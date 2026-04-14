NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: ranking the best active NHL players without a Cup, plus odds, point shares and who could finally win it all.

The Stanley Cup is the hardest trophy to win in professional sports. Sixteen teams lace up their skates in the first round of the playoffs every spring. One team lifts the Cup in June. The rest go home empty.

As the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin this weekend, we ramp up our NHL betting insight by looking at which active participants have never won it all in their long careers. We ranked these players who don't have a championship ring by career point shares, the most comprehensive career-value metric in hockey.

What we found is both impressive and painful: Some of this generation's greatest players are still chasing the one thing their resume is missing.

Data Viz Best NHL Players Never to Win the Stanley Cup (Yet) Active players currently in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs — ranked by career point shares — Cup odds via DraftKings Sportsbook 163.0 Top Career Pt Shares +300 Best Odds (COL) 5 Hurricanes on the List All Players Forwards Defensemen Goalies # Player Pos Pt Shares Cup Odds 1 Brent Burns Colorado Avalanche Defense 163.0 +300 ▶ 163.0 Career Pt Shares +300 2026 Cup Odds Defense Position Player Profile Two-time Norris Trophy winner and one of the most decorated defensemen of his generation. Still active at 40 with Colorado — the odds-on Stanley Cup favorite heading into the 2026 playoffs. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Burns reached the Western Conference Finals with San Jose in 2016, losing to the eventual Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins. Despite individual brilliance across 20 seasons, a Cup run has always fallen short. Now with +300 Avalanche, this is arguably his best shot. 2 Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers Forward 141.0 +1400 ▶ 141.0 Career Pt Shares +1400 2026 Cup Odds Forward Position Player Profile The best player in the world by most measures — three Hart Trophies, four Art Ross Trophies, and arguably the most dominant individual talent since Gretzky. The Cup remains the one void on a historic résumé. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Edmonton reached the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, losing to Florida in 7 games. McDavid had 42 points in the playoffs — a stunning run that ended with the Oilers just one win shy of the Cup. The Oilers are back at +1400 for 2026. 3 Erik Karlsson Pittsburgh Penguins Defense 138.6 +2200 ▶ 138.6 Career Pt Shares +2200 2026 Cup Odds Defense Position Player Profile Two-time Norris Trophy winner who posted a 100-point season in 2022-23. One of the greatest offensive defensemen in NHL history, now playing for the Penguins (+2200) in the twilight of his career. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Karlsson's Ottawa Senators reached the 2017 Eastern Conference Final, losing to Pittsburgh in double overtime of Game 7 — one of the most heartbreaking playoff exits in recent memory. He's never been that close again. 4 Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers Forward 123.5 +1400 ▶ 123.5 Career Pt Shares +1400 2026 Cup Odds Forward Position Player Profile Hart Trophy winner in 2020 and a perennial 100-point scorer. The most dangerous left wing in the game, playing alongside McDavid on a team the market still believes in at +1400. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Draisaitl and the Oilers went to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, falling to Florida in 7 games. He posted 40+ points in that playoff run. The Oilers' window is still open — but closing. 5 Claude Giroux Ottawa Senators Forward 119.2 +1400 ▶ 119.2 Career Pt Shares +1400 2026 Cup Odds Forward Position Player Profile The face of the Philadelphia Flyers for over a decade. A perennial All-Star who won the Hart Trophy voting runner-up twice. Now a veteran leader in Ottawa, whose +1400 odds represent a genuine playoff contender. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Philadelphia reached the 2010 Stanley Cup Final with Giroux as a key young contributor, losing to Chicago. He later led Philly to multiple deep Conference runs but could never get back to the Final. Ottawa gives him a new window at 38. 6 David Pastrnak Boston Bruins Forward 117.0 +5000 ▶ 117.0 Career Pt Shares +5000 2026 Cup Odds Forward Position Player Profile One of the most prolific goal scorers of his generation, Pastrnak has twice tied for the NHL lead in goals. Boston's +5000 odds reflect the Bruins being on the outer edge of contention this season. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Boston reached the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, losing to St. Louis in 7 games. Pastrnak was a central figure on that team. The Bruins have not come as close since, and their window is narrowing at +5000. 7 Jamie Benn Dallas Stars Forward 115.4 +1000 ▶ 115.4 Career Pt Shares +1000 2026 Cup Odds Forward Position Player Profile The longest-tenured captain in Stars franchise history. A physical, intense leader who has anchored Dallas through multiple contention cycles. The Stars are legitimate 2026 contenders at +1000. