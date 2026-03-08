The Ducks play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Lukas Dostal should get three starts in the Anaheim net with

It was a busy trade deadline this season, though not as busy as in past years. Teams were limited by new rules around salary retention, as well as not being allowed to place players on long-term injured reserve and then activate them at playoff time. That prevented some teams from making big deals and finding creative ways to make the salaries work under the cap, but there were still plenty of trades being made.

All stats are through Saturday night unless otherwise noted.

WEEK OF MARCH 9-15

4 Games - Anaheim, Calgary, Columbus, Edmonton, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Montreal, New York Rangers, Ottawa, Philadelphia, San Jose, Seattle, St. Louis, Toronto, Utah, Washington, Winnipeg

3 Games - Boston, Buffalo, Carolina, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Detroit, Florida, Nashville, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Vancouver, Vegas

2 Games – New Jersey

Anaheim, Calgary, Los Angeles and San Jose play all four games on the road.

Philadelphia and Winnipeg play all four games at home.

Buffalo, Dallas, Minnesota, Montreal, Ottawa, Seattle, Tampa Bay. Vancouver and Washington play three games at home.

Columbus, Detroit Edmonton, Nashville, the New York Rangers, Pittsburgh and Toronto play three games on the road.

ANAHEIM

Games this week

@ Winnipeg, @ Toronto, @ Ottawa, @ Montreal

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Ducks play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Lukas Dostal should get three starts in the Anaheim net with Ville Husso playing once… The Ducks made a great move at the deadline, picking up John Carlson from Washington for first and third-round picks. This could affect Jackson LaCombe's time on the first power play, so be aware.

BOSTON

Games this week

vs. Los Angeles, vs. San Jose, @ Washington

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Los Angeles (Tuesday)

Notes

The Bruins were pretty quiet at the deadline, dealing for three minor-leaguers including Lukas Reichel, who was selected 17th overall by Chicago in 2020. He has six goals and seven assists in 23 AHL games… Morgan Geekie has nine goals and five assists in his last 13 games and has a career high 34 goals this season.

BUFFALO

Games this week

vs. San Jose, vs. Washington, vs. Toronto

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Washington (Thursday)

Notes

The Sabres were busy at the deadline, picking up Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn from the Jets to fill out their blue line after a Colton Parayko deal fell through… They also added a depth forward in Sam Carrick from the Rangers… Buffalo gave up Isak Rosen and Jacob Bryson, as well as draft picks, in their deals… Josh Norris has three goals and six points in six contests since returning from a rib injury that cost him 12 games.

CALGARY

Games this week

@ Washington, @ New York Rangers, @ New Jersey, @ New York Islanders

Tired: None

Rested: @ New York Islanders (Saturday)

Notes

The Flames are on the road for all four games… They play three games in four nights. Look for Dustin Wolf and Devin Cooley to share the net this week… The Flames dealt Nazem Kadri to the Avalanche, getting back Victor Olofsson, Max Curran, a conditional 2028 first-round pick and a conditional second-round selection in 2027… They also dealt MacKenzie Weegar to Utah for Olli Maatta, prospect Jonathan Castagna and three second-round picks in 2026. With Weegar and Rasmus Andersson dealt, look for the Flames to give Zayne Parekh a long ausition as the quarterback on the first power play… The Flames also picked up Brennan Othmann from the Rangers for Jacob Battaglia, as well as Ryan Strome from Anaheim for a 2027 seventh-round pick… Othmann could get a good opportunity for Calgary, as he needed a change of scenery from the Rangers.

CAROLINA

Games this week

vs. Pittsburgh, vs. St. Louis, @ Tampa Bay

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Hurricanes did relatively little at the deadline, picking up Nicolas Deslauriers from the Flyers for a conditional seventh-round selection in 2027. He'll provide toughness on the fourth line, as he has 86 hits in 24 games with Philadelphia. In addition, Deslauriers has had 90 fights in his NHL career, third among active players behind Tom Wilson and Radko Gudas... Taylor Hall has two goals and seven points in his last five games.

CHICAGO

Games this week

vs. Utah, @ Utah, @ Vegas

Tired: vs. Utah (Monday)

Rested: None

Notes

The 'Hawks play a home-and-home series with the Mammoth, so look for Louis Crevier to add to his PIM totals, if there are any fisticuffs… Chicago picked up Andrew Mangiapane from Edmonton, as well as a 2027 first-round pick, for Colton Dach and Jason Dickinson… Connor Murphy also got dealt to Edmonton on Monday for a 2028 second-round selection… Spencer Knight was unable to start Friday due to an illness, but he should be okay to play this week.

