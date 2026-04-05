The Ducks are the rested team in all three games they play this week… Ryan Poehling has two goals and an assist in his last two contests… Anaheim is really slumping heading into the postseason as they have lost three in a row, including a 5-3 loss to Calgary on Saturday… Beckett Sennecke scored his

The playoff finals in head-to-head leagues typically start this week, and we are also coming down to the finish line in roto-style pools. As always, best of luck to all!

The playoff finals in head-to-head leagues typically start this week, and we are also coming down to the finish line in roto-style pools. As always, best of luck to all!

There are no games Friday, only three contests Wednesday and four Monday.

All statistics are through Saturday, unless otherwise noted.

Visit RotoWire's NHL Daily Starting Lineups to find out starters for every game on the schedule!

WEEK OF APRIL 6-12

4 Games – Calgary, Columbus, Montreal, Nashville, New Jersey, Ottawa, San Jose, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Utah, Vancouver

3 Games - Anaheim, Boston, Buffalo, Carolina, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Detroit, Edmonton, Florida, Los Angeles, Minnesota, New York Islanders, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Toronto, Vegas, Washington, Winnipeg

2 Games – New York Rangers

Tampa Bay plays all four games on the road.

New Jersey plays all four games at home.

Anaheim, Dallas, Los Angeles, Montreal, the New York Islanders, San Jose and Utah play three games at home.

Calgary, Columbus, Edmonton, Florida, Nashville, Philadelphia, Vancouver and Vegas play three games on the road.

ANAHEIM

Games this week

vs. Nashville, vs. San Jose, vs. Vancouver

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Nashville (Tuesday), vs. San Jose (Thursday), vs. Vancouver (Sunday)

Notes

The Ducks are the rested team in all three games they play this week… Ryan Poehling has two goals and an assist in his last two contests… Anaheim is really slumping heading into the postseason as they have lost three in a row, including a 5-3 loss to Calgary on Saturday… Beckett Sennecke scored his 23rd of the season Saturday and has 58 points in 77 contests.

BOSTON

Games this week

@ Carolina, vs. Tampa Bay, @ Columbus

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Bruins are sitting comfortably in the first wild card spot in the East with 94 points, despite losing their last two games… Fraser Minten continues to see first-line time between David Pastrnak and Marat Khusnutdinov. Minten has 17 goals and 17 assists in 76 games and his play has improved exponentially since the start of the season. He is going to be a good one… Pastrnak is closing in on his fourth straight 100-point season. He has 29 goals and 67 assists in 72 games… Morgan Geekie is without a goal in his last 16 games.

BUFFALO

Games this week

vs. Tampa Bay, @ New York Rangers, vs. Columbus

Tired: vs. Columbus (Thursday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Sabres have an anomaly this week as they get Friday, Saturday and Sunday off… The Sabres have lost two in a row and have dropped into third place in the tough Atlantic Division, but they finally clinched a playoff spot for the first time in 15 years… Josh Doan is without a point in his last six games… Rasmus Dahlin scored his fifth goal and added his fourth assist in his last nine games Saturday… Alex Tuch has one goal and three assists in his last 10 games.

CALGARY

Games this week

@ Dallas, @ Colorado, @ Seattle, vs. Utah

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Flames play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Look for Dustin Wolf and Devin Cooley to share the net… Calgary completes a six-game road trip in Seattle on Saturday… Morgan Frost had a pair of goals Saturday and has six goals and eight points in his last eight games… Matvei Gridin potted his sixth of the season and added his 11th assist Saturday, playing in only his 32nd NHL game this season.

CAROLINA

Games this week

vs. Boston, @ Chicago, @ Utah

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

Pyotr Kochetkov (hip) was on the ice at the end of practice Saturday and could be available in time for the playoffs… Seth Jarvis had a pair of goals and an assist Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Islanders. Jarvis has 32 goals and 66 points, one goal and one point away from tying his career highs… Logan Stankoven has three goals and an assist in his last three games, giving the 23-year-old 17 goals and 37 points in 75 games.

CHICAGO

Games this week

@ San Jose, vs. Carolina, vs. St. Louis

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The 'Hawks have to be pleased with the start of Anton Frondell's career. The third overall pick in the 2025 Draft has a goal and four assists in seven games since crossing the pond and starting his NHL career March 24. He slots in nicely as the No. 2 center behind Connor Bedard and is seeing first unit power-play time… Nick Lardis had four goals and six points in seven games heading into action Saturday.

