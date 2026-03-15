The Ducks will not have the services of Radko Gudas this week. The defenseman picked up a five-game suspension for his knee-on-knee hit on Auston Matthews , a hit that ended Matthews' season with a torn MCL… The two sides meet in Anaheim on March 30 and it could be quite a bloodbath, as the Maple Leafs will need to atone for not doing anything to Gudas after the bad hit…

This is the final week of the regular season in head-to-head leagues. Good luck if you are already in the playoffs, and best of luck if you need a victory this week to make the postseason.

This is the final week of the regular season in head-to-head leagues. Good luck if you are already in the playoffs, and best of luck if you need a victory this week to make the postseason.

All stats are through Saturday night unless otherwise noted.

Visit RotoWire's NHL Daily Starting Lineups to find out starters for every game on the schedule!

WEEK OF MARCH 16-22

4 Games - Boston, Buffalo, Calgary, Carolina, Chicago, Colorado, Columbus, Dallas, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Utah, Vegas, Winnipeg

3 Games - Anaheim, Detroit, Edmonton, Florida, Minnesota, Montreal, New Jersey, Ottawa, Philadelphia, San Jose, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, Washington

2 Games – St. Louis

Buffalo, the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay play all four games on the road.

Calgary, Chicago, Columbus, Detroit, Edmonton, the New York Rangers, Vancouver and Washington play three games at home.

Boston, Carolina, Colorado, Florida and Winnipeg play three games on the road.

ANAHEIM

Games this week

vs. Philadelphia, @ Utah, vs. Buffalo

Tired: None

Rested: @ Utah (Friday), vs. Buffalo (Sunday)

Notes

The Ducks will not have the services of Radko Gudas this week. The defenseman picked up a five-game suspension for his knee-on-knee hit on Auston Matthews, a hit that ended Matthews' season with a torn MCL… The two sides meet in Anaheim on March 30 and it could be quite a bloodbath, as the Maple Leafs will need to atone for not doing anything to Gudas after the bad hit… Leo Carlsson had 17 goals and 41 points in his first 33 games, but has fallen upon hard times of late, managing four goals and seven assists in his last 21 contests.

BOSTON

Games this week

@ New Jersey, @ Montreal, vs. Winnipeg, @ Detroit

Tired: @ Montreal (Tuesday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Bruins play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week… Jeremy Swayman should get at least two starts and likely three, with Joonas Korpisalo starting the remainder… Charlie McAvoy had both regulation goals Saturday in a 3-2 shootout win over Washington. McAvoy has nine goals, including five in nine games since he returned from winning gold at the Olympics… David Pastrnak has a five-game point streak, scoring twice and adding five assists. He has 24 goals and 79 points in 61 appearances.

BUFFALO

Games this week

@ Vegas, @ San Jose, @ Los Angeles, @ Anaheim

Tired: @ Anaheim (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Sabres head out west where they play all four games this week, including three games in four nights… Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon should share the net… The Sabres are atop the Atlantic Division standings, not too shabby considering they haven't made the playoffs in 14 years… Owen Power is starting to produce offensively. The defenseman has three goals and seven points in his last eight games, giving the 23-year-old seven goals and 24 points in 66 appearances.

CALGARY

Games this week

@ Detroit, vs. St. Louis, vs. Florida, vs. Tampa Bay

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Florida (Friday), vs. Tampa Bay (Sunday)

Notes

The Flames complete a five-game road trip before returning home for three games this week... They play three games in four nights, and Dustin Wolf and Devin Cooley are expected to split the contests… Blake Coleman notched his 16th goal of the season Saturday… Mikael Backlund has been centering the top line since Nazem Kadri was dealt to Colorado at the trade deadline.

CAROLINA

Games this week

@ Columbus, vs. Pittsburgh, @ Toronto, @ Pittsburgh

Tired: vs. Pittsburgh (Wednesday)

Rested: @ Pittsburgh (Sunday)

Notes

The Hurricanes play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen should share the net… The Hurricanes play the Penguins twice this week (and three times in 13 days), so tempers could flare. If they do, look for Nicolas Deslauriers to add to his penalty minute total… Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 4-2 win over slumping Tampa Bay, giving him 24 goals and 58 points in 66 games… Sebastian Aho also had a goal and a helper and he has 24 goals and 68 points this season.

CHICAGO

Games this week

vs. Minnesota, @ Minnesota, vs. Colorado, vs. Nashville

Tired: vs. Colorado (Friday)

Rested: vs. Nashville (Sunday)

Notes

The Blackhawks play a home-and-home series with the Wild, so look for Louis Crevier to add to his PIM totals, if there are any fisticuffs… Chicago plays four games this week, including three games in four nights… Spencer Knight should get three starts with Arvid Soderblom playing once… Connor Bedard has 62 points, including 27 goals, in 52 games this season… Frank Nazar has been slumping through most of the season in 2025-26, but he has a five-game scoring streak, with three goals and eight points, heading into action Saturday.

