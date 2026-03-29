The Ducks play four games this week including three games in four nights… Lukas Dostal should get at least two starts and possibly three while Ville Husso

It's an important week in fantasy pools as head-to-head leagues are in the semi-finals. That's why it is important to play the schedule, as the Penguins play five times while Nashville and Utah only play a pair of games. That's a huge advantage, because even the bottom of the depth chart players for the Pens have a better chance of putting up useful numbers than players like Dylan Guenther or Steven Stamkos , especially in multi-category leagues.

It's an important week in fantasy pools as head-to-head leagues are in the semi-finals. That's why it is important to play the schedule, as the Penguins play five times while Nashville and Utah only play a pair of games. That's a huge advantage, because even the bottom of the depth chart players for the Pens have a better chance of putting up useful numbers than players like Dylan Guenther or Steven Stamkos, especially in multi-category leagues.

Visit RotoWire's NHL Daily Starting Lineups to find out starters for every game on the schedule!

WEEK OF MARCH 30-APRIL 5

5 Games – Pittsburgh

4 Games - Anaheim, Boston, Carolina, Colorado, Detroit, Florida, Montreal, New Jersey, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Ottawa, Philadelphia, San Jose, St. Louis, Vancouver, Washington

3 Games - Buffalo, Calgary, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Edmonton, Minnesota, Los Angeles, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Toronto, Vegas, Winnipeg

2 Games – Nashville, Utah

St. Louis plays all four games on the road.

The New York Rangers and San Jose play all four games at home.

Anaheim, Colorado, Edmonton, Los Angeles, Ottawa, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay play three games at home.

Boston, Calgary, Detroit, Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg play three games on the road.

ANAHEIM

Games this week

vs. Toronto, @ San Jose, vs. St. Louis, vs. Calgary

Tired: vs. Calgary (Saturday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Ducks play four games this week including three games in four nights… Lukas Dostal should get at least two starts and possibly three while Ville Husso will get the remainder of the starts… Beckett Sennecke scored his 22nd of the season Saturday and has two goals and five points in his last five games… John Carlson had a pair of helpers Saturday, giving him eight assists in seven games with Anaheim.

BOSTON

Games this week

vs. Dallas, @ Florida, @ Tampa Bay, @ Philadelphia

Tired: @ Philadelphia (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Bruins play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week… Jeremy Swayman should get three starts with Joonas Korpisalo playing once… Fraser Minten has moved up to the top line with David Pastrnak… Lukas Reichel played his first game with the Bruins on Thursday and found the back of the net… Viktor Arvidsson has three goals and 11 points in his last 10 appearances.

BUFFALO

Games this week

vs. New York Islanders, @ Ottawa, @ Washington

Tired: None

Rested: vs. New York Islanders (Tuesday)

Notes

The Sabres lost 5-2 to Detroit on Friday but got back on track with a 3-2 shootout win over the Kraken on Saturday… Rasmus Dahlin finally has his fiancée in town after she underwent a heart transplant in the fall. Dahlin has four goals in his last six games, as well as three assists, boosting his totals to 17 goals and 67 points in 70 games.

CALGARY

Games this week

@ Colorado, @ Vegas, @ Anaheim

Tired: None

Rested: @ Anaheim (Saturday)

Notes

The Flames brought Brennan Othmann up from the minors Saturday and he picked up an assist in his first game with the Flames since being acquired from the Rangers… Victor Olofsson has two goals and two assists in 11 games with Calgary since being picked up from Colorado… It's been a big week for rookie Zayne Parekh, who potted his first goal of the season Tuesday and then had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 7-3 victory over Vancouver. It was his first multi-point game in his NHL career.

CAROLINA

Games this week

@ Columbus, vs. Columbus, vs. New York Islanders, @ Ottawa

Tired: None

Rested: vs. New York Islanders (Saturday)

Notes

The Hurricanes play a home-and-home series against Columbus this week, so tempers could flare. If they do, look for Nicolas Deslauriers to add to his PIM total… Carolina plays four times this week, including three games in four nights. Look for Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen to share the crease… Shayne Gostisbehere returned to action Saturday after missing nine games with a lower-body injury and had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over New Jersey. The defenseman has 12 goals and 45 points in 46 games this season.

CHICAGO

Games this week

vs. Winnipeg, @ Edmonton, @ Seattle

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

Nick Lardis has three goals and five points in his last four games… Chicago got a huge boost when Anton Frondell came over from Sweden this past week. The third overall pick in the 2025 Draft, Frondell had an assist in each of his first two games and led Chicago forwards in TOI in his third appearance Friday, playing 20:50 including 4:29 on the power play. He is seeing first line action alongside Connor Bedard and is worth a pickup, especially in dynasty leagues.