COLORADO

Games this week

@ St. Louis, vs. Calgary, vs. Vegas

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Avalanche hope to have Cale Makar (upper body) back in the lineup Tuesday after he was injured Monday versus Calgary… Scott Wedgewood stopped all 17 Dallas shots Saturday in a 2-0 shutout, effectively ending the Stars' hopes of finishing first in the Western Conference. The Avs now lead Dallas by eight points with two games in hand… Parker Kelly saw his five-game scoring streak end Saturday. He had four goals and seven points in the five contests.

COLUMBUS

Games this week

@ Detroit, @ Buffalo, @ Montreal, vs. Boston

Tired: None

Rested: @ Buffalo (Thursday)

Notes

The Blue Jackets play four games this week including three games in four nights… Jet Greaves should get at least two and possibly three starts while Elvis Merzlikins will pick up the remainder… The Blue Jackets suffered a big blow when Mathieu Olivier sustained an upper-body injury Sunday and could miss the remainder of the regular season. He has 15 goals, 11 assists and 101 PIM in 61 games.

DALLAS

Games this week

vs. Calgary, vs. Minnesota, vs. New York Rangers

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Stars were shut out Saturday by Colorado 2-0… Mikko Rantanen has one goal and three assists in five games since returning from a lower-body injury suffered at the Olympics… Matt Duchene has 16 goals and 23 assists in 52 games after a huge 2024-25 campaign in which he notched 30 goals and 82 points in 82 games… The Stars are hurting up front as Michael Bunting, Sam Steel, Roope Hintz, Radek Faksa and Tyler Seguin are all out with varying injuries.

DETROIT

Games this week

vs. Columbus, vs. Philadelphia, @ New Jersey

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Red Wings were considered a cinch to make the playoffs just a month ago, but they have floundered since then and find themselves out of the postseason picture heading into action Sunday… They dropped a 4-1 decision to the lowly Rangers Saturday… Justin Faulk missed Saturday's game with a lower-body injury but could return this week… Dylan Larkin has two goals and an assist in six games since returning from a leg injury that cost him seven games.

EDMONTON

Games this week

@ Utah, @ San Jose, @ Los Angeles

Tired: @ San Jose (Wednesday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Oilers had their five-game winning streak snapped Saturday in a 5-1 loss to Vegas… Connor McDavid leads the NHL in scoring with 127 points, one better than Nikita Kucherov… Zach Hyman has an undisclosed injury and will not play this week… Evan Bouchard tallied his 21st goal of the season and has 88 points to lead all defensemen in the NHL. He should garner plenty of Norris consideration.

FLORIDA

Games this week

@ Montreal, @ Ottawa, @ Toronto

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Panthers were eliminated from the playoffs after their 9-4 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday, capping a disappointing season from the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions… Seth Jones potted his seventh goal of the season Saturday and has six points in his last six games… Matthew Tkachuk had an assist Saturday and has four goals and five assists in his last six games. Tkachuk should be a high fantasy pick in 2026-27, as he missed the first 47 games of this season recovering from offseason groin surgery.

LOS ANGELES

Games this week

vs. Nashville, vs. Vancouver, vs. Edmonton

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Kings snuck into the second wild card in the Western Conference after a 7-6 overtime win over Toronto on Saturday… It was a big night for Adrian Kempe, who had two goals and two assists, giving the Swede 32 goals and 69 points in 75 games… Quinton Byfield scored twice, including the overtime winner, and has hit the 20-goal mark for the third year in a row… Artemi Panarin had a goal and two helpers, giving him eight goals and 23 points in 20 games with the Kings after he managed 19 goals and 57 points in 52 contests with the Rangers.

MINNESOTA

Games this week

vs. Seattle, @ Dallas, @ Nashville

Tired: None

Rested: vs, Seattle (Tuesday)

Notes

Ryan Hartman has been on fire with six goals in his last four games, giving him 22 goals and 39 points in 72 games… Linemate Mats Zuccarello has a goal and five assists in his last three games and has 15 goals and 49 points in 56 appearances… Jesper Wallstedt is only 2-2-2 in his last six starts, but has allowed just 12 goals on 170 shots… Quinn Hughes has just six goals in 70 games this season, but he has 68 assists.