COLORADO

Games this week

vs. Edmonton, @ Seattle, @ Winnipeg

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Avalanche made a big splash at center at the deadline, picking up Nicolas Roy from Toronto for a conditional first-round pick in 2027 (top-10 protected) and a conditional 2026 fifth-round selection. He will likely see third-line minutes and his penalty killing, as well as his ability at the faceoff dot (52.9 percent), will be a nice boost… Colorado then brought back Nazem Kadri at the buzzer, giving up Victor Olofsson, Max Curran, a conditional 2028 first and a conditional 2027 second-round pick. The Avs are extremely strong down the middle with Nathan MacKinnon, Brock Nelson, Kadri and Roy… They also acquired Nick Blankenburg from Nashville for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

COLUMBUS

Games this week

vs. Los Angeles, @ Tampa Bay, @ Florida, @ Philadelphia

Tired: @ Tampa Bay (Tuesday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Blue Jackets are on the ice for four games this week, including three in four nights… Jet Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins are expected to share the net… The Blue Jackets picked up Conor Garland from Vancouver on Thursday in exchange for a 2028 third-round selection and a 2026 second-round pick. Garland should fit in nicely on the second line with Sean Monahan and Boone Jenner and see second-unit power play time.

DALLAS

Games this week

vs. Vegas, vs. Edmonton, vs. Detroit

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Stars tweaked their lineup at the deadline, acquiring Michael Bunting from Nashville for a third-round pick in 2026. He should see time as a middle-six forward with the Stars… Mikko Rantanen (lower body) is expected to start skating in about a week and is at least two weeks away from returning to action… Dallas also picked up Tyler Myers from Vancouver, giving up a second-round pick in 2027 and a 2029 fourth-rounder… Roope Hintz suffered a lower-body injury in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to Colorado and will be out of action for an extended period of time… Wyatt Johnston is expected to center the top line in Hintz's absence, with Jason Robertson and Mavrik Bourque on his wings.

DETROIT

Games this week

@ Florida, @ Tampa Bay, @ Dallas

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Red Wings were busy at the deadline, dealing for David Perron (groin) on Thursday in exchange for a conditional 2026 fourth-round selection… They also picked up Justin Faulk from St. Louis on Friday, giving up first and third-round picks in 2026, as well as Justin Holl and Dmitri Buchelnikov, a Russian prospect… Dylan Larkin (leg) was injured Friday but is not expected to be out long term, though he will not play Sunday.

EDMONTON

Games this week

@ Colorado, @ Dallas, @ St. Louis, vs. Nashville

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Oilers play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Tristan Jarry and Connor Ingram should split the net… It was a bit of a surprise that the Oilers did not go out and get a goaltender but they were still busy, picking up Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach from Chicago on Wednesday for a 2027 first-round pick and Andrew Mangiapane… More importantly, in a separate deal Monday, Edmonton landed Connor Murphy for a 2028 second-round pick.

FLORIDA

Games this week

vs. Detroit, vs. Columbus, @ Seattle

Tired: None

Rested: @ Seattle (Sunday)

Notes

The Panthers dealt Jeff Petry to Minnesota on Thursday for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2026 and then picked up Vinnie Hinostroza from the Wild on Friday for future considerations… It was a bit of a surprise that pending UFA Sergei Bobrovsky was not dealt to a contender, but the two sides are apparently discussing a contract extension… Brad Marchand has one assist in his last four games… It was thought that Aleksander Barkov (knee surgery) would have a chance to return to action if the Panthers made the playoffs, but it appears the point is moot. The big center will target a return in 2026-27.

LOS ANGELES

Games this week

@ Columbus, @ Boston, @ New York Islanders, @ New Jersey

Tired: @ Boston (Tuesday), @ New Jersey (Saturday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Kings play a pair of back-to-back sets this week… Darcy Kuemper and Anton Forsberg should share the net… The Kings picked up Scott Laughton from Toronto at the deadline, giving up a conditional third-round pick in 2026 that becomes a second rounder if Los Angeles makes the playoffs… Of course, they made their big deal prior to the Olympic break, when they got Artemi Panarin from the Rangers… Andrei Kuzmenko is done for the season after undergoing knee surgery.

MINNESOTA

Games this week

vs. Utah, @ Philadelphia, vs. New York Rangers, vs. Toronto

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Utah (Tuesday), vs. Philadelphia (Thursday)

Notes

The Wild play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Filip Gustavsson should get three starts with Jesper Wallstedt playing once… Minnesota acquired Michael McCarron from Nashville on Tuesday for a 2028 second-round pick. McCarron scored once and added an assist in his Wild debut Friday… Minnesota picked up Nick Foligno from Chicago for future considerations. Nick will join his brother Marcus on the Wild, the first time they've played together in the NHL... The big deal of deadline day for the Wild was acquiring Bobby Brink from the Flyers for David Jiricek.

