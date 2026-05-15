See the most hated NHL team in every state for 2026, with rivalry-driven analysis, fan trends and why Vegas tops America’s villain list.

Every hockey fan has a team they boo a little louder. Maybe it's the rival that knocked your guys out last spring, or the dynasty that's been lording it over your division for half a decade. To map out where those grudges live, RotoWire.com - home to the best NHL odds year-round - took a state-by-state look at who America's hockey fans love to hate, and the results say a lot about the state of the league in 2026.

We first identified the dominant fanbase in each state based on market proximity, broadcast reach and where actual hockey culture lives. From there, we picked the team that fanbase most reviles using divisional rivalries, recent playoff history (2020 through 2025), Original Six tradition and the kind of universal-villain narratives that follow expansion success and dynasty fatigue. We ran this for all 50 states because hockey hatred is the most regionally distinct in pro sports, and the answer says as much about hockey culture as it does about the standings.

While you sweat your wagers on this summer's Stanley Cup odds, have some fun with our graphic below.

Data Viz Most Hated NHL Team by State A state-by-state look at the team each region's dominant fanbase loves to loathe — weighted by divisional rivalries, recent playoff history (2020–2025), Original Six tradition, and universal-villain narratives. Vegas #1 Villain (11 states) 14 Unique Teams Hated 22% Of States Hate Vegas 8 of 14 Hated in Multiple States Map Team Tally All States Most Hated Teams — By Number of States Vegas Golden Knights 11 Colorado Avalanche 8 Pittsburgh Penguins 5 Montreal Canadiens 5 Dallas Stars 4 Winnipeg Jets 4 New York Rangers 4 Detroit Red Wings 3 Utah Mammoth 1 Toronto Maple Leafs 1 Chicago Blackhawks 1 Edmonton Oilers 1 Boston Bruins 1 Philadelphia Flyers 1 Ranked by number of states where this team is the most-hated. Vegas runs away with it — the Knights are the Pacific Division's dominant villain and an expansion team that won a Cup in year six, two narratives that resonate well beyond their home division. 1 Vegas Golden Knights 11 2 Colorado Avalanche 8 3 Pittsburgh Penguins 5 4 Montreal Canadiens 5 5 Dallas Stars 4 6 Winnipeg Jets 4 7 New York Rangers 4 8 Detroit Red Wings 3 9 Utah Mammoth 1 10 Toronto Maple Leafs 1 11 Chicago Blackhawks 1 12 Edmonton Oilers 1 13 Boston Bruins 1 14 Philadelphia Flyers 1 State Most Hated Team Alabama Dallas Stars Alaska Vegas Golden Knights Arizona Utah Mammoth Arkansas Colorado Avalanche California Vegas Golden Knights Colorado Dallas Stars Connecticut Pittsburgh Penguins Delaware Pittsburgh Penguins Florida Toronto Maple Leafs Georgia Winnipeg Jets Hawaii Vegas Golden Knights Idaho Vegas Golden Knights Illinois Detroit Red Wings Indiana Detroit Red Wings Iowa Winnipeg Jets Kansas Vegas Golden Knights Kentucky Dallas Stars Louisiana Colorado Avalanche Maine Montreal Canadiens Maryland Pittsburgh Penguins Massachusetts Montreal Canadiens Michigan Colorado Avalanche Minnesota Winnipeg Jets Mississippi Colorado Avalanche Missouri Chicago Blackhawks Montana Vegas Golden Knights Nebraska Colorado Avalanche Nevada Edmonton Oilers New Hampshire Montreal Canadiens New Jersey New York Rangers New Mexico Vegas Golden Knights New York Boston Bruins North Carolina New York Rangers North Dakota Colorado Avalanche Ohio Pittsburgh Penguins Oklahoma Colorado Avalanche Oregon Vegas Golden Knights Pennsylvania New York Rangers Rhode Island Montreal Canadiens South Carolina New York Rangers South Dakota Winnipeg Jets Tennessee Dallas Stars Texas Colorado Avalanche Utah Vegas Golden Knights Vermont Montreal Canadiens Virginia Pittsburgh Penguins Washington Vegas Golden Knights West Virginia Philadelphia Flyers Wisconsin Detroit Red Wings Wyoming Vegas Golden Knights

Which NHL Team Is Hated in the Most States?

If there's one team that ties this map together, it's the Vegas Golden Knights. The Knights show up as the most-hated team in 11 different states, more than any other franchise in the league. Vegas walked into the NHL in 2017, made the Stanley Cup Final in their first season, won the whole thing in 2023, and has dominated the Pacific Division ever since. That kind of accelerated success breeds resentment, and it shows up everywhere from California to Hawaii to Wyoming.

A state where the Knights are NOT the villain is obviously Nevada itself, where Vegas fans funnel their hatred toward the Edmonton Oilers after Connor McDavid's crew bounced them in the 2024 second round.

Which Teams Round Out the Top of the List?

The Colorado Avalanche check in second, showing up as the most-hated team in 8 states. The Avs have been the Central Division's apex predator since their 2022 Stanley Cup, and Nathan MacKinnon's nightly highlight reel hasn't helped their popularity in opposing buildings. Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska all default to Colorado, and Michigan keeps the 1997 "Bloody Wednesday" brawl alive nearly three decades later.

Tied for third with five states each are the Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens. The Penguins land there thanks to a decade-plus of Sidney Crosby being public enemy No. 1 across the Metropolitan Division. The Habs aren't a Cup contender in 2026, but anywhere the Boston Bruins have a fanbase (Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont), Montreal is the villain by birthright.

Which States Tell the Most Unique Stories?

A few states stand alone on this map. Florida is the only state where the Toronto Maple Leafs come in as the most-hated team, thanks to three playoff eliminations in four years (Tampa Bay in 2022, Florida in 2023 and 2025).

Georgia is the only state where the Winnipeg Jets land at No. 1, because the Jets ARE the relocated Atlanta Thrashers. Every time Winnipeg makes noise, Atlanta's hockey diaspora gets a fresh reminder.

Arizona is the only state where the Utah Mammoth show up as the top villain. The Mammoth haven't existed long enough to earn hatred anywhere else, but they're the team that absorbed the relocated Coyotes in 2024.

The grudges may shift over time. A Cup run, a high-profile trade or a single playoff series can change which team a fanbase reserves its loudest boos for. But for the 2026 NHL landscape, this map captures who the villains are and where the hatred lives.

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