Welcome back! After a 20-day Olympic break, the NHL resumes action Wednesday with a shortened week.

Be careful playing the guys who were at the Olympics, especially those who played for Canada, the United States, Finland and Slovakia, as all those teams played through the weekend in highly tense medal matchups. Conversely, don't be afraid to use players from Russia, who were unable to play, as well as stars who did not make the American and Canadian Olympic teams.

All stats are through Saturday night unless otherwise noted.

WEEK OF FEBRUARY 23-MARCH 1

3 Games - Anaheim, Buffalo, Calgary, Chicago, Colorado, Edmonton, Florida, Los Angeles, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York Islanders, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Jose, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, Toronto, Utah, Vegas, Washington, Winnipeg

2 Games – Boston, Carolina, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Montreal, Nashville, New York Rangers, Ottawa, Vancouver

Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Jose and Utah play three games at home.

Buffalo, Calgary, Chicago, Edmonton, Vegas and Winnipeg play three games on the road.

ANAHEIM

Games this week

vs. Edmonton, vs. Minnesota, vs. Calgary

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Calgary (Sunday)

Notes

The Ducks lost Petr Mrazek for the remainder of the season after he underwent hip surgery Tuesday… Ville Husso will continue to back up Lukas Dostal in the Anaheim net… The Ducks play three times this week and with Dostal seeing a heavy workload for Czechia, don't be surprised if Husso plays twice… Beckett Sennecke will likely benefit from the three-week break, and the rookie should be ready to fly the remainder of the season.

BOSTON

Games this week

vs. Columbus, @ Philadelphia

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

Morgan Geekie was hot before the break, tallying seven goals and five assists during an eight-game scoring streak… Fraser Minten has been a pleasant surprise this season, picking up 14 goals and 15 assists with a plus-18 rating over 57 appearances. It looks like the trade with the Maple Leafs last season is paying off quite well for the Bruins.

BUFFALO

Games this week

@ New Jersey, @ Florida, @ Tampa Bay

Tired: @ Tampa Bay (Saturday)

Rested: @ Florida (Friday)

Notes

The Sabres play three games in four nights... Alex Lyon should get a pair of starts with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen playing once… Tage Thompson injured his foot Friday and was unable to finish the game versus Slovakia, but was skating Saturday with no limitations and is expected to be okay to play for the Sabres this week.

CALGARY

Games this week

@ San Jose, @ Los Angeles, @ Anaheim

Tired: @ Anaheim (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Flames play three games in four nights… Look for Dustin Wolf to play twice with Devin Cooley playing once… Blake Coleman was activated from injured reserve Friday and should be back in the lineup Thursday in San Jose, likely seeing middle-six minutes… With the Flames out of the playoff race, Zayne Parekh should be given plenty of opportunities to quarterback the top power play.

CAROLINA

Games this week

vs. Tampa Bay, vs. Detroit

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Tampa Bay (Thursday)

Notes

The Hurricanes have gotten outstanding goalkeeping from Brandon Bussi all season and it has been most welcome, as Pyotr Kochetkov is out of action for the remainder of the season after undergoing hip surgery, and Frederik Andersen is hard to rely on… The Hurricanes rewarded Bussi with a three-year, $5.7 million contract extension last Monday… Logan Stankoven had just three assists in his final 12 games before the break.

CHICAGO

Games this week

@ Nashville, @ Colorado, @ Utah

Tired: @ Utah (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

Chicago plays three road games in four nights… Spencer Knight will play twice, while Arvid Soderblom will get one start… I'm looking for big things the remainder of the season from Connor Bedard, who was not named to Team Canada and has had plenty of time to rest during the Olympics… Wyatt Kaiser was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a lower-body injury.

COLORADO

Games this week

@ Utah, vs. Minnesota, vs. Chicago

Tired: vs. Minnesota (Thursday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Avalanche play three games in four nights… Mackenzie Blackwood will likely play twice, with Scott Wedgewood garnering the other start… The Avalanche had five of their top six forwards at the Olympics, as well as their top two defensemen. They could be slow out of the gate after the break… Be wary that Nathan MacKinnon may be hurt. He played in every game at the Olympics, but did not practice the final week.