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Dallas reached the 2020 Stanley Cup Final (bubble) with Benn as captain, losing to Tampa Bay in 6 games. He has also reached the Conference Final in 2023 and 2024. The Stars remain in the mix at +1000. 8 Artemi Panarin Los Angeles Kings Forward 107.6 +4000 ▶ 107.6 Career Pt Shares +4000 2026 Cup Odds Forward Position Player Profile One of the most creative offensive forwards of his generation, a Hart Trophy finalist multiple times. Now with Los Angeles at +4000 — long odds but a competitive team that could make a run. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Panarin's New York Rangers reached the 2024 Eastern Conference Final, falling to Florida. He was brilliant throughout the run. The Kings represent a new chapter, but +4000 reflects a steep climb. 9 Matt Duchene Dallas Stars Forward 98.0 +1000 ▶ 98.0 Career Pt Shares +1000 2026 Cup Odds Forward Position Player Profile A prolific scoring center who has had strong playoff runs with multiple franchises. Dallas at +1000 gives Duchene his best Cup odds of his career heading into the 2026 playoffs. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Nashville reached the 2017 Stanley Cup Final — but Duchene was not on that team (he was in Colorado). His own deepest run came with the 2019 Columbus Blue Jackets in a first-round upset. With Dallas at +1000, 2026 is his best realistic shot. 10 Frederik Andersen Carolina Hurricanes Goalie 97.5 +450 ▶ 97.5 Career Pt Shares +450 2026 Cup Odds Goalie Position Player Profile An elite starting goaltender who has backstopped multiple playoff contenders. Now with Carolina at +450 — the second-best odds in the league — Andersen is on a team built to win now. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Andersen's Toronto Maple Leafs reached the second round in 2022 before losing to Tampa. Carolina has been a Conference Final team in recent years. At +450, the Hurricanes are the best bet on this list to finally get one of their players a ring. 11 Jared Spurgeon Minnesota Wild Defense 90.5 +1600 ▶ 90.5 Career Pt Shares +1600 2026 Cup Odds Defense Position Player Profile The steady, underrated captain of the Minnesota Wild. A puck-moving defenseman who has been a model of consistency. Minnesota is at +1600 — a fringe contender with upside. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Minnesota has never advanced past the second round with Spurgeon in the lineup. The Wild's playoff ceiling has historically been a first- or second-round exit. At +1600, 2026 represents one of his better chances late in his career. 12 James Reimer Ottawa Senators Goalie 90.2 +1400 ▶ 90.2 Career Pt Shares +1400 2026 Cup Odds Goalie Position Player Profile A veteran goaltender who has been a reliable NHL starter for over 15 seasons. Ottawa at +1400 is a legitimate playoff contender, though Reimer's role is likely a backup. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Reimer was on the Toronto Maple Leafs roster when they lost to Boston in the 2013 second round. His career has largely been defined by being a capable starter on teams that fell short early. Ottawa at +1400 is among the better Cup odds he's ever had. 13 Taylor Hall Carolina Hurricanes Forward 86.8 +450 ▶ 86.8 Career Pt Shares +450 2026 Cup Odds Forward Position Player Profile Hart Trophy winner in 2018 — the only player to win the Hart on a team that missed the playoffs. A brilliantly talented winger whose career has been shaped by injuries and organizational instability. Now with +450 Carolina. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Hall's New Jersey Devils had the league's best record in 2017-18, but were eliminated in the first round. His Boston Bruins reached the 2019 Stanley Cup Final — Hall was not yet on the team at that point. Carolina at +450 gives him his clearest Cup path. 14 Mitch Marner Vegas Golden Knights Forward 85.5 +1100 ▶ 85.5 Career Pt Shares +1100 2026 Cup Odds Forward Position Player Profile One of the most skilled playmakers of his generation. Left Toronto after years of near-misses and joined Vegas — a franchise that already won the Cup in 2023. Golden Knights at +1100. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Toronto reached the 2023 second round, losing to Florida in 5 games. Marner was a standout despite the team's exit. Vegas at +1100 gives him his best Cup odds and a roster built around championship experience. 15 Sebastian Aho Carolina Hurricanes Forward 84.3 +450 ▶ 84.3 Career Pt Shares +450 2026 Cup Odds Forward Position Player Profile The cornerstone of the Carolina Hurricanes — consistent 80–90-point seasons, elite two-way play, and franchise-level leadership. Playing on the second-best Cup odds team at +450. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Carolina reached the 2023 Eastern Conference Final, losing to Florida. Aho has been the engine of multiple deep runs. At +450, the Hurricanes represent his best — and the team's best — realistic shot at a championship. 16 Mattias Ekholm Edmonton Oilers Defense 84.3 +1400 ▶ 84.3 Career Pt Shares +1400 2026 Cup Odds Defense Position Player Profile A stalwart top-pairing defenseman who excels in all three zones. A key piece of Edmonton's back end and part of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final run. Oilers at +1400. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Ekholm was on the 2024 Oilers team that reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, losing to Florida. He was 35 seconds away from overtime in a potential Game 7 that could have sent Edmonton to overtime. The Oilers are back at +1400 in 2026. 