COLORADO

Games this week

vs. Calgary, vs. Vancouver, @ Dallas, vs. St. Louis

Tired: vs. St. Louis (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

Mackenzie Blackwood has taken back the top job in net for the Avalanche from Scott Wedgewood, though both goalies continue to play quite well… The Avs are 5-4-1 in their last 10. Fortunately, the Stars are also 5-4-1 and remain seven points in arrears of Colorado for first place in the Western Conference… Nathan MacKinnon was held off the scoresheet Saturday to keep him at 117 points, third in the NHL. He has eight goals and 24 points in his last 16 appearances… Artturi Lehkonen returned to action Thursday after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury and had an assist.

COLUMBUS

Games this week

vs. Carolina, @ Carolina, vs. Winnipeg

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Blue Jackets play a home-and-home series versus divisional rival Carolina and if there are fisticuffs, look for Mathieu Olivier to be involved on the Columbus side… Dmitri Voronkov suffered an upper-body injury Saturday and is questionable this week… Sean Monahan is slumping again. He has two assists in his last nine games and has gone 13 games without lighting the lamp… Adam Fantilli had an assist Saturday and equaled his career high of 54 points with nine games left on the schedule.

DALLAS

Games this week

@ Boston, vs. Winnipeg, vs. Colorado

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Stars got Mikko Rantanen (lower body) back Saturday after he missed 14 games after getting hurt at the Olympics. He scored his 21st goal of the season and added an assist, giving him 71 points in 55 games… Mavrik Bourque had a pair of goals Saturday in a 6-3 win over Pittsburgh. Bourque has 16 goals and 34 points in 73 appearances… Miro Heiskanen notched his 51st assist and 60th point of the season Saturday.

DETROIT

Games this week

@ Pittsburgh, @ Philadelphia, @ New York Rangers, vs. Minnesota

Tired: None

Rested: @ Pittsburgh (Tuesday)

Notes

The Red Wings play four games this week, including three in four nights. Expect John Gibson to play three times with Cam Talbot getting one start… Patrick Kane has been turning back the clock in March, tallying four goals and nine assists in his last 11 appearances. The 37-year-old has 13 goals and 46 points in 58 games… Dylan Larkin (leg) returned to action Tuesday after missing seven games and had a goal and an assist in three games this week.

EDMONTON

Games this week

vs. Seattle, vs. Chicago, vs. Vegas

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Oilers picked up Matt Savoie from the Sabres in the summer of 2024 and after spending most of last season with AHL Bakersfield, he has played most of this season at the NHL level. He has a goal in each of his last three games, giving him 14 goals and 31 points in 74 appearances… Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists Saturday and leads the NHL with 124 points, three better than Nikita Kucherov.

FLORIDA

Games this week

vs. Ottawa, vs. Boston, @ Pittsburgh, @ Pittsburgh

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Panthers play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week… Sergei Bobrovsky and Daniil Tarasov are expected to share the net… The Florida depth chart looks like a war zone with 11 players out of action, including nine forwards… Matthew Tkachuk has three goals and an assist in his last two games.

LOS ANGELES

Games this week

vs. St. Louis, vs. Nashville, vs. Toronto

Tired: vs. Nashville (Thursday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Kings are one point in arrears of Nashville for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference… Artemi Panarin has seven goals and 18 points in 17 games with the Kings since his trade from the Rangers… Drew Doughty had assists in three straight games before the streak was snapped Saturday in a 6-2 loss to Utah. Doughty only has five goals and 21 points in 63 games.

MINNESOTA

Games this week

vs. Vancouver, @ Ottawa, @ Detroit

Tired: None

Rested: vs, Vancouver (Thursday)

Notes

The Wild play three games in four nights… Expect to see Filip Gustavsson play a pair of contests with Jesper Wallstedt playing once… Kirill Kaprizov returned to action this week after missing a couple of games with a lower-body injury. He was held without a point in his first two games back, but notched his 39th goal of the season Saturday in a 6-3 loss to Boston… Mats Zuccarello has 15 goals and 45 points in 54 games this season… Quinn Hughes has six goals and 66 assists in 68 games.

MONTREAL

Games this week

@ Tampa Bay, @ New York Rangers, @ New Jersey, vs. New Jersey

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Canadiens play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Jakub Dobes should get at least two starts, and the Canadiens could use the recently recalled Jacob Fowler to play the remainder, leaving Sam Montembeault on the bench… Montreal plays a pair of contests versus New Jersey and if tempers flare, the Habs could turn to Arber Xhekaj. Xhekaj has 108 PIM in 55 games, but has been a healthy scratch in six straight games.