COLUMBUS

Games this week

@ Boston, vs. New York Islanders

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Blue Jackets were hot prior to the break, winning seven in a row and 11 of their last 12 games… Sean Monahan has four goals and an assist in his last eight games but needs to get better, as he has just 10 goals and 17 assists in 52 games. He managed 19 goals and 57 points in 54 games last season… Adam Fantilli has only one goal in his last 23 appearances.

DALLAS

Games this week

vs. Seattle, vs. Nashville

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Stars could be without Mikko Rantanen this week, as their top player suffered a lower-body injury against Canada on Friday and was unable to play in Finland's bronze-medal win over Slovakia on Saturday… The Stars only play twice this week, so look for Jake Oettinger and Casey DeSmith to share the crease… I have been quite impressed with the play of Thomas Harley at the Olympics and it bodes well that he had five points in his final five games for Dallas heading into the tournament.

DETROIT

Games this week

@ Ottawa, @ Carolina

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Red Wings' top two forwards, Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, performed very well at the Olympics and they could be slow out of the gate this week… Patrick Kane should benefit from the break, as the 37-year-old was held without a point in his final three games… I would think that John Gibson and Cam Talbot will share the two starts.

EDMONTON

Games this week

@ Anaheim, @ Los Angeles, @ San Jose

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Oilers play all three games in California this week… Tristan Jarry should get a pair of starts with Connor Ingram starting once… As usual, Connor McDavid was the star of the show at the Olympics, leading all scorers with 13 points in his first five games… Jordan Binnington's name has been bandied about in trade rumors, and you have to wonder if the Oilers will make a move to get the clutch netminder even after trading for Jarry earlier this season.

FLORIDA

Games this week

vs. Toronto, vs. Buffalo, @ New York Islanders

Tired: vs. Buffalo (Friday)

Rested: vs. Toronto (Thursday), @ New York Islanders (Sunday)

Notes

The Panthers play three games in four nights... Sergei Bobrovsky should get a pair of starts, with Daniil Tarasov starting once... Seth Jones (upper body) and Aleksander Barkov (knee surgery) skated before practice Saturday… I would hold off activating Jones this week, if you have to make a decision by Monday.

LOS ANGELES

Games this week

vs. Vegas, vs. Edmonton, vs. Calgary

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Kings play three home games in four nights… Darcy Kuemper is with Canada at the Olympics backing up Jordan Binnington, and could get only one start this week with Anton Forsberg playing twice… The Kings lost Kevin Fiala for the remainder of the season after he broke his leg playing for Switzerland at the Games... The trade for Artemi Panarin before the break is looking more and more important. Look for Panarin to play on the top line alongside Anze Kopitar.

MINNESOTA

Games this week

@ Colorado, @ Utah, vs. St. Louis

Tired: @ Utah (Friday)

Rested: @ Colorado (Thursday), vs. St. Louis (Sunday)

Notes

The Wild play three games in four nights… Both the team's goalies, Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt, were with the Swedish Olympic team, and they will likely play Gustavsson twice with Wallstedt getting the call between the pipes once… The Wild have to be pleased with the play of AHL goaltender Samuel Hlavaj, who sparkled for Czechia at the Games. It bodes well for their future.

MONTREAL

Games this week

vs. New York Islanders, vs. Washington

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Washington (Saturday)

Notes

The Canadiens are expected to get Patrik Laine (core muscle surgery) back at some point, possibly this week. He could be dealt though, as the Habs are happy with their forwards to this point in the season… Cole Caufield should be on fire after the break, after being denied a spot on the United States Olympic team… I look for a big rest of the season from rookie Ivan Demidov, who will benefit greatly from the three-week vacation.

NASHVILLE

Games this week

vs. Chicago, @ Dallas

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Predators will look to be active in the trade market heading into the March 6 deadline… Steven Stamkos and Ryan O'Reilly head the list of possible players to get shipped out, though Jonathan Marchessault and others could also be on the block… Stamkos started the season with one goal in his first 14 games, but has 27 goals in his last 43 games, reminiscent of his play with Tampa Bay during his most productive seasons.

