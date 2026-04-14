NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: ranking the best active NHL players without a Cup, plus odds, point shares and who could finally win it all.
April 14, 2026
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition
April 14, 2026

The Stanley Cup is the hardest trophy to win in professional sports. Sixteen teams lace up their skates in the first round of the playoffs every spring. One team lifts the Cup in June. The rest go home empty.

As the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin this weekend, we ramp up our NHL betting insight by looking at which active participants have never won it all in their long careers. We ranked these players who don't have a championship ring by career point shares, the most comprehensive career-value metric in hockey.

What we found is both impressive and painful: Some of this generation's greatest players are still chasing the one thing their resume is missing.

Data Viz
Best NHL Players Never to Win the Stanley Cup (Yet)
Active players currently in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs — ranked by career point shares — Cup odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
163.0
Top Career Pt Shares
+300
Best Odds (COL)
5
Hurricanes on the List
# Player Pos Pt Shares Cup Odds
1
Brent Burns
Colorado Avalanche
Defense163.0+300
2
Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
Forward141.0+1400
3
Erik Karlsson
Pittsburgh Penguins
Defense138.6+2200
4
Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
Forward123.5+1400
5
Claude Giroux
Ottawa Senators
Forward119.2+1400
6
David Pastrnak
Boston Bruins
Forward117.0+5000
7
Jamie Benn
Dallas Stars
Forward115.4+1000
8
Artemi Panarin
Los Angeles Kings
Forward107.6+4000
9
Matt Duchene
Dallas Stars
Forward98.0+1000
10
Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
Goalie97.5+450
11
Jared Spurgeon
Minnesota Wild
Defense90.5+1600
12
James Reimer
Ottawa Senators
Goalie90.2+1400
13
Taylor Hall
Carolina Hurricanes
Forward86.8+450
14
Mitch Marner
Vegas Golden Knights
Forward85.5+1100
15
Sebastian Aho
Carolina Hurricanes
Forward84.3+450
16
Mattias Ekholm
Edmonton Oilers
Defense84.3+1400
17
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Edmonton Oilers
Forward78.4+1400
18
Chris Kreider
Anaheim Ducks
Forward77.5+6500
19
Tyler Myers
Dallas Stars
Defense75.3+1000
20
Mats Zuccarello
Minnesota Wild
Forward74.1+1600
21
Brock Nelson
Colorado Avalanche
Forward73.6+300
22
Hampus Lindholm
Boston Bruins
Defense71.1+5000
23
Jaccob Slavin
Carolina Hurricanes
Defense69.5+450
24
Nikolaj Ehlers
Carolina Hurricanes
Forward68.2+450
25
Quinn Hughes
Minnesota Wild
Defense67.4+1600
⚠ All players listed are active participants in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Apr 14, 2026. Stanley Cup futures reflect team odds, not individual player odds.
Active 2026 playoff players only • Point Shares via Hockey Reference • Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook • Apr 2026 RotoWire

Can McDavid Finally Win A Title in 2026?

Connor McDavid is the best player in the world. The Edmonton Oilers center has five Art Ross Trophies as the league's leading scorer, three Hart Trophies as league MVP, and 141.0 career point shares. He is also the captain of the team that lost the past two Stanley Cup finals to the Florida Panthers – in seven games in 2024, then again in six games in 2025.

No player in NHL history has won the Conn Smythe Trophy without winning the Cup (as McDavid did in 2024), then returned to the final the following year only to lose again. It is one of the cruelest storylines the sport has produced in decades.

The Oilers are in the playoffs for a sixth consecutive year and they have +1400 odds to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel Sportsbook. McDavid – who has 1,200 career regular-season points at just 29 years old – enters the postseason with more urgency than ever. His Edmonton teammates Leon Draisaitl (123.5 point shares), Mattias Ekholm, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are all on this list too. Four Oilers. Zero rings.

Carolina Hurricanes Could End Five Ringless Runs at Once

The Hurricanes enter the 2026 playoffs as the second-best team on the DraftKings Sportsbook futures board at +450 odds, and they have five players from this list: Frederik Andersen, Taylor Hall, Sebastian Aho, Jaccob Slavin and Nikolaj Ehlers.

Carolina has been one of the most consistently excellent teams in the Eastern Conference for years, making three conference final appearances in the past seven years under coach Rod Brind'Amour. A Cup in 2026 would be one of the most satisfying group payoffs in recent playoff history.

Hall – the 2018 Hart Trophy winner, the only player ever to win the award on a team that missed the playoffs – has never come close enough with a contender. Ehlers left Winnipeg specifically for this shot. Slavin, often underappreciated, is one of the best defensive defensemen in the sport. If Carolina breaks through, this list gets five names shorter overnight.

Biggest Name You Might Be Overlooking: Brent Burns

Before you scroll past the top of the rankings, consider what it means that Brent Burns – a two-time Norris Trophy winner with 163.0 career point shares, the most of anyone on this list – now plays for the Colorado Avalanche.

At 40 years old, Burns is in the final chapter of an all-time career. Colorado is the best team in the league and the +300 Stanley Cup favorites with sports betting apps. If the Avalanche win it all, Burns gets a ring on the most improbable late-career fairytale since Ray Bourque lifted the Cup in Colorado in 2001.

Mitch Marner Finally Has the Right Team

Few players have been more scrutinized for lacking a championship ring than Mitch Marner.

After years of playoff heartbreak in Toronto including a brutal second-round exit in 2023, Marner signed with the Vegas Golden Knights, the team that won the Cup in 2023. At +1100 odds with bet365 Sportsbook, Vegas is a legitimate contender. Marner (85.5 point shares) is the most gifted playmaker on a roster engineered to win now. The roster is there and this team's title window is open.

How We Ranked These Players

Point shares, developed by Hockey Reference, estimate how many points in the standings a player was responsible for generating over their career. The number accounts for both offense and defense, adjusted for era and position. It is one of the fairest all-in-one career value metrics available in hockey. Every player on this list is an active 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff participant. No retired players, no one who missed the postseason.

Use the interactive table above to filter by position, check each player's current Cup odds via DraftKings, and read about their closest career moment to finally winning it all. The 2026 playoffs start Saturday. The window for some of these players might not stay open much longer.

Point shares via Hockey Reference. Stanley Cup futures odds as of April 14, 2026. Active 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff participants only.

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