MONTREAL

Games this week

vs. Florida, vs. Tampa Bay, vs. Columbus, @ New York Islanders

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Canadiens play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Jakub Dobes should get at least two starts and the Canadiens could use the recently recalled Jacob Fowler to play the remainder, leaving Sam Montembeault on the bench… Cole Caufield has 49 goals and 85 points in 75 games. He has 28 goals in his last 28 games… Nick Suzuki has 95 points in 76 games this season, including 68 assists.

NASHVILLE

Games this week

@ Los Angeles, @ Anaheim, @ Utah, vs. Minnesota

Tired: @ Anaheim (Tuesday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Predators play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Juuse Saros should get three starts with Justus Annunen playing once… Ryan O'Reilly hit the 25-goal mark for only the fourth time in his 17-year NHL career and at the age of 35, he has 68 points… Zachary L'Heureux is seeing time on the top line with O'Reilly and Steven Stamkos and has two goals in his last four games.

NEW JERSEY

Games this week

vs. Philadelphia, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Detroit, vs. Ottawa

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Devils play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week… Jacob Markstrom will likely play at least twice and possibly three times, with Jake Allen appearing in the remainder of the outings… Dawson Mercer went 11 games without finding the back of the net, but he has three goals in his last two games… Jack Hughes has 13 goals and 34 points in 19 games since returning from the Olympics, where he scored the Golden Goal for Team USA.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Games this week

vs. Toronto, vs. Ottawa, vs. Montreal

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Toronto (Thursday)

Notes

The Islanders play three games in four nights this week… Look for Ilya Sorokin to play twice with David Rittich playing once… The Islanders are hanging on to a playoff spot despite losing four straight. They are third in the Metropolitan Division, but are only one point away from missing the playoffs completely... Ilya Sorokin has started 11 straight games but is only 4-7-0... Tony DeAngelo could return to action this week after missing the last six games with a lower-body injury.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Games this week

vs. Buffalo, @ Dallas

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Rangers only play twice and see their 10-game homestand come to an end… Gabe Perreault had a hat trick Saturday, his first in the NHL, and he has 10 goals and 25 points in 44 games, including 14 points in his last 15 appearances… Adam Fox has 19 points in his last 17 games as he has regained his stature as a top-notch offensive defenseman… Igor Shesterkin is 24-17-6 this season.

OTTAWA

Games this week

vs. Tampa Bay, vs. Florida, @ New York Islanders, @ New Jersey

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Tampa Bay (Tuesday)

Notes

The Senators play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week… Linus Ullmark is expected to play at least twice, with James Reimer picking up the remainder of the starts… The Senators are really hurting on the blue line with Tyler Kleven (concussion), Carter Yakemchuk (upper body), Thomas Chabot (broken forearm), Dennis Gilbert (upper body) and Nick Jensen (knee surgery) all out of action… Jake Sanderson returned from an upper-body injury Saturday after missing 13 games.

PHILADELPHIA

Games this week

@ New Jersey, @ Detroit, @ Winnipeg

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Flyers are right in the middle of a tight playoff race after a 4-1 win over the Islanders on Friday… Alex Bump has been a nice addition and has two goals and four points in his last four games… Tyson Foerster returned to action Thursday, missing 49 games with arm surgery. He was supposed to miss five months, but returned after only four. Foerster scored in his first game back and is on the top line with Trevor Zegras and Owen Tippett… The Flyers signed Porter Martone to an entry-level contract. The sixth overall pick in 2025, Martone had an assist and 15 shots on goal in his first three NHL games.

PITTSBURGH

Games this week

@ New Jersey, vs. Washington, @ Washington

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Penguins play three games in four nights… Stuart Skinner should play twice with Arturs Silovs playing once… The Pens play a weekend series at home versus Washington and if things get rough, look for Connor Clifton to be in the middle of things as he has four majors this season… Evgeni Malkin had a hat trick Saturday plus an assist, giving him 18 goals and 57 points in 53 games… Sidney Crosby had two assists Saturday and surpassed Steve Yzerman for seventh place on the all-time scoring list with 1,756 points.

SAN JOSE

Games this week

vs. Chicago, vs. Edmonton, @ Anaheim, vs. Vancouver

Tired: @ Anaheim (Thursday)

Rested: vs. Edmonton (Wednesday)

Notes

The Sharks play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Yaroslav Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic should share the net… The Sharks sit two points out of the second wild card in the West with one game in hand… Macklin Celebrini scored his 41st of the season Saturday, giving him 106 points, good for fourth place in NHL scoring.

