
|78.4
|+1400
|▶
Player Profile
First overall pick in 2011 who has spent his entire 15-year career in Edmonton. A versatile two-way center and trusted linemate for both McDavid and Draisaitl. Oilers at +1400.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Nugent-Hopkins reached the 2024 Stanley Cup Final with Edmonton, losing to Florida in 7 games. He had a strong playoff showing and remains a key piece of the Oilers' core as they chase a championship together.
|18
Anaheim Ducks
|Forward
|77.5
|+6500
|▶
Player Profile
A power forward and one of the NHL's most consistent power-play goal scorers for a decade. Spent most of his career in New York before finishing in Anaheim at +6500 — a long shot.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Kreider's Rangers reached the 2014 Stanley Cup Final, losing to Los Angeles in 5 games. He also reached the Conference Final in 2022 with the Rangers. Anaheim at +6500 represents a near-impossible Cup path at this stage of his career.
|19
Dallas Stars
|Defense
|75.3
|+1000
|▶
Player Profile
A big, mobile defenseman who won the Calder Trophy in 2010. Has been a useful depth piece throughout his career. Dallas at +1000 gives him his best team odds in years.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Myers' Winnipeg Jets reached the 2018 Conference Finals, losing to Vegas. Since then, no deep run has come close. Dallas at +1000 is his best organizational situation heading into the playoffs.
|20
Minnesota Wild
|Forward
|74.1
|+1600
|▶
Player Profile
The beloved Norwegian winger and one of the game's best setup men. A creative playmaker who has been a fan favorite everywhere he's played. Minnesota at +1600.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Zuccarello's New York Rangers reached the 2014 Stanley Cup Final, losing to LA. He also had playoff runs with Dallas and Minnesota, but the Cup has always slipped away. At 37, Minnesota at +1600 may be his last real chance.
|21
Colorado Avalanche
|Forward
|73.6
|+300
|▶
Player Profile
A dependable two-way center who was the quiet engine of the New York Islanders for years. Consistent goal scorer with strong defensive awareness. Now with +300 Colorado — the Cup favorite.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Nelson's Islanders reached the 2021 Eastern Conference Final, losing to Tampa Bay. He was a core piece of an underrated Islanders team that came very close. Colorado at +300 gives him his best — and the market's best — shot at a ring.
|22
Boston Bruins
|Defense
|71.1
|+5000
|▶
Player Profile
A top-pairing left-shot defenseman who elevates any blue line. Spent years in Anaheim before being traded to Boston. The Bruins are at +5000 — on the outer edges of contention.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Lindholm's Anaheim Ducks never advanced past the second round during his time there. With Boston, the Bruins had a historic regular season in 2022-23 but lost in the first round. At +5000, a deep run would be a significant surprise.
|23
Carolina Hurricanes
|Defense
|69.5
|+450
|▶
Player Profile
One of the most underappreciated defensive defensemen in the NHL. A perennial Selke Trophy contender at his position. Carolina at +450 makes him well-positioned for a ring.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Carolina reached the 2023 Eastern Conference Final, losing to Florida. Slavin was a key part of that run. The Hurricanes have made the Conference Final multiple times under Rod Brind'Amour — at +450, they're one of the favorites to finally break through.
|24
Carolina Hurricanes
|Forward
|68.2
|+450
|▶
Player Profile
A dynamic, speedy winger known for highlight-reel speed and a quick release. Multiple 30-goal campaigns. Left Winnipeg for Carolina, now on one of the most talented rosters in the Eastern Conference at +450.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Ehlers' Jets reached the 2018 Western Conference Final, losing to Vegas. He's never been past the second round since. Moving to Carolina dramatically improves his Cup odds — from a perennial first-round team to the #2 favorite at +450.
|25
Minnesota Wild
|Defense
|67.4
|+1600
|▶
Player Profile
Norris Trophy winner in 2024 and one of the most gifted offensive defensemen of his generation. Transformed Vancouver's power play before landing in Minnesota. Wild at +1600.
▶ Closest to the Cup
Closest moment: Hughes' Vancouver Canucks reached the 2024 second round, losing to Edmonton in 7 games. He was dominant throughout that run. Minnesota at +1600 gives him a competitive team, though the Wild have historically underperformed in the playoffs.