NASHVILLE

Games this week

@ Los Angeles, @ San Jose

Tired: None

Rested: @ Los Angeles (Thursday)

Notes

The Predators only play twice this week… They moved into the second wild card in the West with a 6-3-1 record over their last 10 games… Luke Evangelista hit the 50-point mark for the first time in his young career Thursday… It has not been a great fantasy season for Roman Josi. The defenseman has 12 goals and 48 points in 61 games. He managed 85 points just two seasons ago… Ryan Ufko has three goals and three assists in 12 games this season.

NEW JERSEY

Games this week

@ New York Rangers, vs. Washington, vs. Montreal, @ Montreal

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Devils play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week… Jacob Markstrom will likely play at least twice and possibly three times, with Jake Allen appearing in the remainder of the outings… The Devils play a home-and-home weekend series with Montreal and if there are any fisticuffs, look for Brenden Dillon to be involved in the action… Jack Hughes saw his seven-game scoring streak end Saturday. He had five goals and 14 points during his streak.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Games this week

vs. Pittsburgh, @ Buffalo, vs. Philadelphia, @ Carolina

Tired: @ Buffalo (Tuesday), @ Carolina (Saturday)

Rested: vs. Philadelphia (Friday)

Notes

The Islanders play a pair of back-to-back games this week… While in most back-to-backs a team's netminders will share the crease, Ilya Sorokin seems likely to play three times for the Isles with David Rittich playing once… Bo Horvat has 30 goals and 52 points in 60 games… Emil Heineman has 21 goals and 30 points and is seeing first-line action with Horvat… Anders Lee, the third member of the line, has 16 goals and 39 points in 74 games and may miss the 20-goal mark over a full season for the first time since 2015-16.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Games this week

vs. New Jersey, vs. Montreal, vs. Detroit, vs. Washington

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Rangers play four times at home for the second straight week, as they are nearing the end of a 10-game homestand… They play three games in four nights. Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand could share the net as the Rangers have been intrigued this past week with Garand's excellent play… Adam Sykora potted his first NHL goal Friday in just his second career game… Adam Fox has one goal and 11 assists in his last 13 games.

OTTAWA

Games this week

@ Florida, vs. Buffalo, vs. Minnesota, vs. Carolina

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Senators play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week… Linus Ullmark is expected to play at least twice, with James Reimer picking up the remainder of the starts… The Sens are reeling on the blue line with injuries to Jake Sanderson (upper body) and Thomas Chabot (broken arm). Chabot could be out of action for two months… Jordan Spence has taken over quarterbacking the second power play and has seven points in his last eight games.

PHILADELPHIA

Games this week

@ Washington, vs. Detroit, @ New York Islanders, vs. Boston

Tired: @ New York Islanders (Friday)

Rested: vs. Boston (Sunday)

Notes

The Flyers play four games this week, including three in four nights… Dan Vladar will get at least two starts while Samuel Ersson will be between the pipes for the remaining games… The Flyers are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and are closing in on the second wild card in the East… Trevor Zegras has a four-game point streak (all assists) and has 58 points this season, as he closes in on his third 60-point season in the NHL.

PITTSBURGH

Games this week

@ New York Islanders, vs. Detroit, @ Tampa Bay, vs. Florida, vs. Florida

Tired: vs. Detroit (Tuesday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Penguins play a whopping five times this week… Stuart Skinner should play three times with Arturs Silovs playing twice… The Pens play a weekend series at home versus Florida and if things get rough, look for Connor Clifton to be in the middle of things, as he has four majors this season… Sidney Crosby is hurt yet again. He suffered a lower-body injury Thursday and missed Saturday's tilt against Dallas. He hopes to return to the ice for all five games this week, which would be a huge bonus for all poolies.

SAN JOSE

Games this week

vs. St. Louis, vs. Anaheim, vs. Toronto, vs. Nashville

Tired: vs. Toronto (Thursday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Sharks play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Yaroslav Askarov has been having difficulty staying healthy and is currently out with an upper-body injury, leaving the goaltending to Alex Nedeljkovic and Laurent Brossoit… Macklin Celebrini had a goal and an assist Saturday, giving him sole possession of fourth place in NHL scoring with 98 points… Will Smith has two goals and four points in his last three games after going six games without a point.