COLORADO

Games this week

vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Dallas, @ Chicago, @ Washington

Tired: None

Rested: @ Chicago (Friday)

Notes

The Avalanche are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games but have still seen their lead in the Central Division cut into by the red-hot Stars, who are three points back after going 10-0-1… Nazem Kadri has moved to the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas… Cale Makar is tied for third in NHL scoring for defensemen with 67 points, one behind Zach Werenski and nine in arrears of Evan Bouchard… Brock Nelson has gone nine games without lighting the lamp.

COLUMBUS

Games this week

vs. Carolina, vs. New York Rangers, vs. Seattle, @ New York Islanders

Tired: None

Rested: vs. New York Rangers (Thursday)

Notes

The Blue Jackets are on the ice for four games this week, including three in four nights… Jet Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins are expected to share the net… Columbus is 16-2-4 since Jan. 11 after Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over Philadelphia… Greaves stopped 18 of 19 shots and all three in the shootout, garnering his 21st win of the season, as the Blue Jackets are within one point of the second wild card spot currently held by Detroit… Adam Fantilli has seven goals and 17 points in his last 16 appearances.

DALLAS

Games this week

vs. Utah, @ Colorado, @ Minnesota, vs. Vegas

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Stars play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Jake Oettinger should play three times with Casey DeSmith starting once… Thomas Harley scored his sixth of the season in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Detroit… Mikko Rantanen has started skating again this week, but he is still at least a couple of weeks away from returning from a lower-body injury suffered at the Olympics… Wyatt Johnston has 36 goals this season, tied for sixth place in NHL scoring with teammate Jason Robertson.

DETROIT

Games this week

vs. Calgary, vs. Montreal, vs. Boston

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Red Wings will not have Dylan Larkin (leg) or Andrew Copp (leg) available this week… Detroit is 3-5-2 in their last 10 games and are barely hanging on to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, as they are one point ahead of the Blue Jackets with Columbus holding a game in hand. Ottawa, Philadelphia and Washington all lurk within striking distance as well… Simon Edvinsson tallied his ninth of the season Saturday… Moritz Seider picked up an assist on Edvinsson's goal, giving Seider eight goals and 46 points, four shy of his career high set in his rookie season of 2021-22.

EDMONTON

Games this week

vs. San Jose, vs. Florida, vs. Tampa Bay

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Oilers were 2-1-1 on their road trip this past week, but a 7-2 loss to Dallas on Thursday and a 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues on Friday dampened the mood heading home… Matt Savoie is on the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman, and he drew an assist on McDavid's goal Friday… Savoie has one goal and seven assists in nine games since the Oilers returned to action following the Olympic break.

FLORIDA

Games this week

@ Vancouver, @ Edmonton, @ Calgary

Tired: @ Calgary (Friday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Panthers are in Western Canada all week… Aleksander Barkov (knee) practiced in a non-contact jersey this past week, but he is not going to return until next season… Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and seven helpers since he returned from winning Olympic gold eight games ago… I keep waiting for Seth Jones (upper body) to return to action. He has been out since Jan. 2, and the hope is that he can get back in the lineup this week.

LOS ANGELES

Games this week

@ New York Rangers, vs. Philadelphia, vs. Buffalo, @ Utah

Tired: @ Utah (Sunday)

Rested: vs. Philadelphia (Thursday)

Notes

The Kings play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Darcy Kuemper will likely play three games with Anton Forsberg playing once… Anze Kopitar scored a pair of goals Saturday, becoming the Kings' all-time points leader with 1,308 points, one better than Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne… Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists Saturday, giving him 12 points in his first 10 games as a King.

MINNESOTA

Games this week

@ Chicago, vs. Chicago, vs. Dallas

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Wild play a home-and-home series with Chicago and if there are any fisticuffs, Marcus Foligno or Jake Middleton could be involved… Bobby Brink has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury… Brock Faber has been outstanding since the Quinn Hughes trade. While Hughes has 44 points in 35 contests as a member of the Wild, Faber has eight goals and 28 points in 35 games after starting the season with six goals and 15 points in 32 games without Hughes.

MONTREAL

Games this week

vs. Boston, @ Detroit, vs. New York Islanders

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Boston (Tuesday)

Notes

The Canadiens recalled Jacob Fowler from the AHL this week and he paid immediate benefits with a 32-save effort in a 3-2 win Wednesday over Ottawa… Cole Caufield missed one game with an illness and returned to the lineup Saturday, potting his 38th goal of the season… Arber Xhekaj has been a healthy scratch in seven of the Canadiens' last 16 games and has gone 26 games without a point.