17 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton Oilers Forward 78.4 +1400 ▶ 78.4 Career Pt Shares +1400 2026 Cup Odds Forward Position Player Profile First overall pick in 2011 who has spent his entire 15-year career in Edmonton. A versatile two-way center and trusted linemate for both McDavid and Draisaitl. Oilers at +1400. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Nugent-Hopkins reached the 2024 Stanley Cup Final with Edmonton, losing to Florida in 7 games. He had a strong playoff showing and remains a key piece of the Oilers' core as they chase a championship together. 18 Chris Kreider Anaheim Ducks Forward 77.5 +6500 ▶ 77.5 Career Pt Shares +6500 2026 Cup Odds Forward Position Player Profile A power forward and one of the NHL's most consistent power-play goal scorers for a decade. Spent most of his career in New York before finishing in Anaheim at +6500 — a long shot. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Kreider's Rangers reached the 2014 Stanley Cup Final, losing to Los Angeles in 5 games. He also reached the Conference Final in 2022 with the Rangers. Anaheim at +6500 represents a near-impossible Cup path at this stage of his career. 19 Tyler Myers Dallas Stars Defense 75.3 +1000 ▶ 75.3 Career Pt Shares +1000 2026 Cup Odds Defense Position Player Profile A big, mobile defenseman who won the Calder Trophy in 2010. Has been a useful depth piece throughout his career. Dallas at +1000 gives him his best team odds in years. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Myers' Winnipeg Jets reached the 2018 Conference Finals, losing to Vegas. Since then, no deep run has come close. Dallas at +1000 is his best organizational situation heading into the playoffs. 20 Mats Zuccarello Minnesota Wild Forward 74.1 +1600 ▶ 74.1 Career Pt Shares +1600 2026 Cup Odds Forward Position Player Profile The beloved Norwegian winger and one of the game's best setup men. A creative playmaker who has been a fan favorite everywhere he's played. Minnesota at +1600. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Zuccarello's New York Rangers reached the 2014 Stanley Cup Final, losing to LA. He also had playoff runs with Dallas and Minnesota, but the Cup has always slipped away. At 37, Minnesota at +1600 may be his last real chance. 21 Brock Nelson Colorado Avalanche Forward 73.6 +300 ▶ 73.6 Career Pt Shares +300 2026 Cup Odds Forward Position Player Profile A dependable two-way center who was the quiet engine of the New York Islanders for years. Consistent goal scorer with strong defensive awareness. Now with +300 Colorado — the Cup favorite. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Nelson's Islanders reached the 2021 Eastern Conference Final, losing to Tampa Bay. He was a core piece of an underrated Islanders team that came very close. Colorado at +300 gives him his best — and the market's best — shot at a ring. 22 Hampus Lindholm Boston Bruins Defense 71.1 +5000 ▶ 71.1 Career Pt Shares +5000 2026 Cup Odds Defense Position Player Profile A top-pairing left-shot defenseman who elevates any blue line. Spent years in Anaheim before being traded to Boston. The Bruins are at +5000 — on the outer edges of contention. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Lindholm's Anaheim Ducks never advanced past the second round during his time there. With Boston, the Bruins had a historic regular season in 2022-23 but lost in the first round. At +5000, a deep run would be a significant surprise. 23 Jaccob Slavin Carolina Hurricanes Defense 69.5 +450 ▶ 69.5 Career Pt Shares +450 2026 Cup Odds Defense Position Player Profile One of the most underappreciated defensive defensemen in the NHL. A perennial Selke Trophy contender at his position. Carolina at +450 makes him well-positioned for a ring. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Carolina reached the 2023 Eastern Conference Final, losing to Florida. Slavin was a key part of that run. The Hurricanes have made the Conference Final multiple times under Rod Brind'Amour — at +450, they're one of the favorites to finally break through. 24 Nikolaj Ehlers Carolina Hurricanes Forward 68.2 +450 ▶ 68.2 Career Pt Shares +450 2026 Cup Odds Forward Position Player Profile A dynamic, speedy winger known for highlight-reel speed and a quick release. Multiple 30-goal campaigns. Left Winnipeg for Carolina, now on one of the most talented rosters in the Eastern Conference at +450. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Ehlers' Jets reached the 2018 Western Conference Final, losing to Vegas. He's never been past the second round since. Moving to Carolina dramatically improves his Cup odds — from a perennial first-round team to the #2 favorite at +450. 25 Quinn Hughes Minnesota Wild Defense 67.4 +1600 ▶ 67.4 Career Pt Shares +1600 2026 Cup Odds Defense Position Player Profile Norris Trophy winner in 2024 and one of the most gifted offensive defensemen of his generation. Transformed Vancouver's power play before landing in Minnesota. Wild at +1600. ▶ Closest to the Cup Closest moment: Hughes' Vancouver Canucks reached the 2024 second round, losing to Edmonton in 7 games. He was dominant throughout that run. Minnesota at +1600 gives him a competitive team, though the Wild have historically underperformed in the playoffs. ⚠ All players listed are active participants in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Apr 14, 2026. Stanley Cup futures reflect team odds, not individual player odds.