MONTREAL

Games this week

vs. Toronto, @ Ottawa, vs. San Jose, vs. Anaheim

Tired: @ Ottawa (Wednesday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Canadiens play a pair of back-to-back sets this week… It's expected that Sam Montembeault and Jakub Dobes will share the crease… Montreal elected for the status quo at the trade deadline... Noah Dobson has three goals, eight assists and a plus-9 rating in his last 10 games… Fellow blueliner Lane Hutson had three assists Friday, giving him three goals and 16 assists in his last 15 contests.

NASHVILLE

Games this week

@ Seattle, @ Vancouver, @ Edmonton

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Predators did not deal Steven Stamkos, Ryan O'Reilly or Jonathan Marchessault at the deadline, despite so many rumors. They did trade Cole Smith to Vegas on Tuesday for Christoffer Sedoff and a 2028 third-round pick… They also sent Michael Bunting to Dallas for a 2026 third-round selection… Stamkos has 29 goals and 18 assists in 48 games since starting the season with a goal and an assist in his first 14 appearances.

NEW JERSEY

Games this week

vs. Calgary, vs. Los Angeles

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Los Angeles (Saturday)

Notes

The Devils are the only team to play just twice this week… New Jersey did not participate at the deadline, as they were neither buyers or sellers… Jack Hughes had one goal and 16 assists in his last 16 games heading into action Saturday. He managed a hat trick plus an assist in a 6-3 win over the Rangers, giving the Olympic star 15 goals and 30 assists in 42 appearances… Luke Hughes has three assists in four games since returning from a shoulder injury that cost him 10 games.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Games this week

@ St. Louis, vs. Los Angeles, vs. Calgary

Tired: @ Los Angeles (Thursday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Islanders made a big move at the deadline by bringing in Brayden Schenn from St. Louis, giving up Jonathan Drouin, first and third-round picks in 2026 and Swedish netminder Marcus Gidlof… Schenn should center the second line, between Calum Ritchie and Emil Heineman… Matthew Schaefer has hit the 20-goal mark, the first 18-year-old rookie defenseman to do so in the history of the NHL.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Games this week

@ Philadelphia, vs. Calgary, @ Winnipeg, @ Minnesota

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Rangers play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week… Igor Shesterkin should get three starts with Jonathan Quick playing once… The Rangers are floundering at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with 56 points, nine in arrears of 15th place Toronto… The Rangers dealt Brennan Othmann to Calgary for Jacob Battaglia, who was a second-round pick by the Flames in 2024… In another minor deal, New York picked up Aidan Thompson from Chicago in exchange for Derrick Pouliot.

OTTAWA

Games this week

@ Vancouver, vs. Montreal, vs. Anaheim, vs. San Josee

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Montreal (Wednesday)

Notes

The Senators made a couple of deals Thursday, dealing David Perron (groin) to Detroit for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2026… Ottawa then acquired Warren Foegele, who needed a change of scenery, and a conditional third-round pick in 2026 from the Kings in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick and a conditional third… The only move they made at the trade deadline Friday was picking up Graeme Clarke from Washington for Wyatt Bongiovanni… All in all, it was not a very productive few days for the Senators.

PHILADELPHIA

Games this week

vs. New York Rangers, vs. Washington, vs. Minnesota, vs. Columbus

Tired: vs. Minnesota (Thursday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Flyers play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week… Dan Vladar will get at least two starts and possibly three, while Samuel Ersson will play the remainder… The Flyers dealt Bobby Brink to Minnesota, receiving defenseman David Jiricek (who was drafted sixth overall in 2022), and then dealing resident tough guy Nicolas Deslauriers to Carolina for a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick.

PITTSBURGH

Games this week

@ Carolina, @ Vegas, @ Utah

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Penguins will miss Evgeni Malkin this week as he was suspended for five games for slashing Rasmus Dahlin of the Sabres on Thursday… The Penguins weren't very busy at the deadline, acquiring Elmer Soderblom from Detroit for a 2026 third-round selection in their lone move... Sidney Crosby has begun skating and could return at some point this week from a lower-body injury he suffered at the Olympics.

SAN JOSE

Games this week

@ Buffalo, @ Boston, @ Montreal, @ Ottawa

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Sharks are on the road for all four games this week, including three games in four nights… Yaroslav Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic should share the crease… Nedeljkovic inked a two-year contract extension Friday, while Kiefer Sherwood signed on for five more seasons… The Sharks dealt Timothy Liljegren to Washington for a fourth-round pick in 2026… They also picked up Jett Woo from Vancouver in exchange for Jack Thompson.