NASHVILLE

Games this week

@ Winnipeg, vs. Seattle, vs. Vegas, @ Chicago

Tired: @ Chicago (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Predators play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Juuse Saros should get three starts with Justus Annunen playing once… Tyson Jost has six goals in 52 games this season, with three of them coming in the last two games… Jonathan Marchessault has four goals and seven assists in his last 16 games… Roman Josi has six goals and 20 assists in his last 21 games.

NEW JERSEY

Games this week

vs. Boston, @ New York Rangers, @ Washington

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

Luke Hughes has been an offensive force since returning from a 10-game absence due to a shoulder injury. Hughes has one goal and six points in seven games and has taken over quarterbacking the first power-play unit. He has six goals and 32 points in 56 games this season… Nico Hischier had two goals and two assists in Saturday's 6-4 win over Los Angeles, giving the Swiss star 23 goals and 50 points in 66 games.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Games this week

@ Toronto, @ Ottawa, @ Montreal, vs. Columbus

Tired: None

Rested: @ Ottawa (Thursday)

Notes

The Islanders play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week… Ilya Sorokin should get three starts with David Rittich starting once… Simon Holmstrom scored twice Saturday including the shorthanded winner, giving him 16 goals this season… The Islanders are third in the Metropolitan Division, just two points ahead of the charging Blue Jackets… Emil Heineman has been a pleasant surprise since being part of the Noah Dobson trade in the offseason. Heineman has 18 goals and has moved up to the top line.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Games this week

vs. Los Angeles, vs. New Jersey, @ Columbus, vs. Winnipeg

Tired: @ Columbus (Thursday)

Rested: vs. Winnipeg (Sunday)

Notes

The Rangers play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week… Igor Shesterkin should get three starts with Jonathan Quick playing once… The Rangers have won four games in a row and are making a late effort to catch the pack in the Eastern Conference and not finish last… J.T. Miller (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Saturday after missing five games… Vladislav Gavrikov is having a career year. He potted his 13th goal of the season Saturday and added a pair of assists to give him 30 points in 66 contests.

OTTAWA

Games this week

@ Washington, vs. New York Islanders, vs. Toronto

Tired: vs. New York Islanders (Thursday)

Rested: vs. Toronto (Saturday)

Notes

The Senators play three games in four nights… Linus Ullmark is expected to play twice with James Reimer making one start… Ottawa moved closer to a playoff spot Saturday with a 2-0 shutout win over Anaheim… Shane Pinto assisted on both goals, giving him 17 goals and 36 points this season, including seven points in his last five appearances… Jake Sanderson is week-to-week with an upper-body injury and Thomas Chabot has regained his spot quarterbacking the first power play.

PHILADELPHIA

Games this week

@ Anaheim, @ Los Angeles, @ San Jose

Tired: @ Los Angeles (Thursday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Flyers play three games in four nights… Dan Vladar will get two starts while Samuel Ersson will play once… Vladar has been sensational this season. He stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to Columbus on Saturday. The talented netminder is 21-11-7 with a sparkling 2.46 GAA and a .905 save percentage. He has, for now, solved the Flyers' goaltending problems of recent years… Owen Tippett thought he was going to be dealt at the deadline, but instead has three goals in five games since remaining in Philadelphia.

PITTSBURGH

Games this week

@ Colorado, @ Carolina, vs. Winnipeg, vs. Carolina

Tired: vs. Carolina (Sunday)

Rested: at Carolina (Wednesday)

Notes

The Penguins play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Stuart Skinner and Arturs Silovs should share the net… The Penguins play the Hurricanes twice this week and for the third time in less than two weeks. Look for Connor Clifton, who leads the Penguins with three majors, to be involved if there are any fisticuffs… The Penguins will get Evgeni Malkin back Monday in Colorado after he served a five-game suspension for his slash on Rasmus Dahlin… They also hope to get Sidney Crosby (lower body) back in the lineup at some point this week.

SAN JOSE

Games this week

@ Edmonton, vs. Buffalo, vs. Philadelphia

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

Macklin Celebrini continues to impress everyone. He had a pair of goals and an assist Saturday in a 4-2 win in Montreal. The 19-year-old has 35 goals and 94 points in 64 games and is currently in the midst of an eight-game point streak, accumulating seven goals and 13 points… Igor Chernyshov was moved to the top line alongside Celebrini and Will Smith on Saturday, but he suffered an upper-body injury on his first shift and did not return… William Eklund has 12 goals and 41 points in 60 games.