Can McDavid Finally Win A Title in 2026?

Connor McDavid is the best player in the world. The Edmonton Oilers center has five Art Ross Trophies as the league's leading scorer, three Hart Trophies as league MVP, and 141.0 career point shares. He is also the captain of the team that lost the past two Stanley Cup finals to the Florida Panthers – in seven games in 2024, then again in six games in 2025.

No player in NHL history has won the Conn Smythe Trophy without winning the Cup (as McDavid did in 2024), then returned to the final the following year only to lose again. It is one of the cruelest storylines the sport has produced in decades.

The Oilers are in the playoffs for a sixth consecutive year and they have +1400 odds to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel Sportsbook. McDavid – who has 1,200 career regular-season points at just 29 years old – enters the postseason with more urgency than ever. His Edmonton teammates Leon Draisaitl (123.5 point shares), Mattias Ekholm, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are all on this list too. Four Oilers. Zero rings.

Carolina Hurricanes Could End Five Ringless Runs at Once

The Hurricanes enter the 2026 playoffs as the second-best team on the DraftKings Sportsbook futures board at +450 odds, and they have five players from this list: Frederik Andersen, Taylor Hall, Sebastian Aho, Jaccob Slavin and Nikolaj Ehlers.

Carolina has been one of the most consistently excellent teams in the Eastern Conference for years, making three conference final appearances in the past seven years under coach Rod Brind'Amour. A Cup in 2026 would be one of the most satisfying group payoffs in recent playoff history.

Hall – the 2018 Hart Trophy winner, the only player ever to win the award on a team that missed the playoffs – has never come close enough with a contender. Ehlers left Winnipeg specifically for this shot. Slavin, often underappreciated, is one of the best defensive defensemen in the sport. If Carolina breaks through, this list gets five names shorter overnight.

Biggest Name You Might Be Overlooking: Brent Burns

Before you scroll past the top of the rankings, consider what it means that Brent Burns – a two-time Norris Trophy winner with 163.0 career point shares, the most of anyone on this list – now plays for the Colorado Avalanche.

At 40 years old, Burns is in the final chapter of an all-time career. Colorado is the best team in the league and the +300 Stanley Cup favorites with sports betting apps. If the Avalanche win it all, Burns gets a ring on the most improbable late-career fairytale since Ray Bourque lifted the Cup in Colorado in 2001.

Mitch Marner Finally Has the Right Team

Few players have been more scrutinized for lacking a championship ring than Mitch Marner.

After years of playoff heartbreak in Toronto including a brutal second-round exit in 2023, Marner signed with the Vegas Golden Knights, the team that won the Cup in 2023. At +1100 odds with bet365 Sportsbook, Vegas is a legitimate contender. Marner (85.5 point shares) is the most gifted playmaker on a roster engineered to win now. The roster is there and this team's title window is open.

How We Ranked These Players

Point shares, developed by Hockey Reference, estimate how many points in the standings a player was responsible for generating over their career. The number accounts for both offense and defense, adjusted for era and position. It is one of the fairest all-in-one career value metrics available in hockey. Every player on this list is an active 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff participant. No retired players, no one who missed the postseason.

Use the interactive table above to filter by position, check each player's current Cup odds via DraftKings, and read about their closest career moment to finally winning it all. The 2026 playoffs start Saturday. The window for some of these players might not stay open much longer.

Point shares via Hockey Reference. Stanley Cup futures odds as of April 14, 2026. Active 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff participants only.