NEW JERSEY

Games this week

vs. Buffalo, @ Pittsburgh, @ St. Louis

Tired: @ Pittsburgh (Thursday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Devils play three games in four nights… Look for Jake Allen to play twice as Jacob Markstrom played at the Olympics, with Markstrom getting one start… Expect Jack Hughes to return to form after an outstanding Olympic Games. Hughes missed the last three games prior to the break with a lower-body injury and had only two goals in 19 games after returning to action from a freak lacerated finger that cost him 18 games starting in mid-November. Hughes had three goals and six points in the first five games during the Olympics before potting the Golden Goal for Team USA.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Games this week

@ Montreal, @ Columbus, vs. Florida

Tired: vs. Florida (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Islanders play three games in four nights... Ilya Sorokin will play twice while David Rittich should start once... Matthew Schaefer should be ready to fly out of the gate, as the 18-year-old rookie received a much-needed three-week rest. He missed the remainder of the season in 2024-25 after he suffered a shoulder injury at the 2025 World Junior U-20 championships, and this season's break can only benefit the youngster… Ilya Sorokin is expected to play most of the remaining games in net, as the Islanders fight for a playoff spot.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Games this week

vs. Philadelphia, vs. Pittsburgh

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Philadelphia (Thursday)

Notes

The Rangers dealt Artemi Panarin to Los Angeles before the break, receiving Liam Greentree, the Kings' first-round pick in 2024 (26th overall) and a conditional third-round selection… The Rangers could still be big sellers at the trade deadline, as they are hanging on at best in the Eastern Conference playoff race… New York has to be disappointed In Alexis Lafreniere. He was selected first overall in 2020 and has just 12 goals and 32 points in 57 games this season, his sixth in the NHL.

OTTAWA

Games this week

vs. Detroit, @ Toronto

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Senators are six points out of a playoff spot with 25 games remaining in their season… Drake Batherson is having his best season to date in the NHL with 19 goals and 30 assists in 54 contests. He sees top-line minutes alongside Tim Stutzle and Claude Giroux, as well as top unit power-play time… Jake Sanderson has been outstanding this season, tallying 11 goals (tying his career high) and 35 assists in 57 games as he is closing in on a career best in points,

PHILADELPHIA

Games this week

@ Washington, @ New York Rangers, vs. Boston

Tired: None

Rested: @ New York Rangers (Thursday)

Notes

The Flyers play three games in four nights… Dan Vladar played for Czechia and might only get one start with Samuel Ersson (lower body) playing twice if healthy… Travis Konecny will look to pick up where he left off before the break, as the winger had eight goals and 15 points in his last 10 contests.

PITTSBURGH

Games this week

vs. New Jersey, @ New York Rangers, vs. Vegas

Tired: vs. Vegas (Sunday)

Rested: vs. New Jersey (Thursday)

Notes

The Penguins play three games in four nights... I would expect Stuart Skinner to play twice with Arturs Silovs patrolling the crease once... Sidney Crosby suffered a lower-body injury at the Olympics, forcing him to miss the semi-final and gold medal games. His status this week is up in the air, but I would think the Penguins will be cautious in rushing him back into action… Kris Letang (foot) returned to practice Tuesday and could return versus New Jersey on Thursday.

SAN JOSE

Games this week

vs. Calgary, vs. Edmonton, vs. Winnipeg

Tired: vs. Winnipeg (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Sharks play all three Canadian Prairie teams this week over a four-night period… Yaroslav Askarov should get a pair of starts with Alex Nedeljkovic playing once… Macklin Celebrini showed how great he is to the rest of the hockey world (the Sharks and their fans already knew how great he was) at the Olympics, seeing first-line minutes, alongside Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon at the tender age of 19.

SEATTLE

Games this week

@ Dallas, @ St. Louis vs. Vancouver

Tired: @ St. Louis (Thursday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Kraken play three games in four nights… Joey Daccord should get two starts, with Philipp Grubauer, who played for Germany at the Olympics, playing once… Look for Eeli Tolvanen to star the remainder of the season. He has 11 goals and 31 points in 55 games after potting 23 goals last season for the Kraken… I'm expecting Vince Dunn to have a big final third of the season as well.

