The Most Hated NHL Team in Every State

See the most hated NHL team in every state for 2026, with rivalry-driven analysis, fan trends and why Vegas tops America’s villain list.
Updated on May 15, 2026 9:55AM EST
The Most Hated NHL Team in Every State
Updated on May 15, 2026 9:55AM EST

Every hockey fan has a team they boo a little louder. Maybe it's the rival that knocked your guys out last spring, or the dynasty that's been lording it over your division for half a decade. To map out where those grudges live, RotoWire.com - home to the best NHL odds year-round - took a state-by-state look at who America's hockey fans love to hate, and the results say a lot about the state of the league in 2026.

We first identified the dominant fanbase in each state based on market proximity, broadcast reach and where actual hockey culture lives. From there, we picked the team that fanbase most reviles using divisional rivalries, recent playoff history (2020 through 2025), Original Six tradition and the kind of universal-villain narratives that follow expansion success and dynasty fatigue. We ran this for all 50 states because hockey hatred is the most regionally distinct in pro sports, and the answer says as much about hockey culture as it does about the standings.

While you sweat your wagers on this summer's Stanley Cup odds, have some fun with our graphic below.

Data Viz
Most Hated NHL Team by State
A state-by-state look at the team each region's dominant fanbase loves to loathe — weighted by divisional rivalries, recent playoff history (2020–2025), Original Six tradition, and universal-villain narratives.
Vegas
#1 Villain (11 states)
14
Unique Teams Hated
22%
Of States Hate Vegas
8 of 14
Hated in Multiple States
Most Hated Teams — By Number of States
Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
11
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche
8
Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins
5
Montreal Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens
5
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars
4
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets
4
New York Rangers
New York Rangers
4
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings
3
Utah Mammoth
Utah Mammoth
1
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
1
Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks
1
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers
1
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
1
Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers
1
Ranked by number of states where this team is the most-hated. Vegas runs away with it — the Knights are the Pacific Division's dominant villain and an expansion team that won a Cup in year six, two narratives that resonate well beyond their home division.
1
Vegas Golden KnightsVegas Golden Knights
11
2
Colorado AvalancheColorado Avalanche
8
3
Pittsburgh PenguinsPittsburgh Penguins
5
4
Montreal CanadiensMontreal Canadiens
5
5
Dallas StarsDallas Stars
4
6
Winnipeg JetsWinnipeg Jets
4
7
New York RangersNew York Rangers
4
8
Detroit Red WingsDetroit Red Wings
3
9
Utah MammothUtah Mammoth
1
10
Toronto Maple LeafsToronto Maple Leafs
1
11
Chicago BlackhawksChicago Blackhawks
1
12
Edmonton OilersEdmonton Oilers
1
13
Boston BruinsBoston Bruins
1
14
Philadelphia FlyersPhiladelphia Flyers
1
StateMost Hated Team
Alabama
Dallas StarsDallas Stars
Alaska
Vegas Golden KnightsVegas Golden Knights
Arizona
Utah MammothUtah Mammoth
Arkansas
Colorado AvalancheColorado Avalanche
California
Vegas Golden KnightsVegas Golden Knights
Colorado
Dallas StarsDallas Stars
Connecticut
Pittsburgh PenguinsPittsburgh Penguins
Delaware
Pittsburgh PenguinsPittsburgh Penguins
Florida
Toronto Maple LeafsToronto Maple Leafs
Georgia
Winnipeg JetsWinnipeg Jets
Hawaii
Vegas Golden KnightsVegas Golden Knights
Idaho
Vegas Golden KnightsVegas Golden Knights
Illinois
Detroit Red WingsDetroit Red Wings
Indiana
Detroit Red WingsDetroit Red Wings
Iowa
Winnipeg JetsWinnipeg Jets
Kansas
Vegas Golden KnightsVegas Golden Knights
Kentucky
Dallas StarsDallas Stars
Louisiana
Colorado AvalancheColorado Avalanche
Maine
Montreal CanadiensMontreal Canadiens
Maryland
Pittsburgh PenguinsPittsburgh Penguins
Massachusetts
Montreal CanadiensMontreal Canadiens
Michigan
Colorado AvalancheColorado Avalanche
Minnesota
Winnipeg JetsWinnipeg Jets
Mississippi
Colorado AvalancheColorado Avalanche
Missouri
Chicago BlackhawksChicago Blackhawks
Montana
Vegas Golden KnightsVegas Golden Knights
Nebraska
Colorado AvalancheColorado Avalanche
Nevada
Edmonton OilersEdmonton Oilers
New Hampshire
Montreal CanadiensMontreal Canadiens
New Jersey
New York RangersNew York Rangers
New Mexico
Vegas Golden KnightsVegas Golden Knights
New York
Boston BruinsBoston Bruins
North Carolina
New York RangersNew York Rangers
North Dakota
Colorado AvalancheColorado Avalanche
Ohio
Pittsburgh PenguinsPittsburgh Penguins
Oklahoma
Colorado AvalancheColorado Avalanche
Oregon
Vegas Golden KnightsVegas Golden Knights
Pennsylvania
New York RangersNew York Rangers
Rhode Island
Montreal CanadiensMontreal Canadiens
South Carolina
New York RangersNew York Rangers
South Dakota
Winnipeg JetsWinnipeg Jets
Tennessee
Dallas StarsDallas Stars
Texas
Colorado AvalancheColorado Avalanche
Utah
Vegas Golden KnightsVegas Golden Knights
Vermont
Montreal CanadiensMontreal Canadiens
Virginia
Pittsburgh PenguinsPittsburgh Penguins
Washington
Vegas Golden KnightsVegas Golden Knights
West Virginia
Philadelphia FlyersPhiladelphia Flyers
Wisconsin
Detroit Red WingsDetroit Red Wings
Wyoming
Vegas Golden KnightsVegas Golden Knights
RotoWire NHL Analysis — 2025-26 Season