SEATTLE

Games this week

@ Edmonton, vs. Utah, vs. Chicago

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Kraken have been getting outstanding production from Bobby McMann since picking him up from Toronto at the trade deadline. McMann had seven goals and four assists in eight games with Seattle, giving him 26 goals and 17 assists in 68 games this season. Both are career highs… Berkly Catton is seeing first line minutes at this time. The eighth overall pick in 2024, Catton has six goals and 15 points in 56 games with the Kraken this season. He is only going to get better.

ST. LOUIS

Games this week

@ San Jose, @ Los Angeles, @ Anaheim, @ Colorado

Tired: None

Rested: @ Colorado (Sunday)

Notes

The Blues are on the road for all four games this week, including three games in four nights… Joel Hofer and Jordan Binnington should share the net… Robert Thomas was out of action with an upper-body injury suffered Tuesday in Washington and missed one game, but came back Saturday versus Toronto to set up a pair of goals, giving him five goals and 15 points in 12 games… Philip Broberg is on a four-game point streak with a goal and three helpers, as well as going plus-6… Jordan Binnington is 4-1-0 in his last five games, boosting his record to 12-19-6 this season.

TAMPA BAY

Games this week

vs. Montreal, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Boston

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Lightning have given Victor Hedman a personal leave of absence. It has been a very tough year for the veteran defenseman, who has just one goal and 17 points in 33 injury-riddled games… Nikita Kucherov and Nick Paul missed Saturday's game against Ottawa with an illness, and you have to wonder if the flu bug is going through the dressing room… Brayden Point only has a goal and an assist in his last six outings.

TORONTO

Games this week

@ Anaheim, @ San Jose, @ Los Angeles

Tired: None

Rested: @ San Jose (Thursday)

Notes

The Maple Leafs are in California all week as they complete a four-game road trip… William Nylander is now the star of the team with Auston Matthews (knee surgery) out for the remainder of the season. Nylander has 25 goals and 42 assists in 57 games and will not hit the 40-goal mark for the fourth consecutive campaign… Matthew Knies has been playing hurt for most of the season, and I don't understand why the Maple Leafs won't shut him down and let him have the necessary surgery in order to make sure he is ready for training camp.

UTAH

Games this week

@ Seattle, @ Vancouver

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Mammoth only play twice this week… Logan Cooley had a pair of goals Saturday, hitting the 20-goal mark for the third time in his three-year career... Dylan Guenther has 12 goals in his last 18 games and has 36 on the season… Mikhail Sergachev has been on fire with seven assists in his last two games. He has 10 goals and 53 points in 70 games, including 22 points with the man advantage.

VANCOUVER

Games this week

@ Vegas, @ Colorado, @ Minnesota, vs. Utah

Tired: @ Minnesota (Thursday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Canucks play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Look for Kevin Lankinen and Nikita Tolopilo to share the net… Elias Pettersson had two goals and five assists in his last six games… Marco Rossi is without a point in his last three games, but he had 10 points in his five previous contests… Linus Karlsson and Liam Ohgren have joined Pettersson on the top line for the lowly Canucks.

VEGAS

Games this week

vs. Vancouver, vs. Calgary, @ Edmonton

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Golden Knights picked up a much-needed point Saturday, dropping a 5-4 shootout decision to Washington, but they did come back from a 3-0 deficit to earn the point… Mitch Marner scored once, giving him 20 goals and 71 points this season. He only has a goal and an assist in his last seven games… Rasmus Andersson had a goal and an assist Saturday, giving him four goals and 10 points in 25 games with the Golden Knights.

WASHINGTON

Games this week

vs. Philadelphia, @ New Jersey, vs. Buffalo, @ New York Rangers

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Capitals play three times in four nights as part of their four-game week… Logan Thompson should play three times with Charlie Lindgren playing once. Lindgren has seen action in just two games since the Olympic break, with Thompson starting 12 of 14 games… Alex Ovechkin had a hat trick Thursday, giving him 29 goals. This is the eighth straight season that Ovechkin has averaged over 4:00 of power-play time per game. He is at 4:30 this season, but has only five power-play goals, the worst mark of his illustrious career.

WINNIPEG

Games this week

@ Chicago, @ Dallas, @ Columbus

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Jets are on the road for all three games this week… They are inching their way back into playoff contention as they are just three points out of the second wild card in the West, though they sit in 11th place… Kyle Connor is on a four-game scoring streak with two goals and five points. He has 33 goals and 83 points in 73 appearances… Cole Perfetti is also on a four-game scoring streak, as is Gabriel Vilardi, who has 28 goals and 62 points this season.