SEATTLE

Games this week

vs. Tampa Bay, @ Nashville, @ Colorado

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Kraken finally got Bobby McMann in the lineup Saturday as he had been sidelined with visa problems since his trade from Toronto on Mar. 6… He paid immediate dividends with a pair of goals and an assist in a 5-2 win over Vancouver, giving him 21 goals and 35 points this season… Philipp Grubauer snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday, stopping 32 shots… Matty Beniers had a goal and two helpers centering McMann, and was a plus-4 Saturday.

ST. LOUIS

Games this week

@ Calgary, @ Vancouver

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Blues only play twice this week… They are 7-1-1 since returning from the Olympic break… Robert Thomas has a nine-game point streak in which he has six goals and eight assists… Jimmy Snuggerud had a four-game goal-scoring streak end Friday… He has four goals and nine points in his last five games and is seeing first-line action, alongside Thomas and Dylan Holloway… Joel Hofer is 5-0-1 with a 1.64 GAA and a .948 save percentage over his last six games.

TAMPA BAY

Games this week

@ Seattle, @ Vancouver, @ Edmonton, @ Calgary

Tired: @ Calgary (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Lightning play four road games this week, including three games in four nights… Look for Andrei Vasilevskiy play three times with Jonas Johansson playing once… The Lightning are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games and have dropped to second place in the Atlantic Division, four points behind Buffalo, albeit with two games in hand… Gage Goncalves has been one of the few bright spots of late, as he has three goals and an assist in a three-game scoring streak.

TORONTO

Games this week

vs. New York Islanders, vs. Carolina, @ Ottawa

Tired: vs. Ottawa (Saturday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Maple Leafs lost the services of Auston Matthews for the remainder of the season, after Radko Gudas put a knee-on-knee hit on the Leaf captain, tearing his MCL. Matthews should be good to go in time for training camp… Joseph Woll has been outstanding of late despite going 1-1-1 in his last three starts. The netminder has allowed eight goals on 105 shots (the Maple Leafs defense has plenty of holes) and has taken over as the No. 1 goaltender for Toronto… Matias Maccelli has seven goals and 11 points in his last 12 games.

UTAH

Games this week

@ Dallas, @ Vegas, vs. Anaheim, vs. Los Angeles

Tired: vs. Anaheim (Friday)

Rested: vs. Los Angeles (Sunday)

Notes

The Mammoth play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Karel Vejmelka should get three starts with Vitek Vanecek playing once… Vejmelka has allowed at least three goals in four straight games… Dylan Guenther had a pair of goals Saturday, giving him a career high 33 markers… Nick Schmaltz inked an eight-year, $64 million contract extension this past week… Utah has been slumping of late, having lost four in a row, and while they are still the first wild card in the Western Conference, their cushion is slipping away.

VANCOUVER

Games this week

vs. Florida, vs. Tampa Bay, vs. St. Louis

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Canucks continue to dwell at the bottom of the NHL standings with 48 points, 11 in arrears of 31st place Calgary… Evander Kane scored his third goal in his last 14 games Saturday… Filip Hronek has two goals and six points in his last six games… Zeev Buium had an assist Saturday and has two goals and eight points in 29 games as a Canuck.

VEGAS

Games this week

vs. Buffalo, vs. Utah, @ Nashville, @ Dallas

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Golden Knights play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week… Adin Hill should get at least two starts and probably three, with Akira Schmid starting in the remainder of the contests… Pavel Dorofeyev had a pair of goals Saturday, giving him four goals and an assist in his last two games and 34 goals and a career-high 57 points in 67 games this season.

WASHINGTON

Games this week

vs. Ottawa, vs. New Jersey, vs. Colorado

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Capitals are losing sight of the second wild card, as they are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings with 74 points, five in arrears of the Red Wings. More bad news in that the Capitals have played more games than any other team in the league and have only 14 games remaining… Alex Ovechkin is in danger of missing the 30-goal mark this season. He has 24 goals and 51 points in 68 games. Save for the 56-game schedule in 2020-21 due to COVID, Ovie has never missed hitting the 30-goal plateau in his 21-year career.

WINNIPEG

Games this week

vs. Nashville, @ Boston, @ Pittsburgh, @ New York Rangers

Tired: @ New York Rangers (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Jets complete an eight-game homestand versus the Predators… They play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Connor Hellebuyck is expected to get three starts with Eric Comrie playing once… The Jets upset league-leading Colorado on Saturday 3-1, climbing to within five points of the second wild card… Alex Iafallo is back on the top line alongside Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, relegating Gabriel Vilardi to the second unit.