Which NHL Team Is Hated in the Most States?

If there's one team that ties this map together, it's the Vegas Golden Knights. The Knights show up as the most-hated team in 11 different states, more than any other franchise in the league. Vegas walked into the NHL in 2017, made the Stanley Cup Final in their first season, won the whole thing in 2023, and has dominated the Pacific Division ever since. That kind of accelerated success breeds resentment, and it shows up everywhere from California to Hawaii to Wyoming.

A state where the Knights are NOT the villain is obviously Nevada itself, where Vegas fans funnel their hatred toward the Edmonton Oilers after Connor McDavid's crew bounced them in the 2024 second round.

Which Teams Round Out the Top of the List?

The Colorado Avalanche check in second, showing up as the most-hated team in 8 states. The Avs have been the Central Division's apex predator since their 2022 Stanley Cup, and Nathan MacKinnon's nightly highlight reel hasn't helped their popularity in opposing buildings. Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska all default to Colorado, and Michigan keeps the 1997 "Bloody Wednesday" brawl alive nearly three decades later.

Tied for third with five states each are the Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens. The Penguins land there thanks to a decade-plus of Sidney Crosby being public enemy No. 1 across the Metropolitan Division. The Habs aren't a Cup contender in 2026, but anywhere the Boston Bruins have a fanbase (Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont), Montreal is the villain by birthright.

Which States Tell the Most Unique Stories?

A few states stand alone on this map. Florida is the only state where the Toronto Maple Leafs come in as the most-hated team, thanks to three playoff eliminations in four years (Tampa Bay in 2022, Florida in 2023 and 2025).

Georgia is the only state where the Winnipeg Jets land at No. 1, because the Jets ARE the relocated Atlanta Thrashers. Every time Winnipeg makes noise, Atlanta's hockey diaspora gets a fresh reminder.

Arizona is the only state where the Utah Mammoth show up as the top villain. The Mammoth haven't existed long enough to earn hatred anywhere else, but they're the team that absorbed the relocated Coyotes in 2024.

The grudges may shift over time. A Cup run, a high-profile trade or a single playoff series can change which team a fanbase reserves its loudest boos for. But for the 2026 NHL landscape, this map captures who the villains are and where the hatred lives.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Thomas Leary
Thomas Leary writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
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