SEATTLE

Games this week

@ Winnipeg, @ Minnesota, vs. Vegas, vs. Calgary

Tired: @ Minnesota (Tuesday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Kraken play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week… Look for Philipp Grubauer and Joey Daccord to share the crease… The Kraken suffered a big blow to their playoff chances, losing 4-2 to Chicago on Saturday… Kaapo Kakko sniped his 13th of the season and has 36 points in 58 games… Matty Beniers had an assist Saturday, snapping a four-game point drought.

ST. LOUIS

Games this week

vs. Colorado, vs. Winnipeg, @ Chicago

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Blues may have determined their top defenseman of the future. Philip Broberg was signed to an offer sheet as an RFA from Edmonton in the summer of 2024, which was extended by another eight years in January. Broberg is on a seven-game point streak with two goals and six assists and has become the quarterback of their first power-play unit… Robert Thomas has two goals and five assists during a four-game scoring streak.

TAMPA BAY

Games this week

@ Buffalo, @ Ottawa, @ Montreal, @ Boston

Tired: @ Ottawa (Tuesday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Lightning play four games this week, including three times in four nights… Andrei Vasilevskiy should play three times with Jonas Johansson playing once… Victor Hedman (personal) was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday, ending his regular season… Darren Raddysh has taken over from Hedman as the go-to guy on the Lightning blue line. Raddysh tallied his 21st goal of the season Saturday, setting a team record for defensemen, and has 67 points in 69 games. Kudos if you took him in your pool or picked him up early off waivers.

TORONTO

Games this week

vs. Washington, @ New York Islanders, vs. Florida

Tired: @ New York Islanders (Thursday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Maple Leafs were officially eliminated from playoff contention this week… William Nylander wants to remain in Toronto, as long as the team doesn't engage in a full rebuild… Quietly, John Tavares is having a very good season. He hit the 30-goal mark for the eighth time in his career and has 68 points in 77 games this season, including seven goals and six assists in his last eight games.

UTAH

Games this week

vs. Edmonton, vs. Nashville, vs. Carolina, @ Calgary

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Mammoth play four times this week, including three games in four nights… Karel Vejmelka should get at least two starts and likely three while Vitek Vanecek picks up the remainder… Dylan Guenther has four goals and eight points in his last four games and has set career highs with 38 goals and 67 points… Logan Cooley had a pair of helpers Saturday, giving him five goals and eight points in his last four games. The 21-year-old has 22 goals and 38 points in 48 appearances.

VANCOUVER

Games this week

Davs. Vegas, @ Los Angeles, @ San Jose, @ Anaheim

Tired: @ Anaheim (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Canucks play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Look for Kevin Lankinen and Nikita Tolopilo to share the net… Elias Pettersson has 10 points in his last 10 appearances… Filip Hronek is quarterbacking the first power play (look for Zeev Buium to take over the spot next season) and has four goals and 18 points with the man advantage… Linus Karlsson scored a pair Saturday, giving him 15 goals in 73 outings.

VEGAS

Games this week

@ Vancouver, @ Seattle, @ Colorado

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Golden Knights fired head coach Bruce Cassidy on Sunday and hired John Tortorella to replace him. Vegas has won three in a row since Tortorella took over, including an important 5-1 road win over divisional rival Edmonton on Saturday… Jack Eichel had three assists in the win over the Oilers, giving him 82 points in 69 games… Mitch Marner has 77 points in 76 games, a very good total for most, but the Golden Knights likely expected more considering he had 102 points with Toronto last season.

WASHINGTON

Games this week

@ Toronto, @ Pittsburgh, vs. Pittsburgh

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Capitals play a home-and-home series versus Pittsburgh and if there is any rough stuff, look for Tom Wilson to be in the middle of things… Pierre-Luc Dubois has five goals and 17 points in 19 games since returning from abdominal surgery that cost him 47 games… Alex Ovechkin hit the 30-goal mark for the 20th time in his 21-year NHL career, only missing in 2020-21 when he had 24 goals in 45 games during the shortened COVID season.

WINNIPEG

Games this week

vs. Seattle, @ St. Louis, vs. Philadelphia

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Jets had a big win Saturday, knocking off Columbus 2-1… Connor Hellebuyck wasn't tested a lot as he made 15 saves for the win. He is 21-21-11 this season and has yet to pick up a shutout after leading the NHL with eight in 2024-25… Kyle Connor had both goals and has 36 this season, along with 51 assists… Mark Scheifele assisted on both goals, giving him 60 helpers and 95 points.