ST. LOUIS

Games this week

vs. Seattle, vs. New Jersey, @ Minnesota

Tired: @ Minnesota (Sunday)

Rested: vs. Seattle (Thursday)

Notes

Robert Thomas (leg) returned to practice Friday and is expected to play versus Seattle on Thursday… The Blues play three games in four nights, and with Jordan Binnington excelling for Canada at the Olympics, look for Joel Hofer to play twice this week… I was quite impressed with rookie Dalibor Dvorsky at the Olympic Games for Slovakia. He was selected 10th overall in 2023 by the Blues and should see top-six minutes the remainder of the season.

TAMPA BAY

Games this week

vs. Toronto, @ Carolina, vs. Buffalo

Tired: @ Carolina (Thursday)

Rested: vs. Buffalo (Saturday)

Notes

The Lightning play three times in four nights as the NHL returns to action… Look for Andrei Vasilevskiy to play twice, with Jonas Johansson guarding the cage once… Victor Hedman was injured prior to the quarterfinal game versus the USA and his status at this time is still up in the air… Brayden Point (lower body) practiced in a regular jersey Saturday and looks to be ready to go versus Toronto on Wednesday.

TORONTO

Games this week

@ Tampa Bay, @ Florida, vs. Ottawa

Tired: @ Florida (Thursday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Maple Leafs play three games in four nights… Joseph Woll is likely to play twice with Anthony Stolarz playing once… The Maple Leafs won three games in a row in Western Canada before the break, producing a ray of hope that Toronto will not be sellers at the deadline… Should they ship out talent, Bobby McMann has been rumored to be headed to Edmonton… The break should help out 35-year-old John Tavares.

UTAH

Games this week

vs. Colorado, vs. Minnesota, vs. Chicago

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Minnesota (Friday), vs. Chicago (Sunday)

Notes

The Mammoth should have Logan Cooley (lower body) back in the lineup, as he has been practicing on the second line. Cooley has been out of action since Dec. 5, missing 28 games… That will move Barrett Hayton down one spot in the depth chart to center the third line… Nick Schmaltz has 23 goals and 53 points in 57 games and is well on his way to smashing his career high in points, set last season, of 63.

VANCOUVER

Games this week

vs. Winnipeg, @ Seattle

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Canucks are in a sell mode and it appears that Evander Kane, who is a pending UFA, could be gone as early as this week… Jonathan Lekkerimaki, the Canucks first pick and 15th overall in 2023, will have shoulder surgery and be lost for the remainder of the season… The Canucks could really use Zeev Buium (broken facial bone) back in the lineup to quarterback their power play. He is going to be a star.

VEGAS

Games this week

@ Los Angeles, @ Washington, @ Pittsburgh

Tired: None

Rested: @ Pittsburgh (Sunday)

Notes

The Golden Knights have a lot of players in the Gold Medal game, including Mitch Marner, Mark Stone and Shea Theodore of Canada, as well as Jack Eichel of the United States. That could hurt the team in the first week or two after the resumption of play… Adin Hill has been a bit shaky since returning to action from a lower-body injury in mid-January, but he starred in his last game, stopping 32 shots in a 4-1 win over Los Angeles.

WASHINGTON

Games this week

vs. Philadelphia, vs. Vegas, @ Montreal

Tired: @ Montreal (Saturday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Capitals play three games in four nights... Logan Thompson is returning from the Olympics and could play once, leaving the net to Charlie Lindgren for a pair of starts… John Carlson (lower body) was injured in the final game before the break and was expected to be back in time for Wednesday's game with the Flyers, but he missed practice again Saturday and his status is up in the air.

WINNIPEG

Games this week

@ Vancouver, @ Anaheim, @ San Jose

Tired: None

Rested: @ San Jose (Sunday)

Notes

The Jets may not have Josh Morrissey (upper body) back for a while. Morrissey was injured in Canada's opening game of the Olympics and was unable to suit up the remainder of the tourney… Look for Mark Scheifele to have a big remainder of the season after he was not selected for Team Canada… Kyle Connor could do the same, as he was a healthy scratch for the United States in their final four games.