SEATTLE

Games this week

vs. Nashville, vs. Colorado, @ Vancouver , vs. Florida

Tired: vs. Florida (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Kraken play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Philipp Grubauer and Joey Daccord should share the crease… The Kraken made a splash when they acquired Bobby McMann from Toronto, giving up a fourth rounder in 2026 and a conditional second-round selection in 2027… The Kraken are currently holding down the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

ST. LOUIS

Games this week

vs. New York Islanders, @ Carolina, vs. Edmonton, @ Winnipeg

Tired: None

Rested: @ Winnipeg (Sunday)

Notes

The Blues play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Joel Hofer will play at least twice with Jordan Binnington picking up the rest of the starts… The Blues dealt Brayden Schenn to the Islanders, receiving a first and third-round pick in 2026… They also dealt Justin Faulk to Detroit for 2026 first and third-round pick , Justin Holl and prospect Dmitri Buchelnikov… It was a good haul for the Blues, even if they didn't move Binnington.

TAMPA BAY

Games this week

vs. Columbus, vs. Detroit, vs. Carolina

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Columbus (Tuesday)

Notes

The Lightning picked up an old friend when they acquired Corey Perry from the Kings for a 2028 second-round selection. Perry helped the Lightning win the Stanley Cup in 2021… He found the back of the net in Toronto on Saturday in his return. Perry has 12 goals and 29 points in 51 games this season… Brayden Point has four goals and five assists in six games since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him 11 NHL games, as well as a place on the Team Canada Olympic roster.

TORONTO

Games this week

@ Montreal, vs. Anaheim, @ Buffalo, @ Minnesota

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Maple Leafs play three games in four nights as part of a four-game week… Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz should share the cage… The Maple Leafs were sellers at the deadline for the first time in a decade. They did not acquire any players, just draft picks… Nicolas Roy was dealt to Colorado for a conditional 2027 first-round pick, as well as a conditional 2026 fifth-rounder… Scott Laughton went to Los Angeles for a conditional third-round pick in 2026 that becomes a second if the Kings make the playoffs… Finally, they dealt Bobby McMann to Seattle for a 2026 fourth and 2027 second-round pick.

UTAH

Games this week

@ Chicago, @ Minnesota, vs. Chicago, vs. Pittsburgh

Tired: @ Minnesota (Tuesday)

Rested: @ Chicago (Monday)

Notes

The Mammoth play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Karel Vejmelka should get three starts with Vitek Vanecek playing once… Utah went big Thursday, picking up MacKenzie Weegar from Calgary for three 2026 second-round picks, Olli Maatta and prospect Jonathan Castagna… The acquisition really helps round out their blue line, and Weegar still has four years remaining on his contract after this season, which helps explain the high price tag.

VANCOUVER

Games this week

vs. Ottawa, vs. Nashville, vs. Seattle

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Canucks dealt Tyler Myers to Dallas on Wednesday, getting a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 fourth-round pick back in return… They also traded Conor Garland to the Blue Jackets for a 2028 second and a 2026 third-round pick… It was thought that Elias Pettersson could be on the move as well, but that did not come to fruition… The Canucks have 46 points and are in last place in the NHL, nine points behind 31st place Calgary.

VEGAS

Games this week

@ Dallas, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Chicago

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Golden Knights were buyers once again at the trade deadline… They picked up Cole Smith from Nashville, giving up Christoffer Sedoff and a third-round pick in 2028… Vegas also acquired Nic Dowd from Washington for netminder Jesper Vikman, a third-round pick in 2027 and a second-round selection in 2029… Pavel Dorofeyev was a tremendous pick in the third round of the 2019 Draft. He had 35 goals last season and hit the 30-goal mark Friday, in his 63rd game.

WASHINGTON

Games this week

vs. Calgary, @ Philadelphia, @ Buffalo, vs. Boston

Tired: @ Buffalo (Thursday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Capitals play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Look for Logan Thompson to play at least twice and possibly three times with Charlie Lindgren playing the rest of the contests… It's an end of an era, as John Carlson was traded to Anaheim after playing 1,143 games in a Washington sweater. The Capitals received a conditional first-round pick in 2026, as well as a 2026 third-round selection… Nic Dowd was sent to Vegas for Jesper Vikman, a 2027 third-round pick and a 2029 second-round selection… Washington also acquired Timothy Liljegren from San Jose, giving up a 2026 fourth-rounder, and picked up David Kampf from Vancouver for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

WINNIPEG

Games this week

vs. Anaheim, vs. New York Rangers, vs. Colorado, vs. St. Louis

Tired: vs. St. Louis (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Jets, who are in the midst of an eight-game homestand, play four games this week, including three games in four nights… Connor Hellebuyck is expected to get three starts with Eric Comrie playing once… Josh Morrissey (upper body) returned to action Saturday after missing five games, and he contributed right away with the overtime winner. He was injured in the opening period of the opening game at the Olympics… The Jets dealt Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn to Buffalo, getting back Isak Rosen, Jacob Bryson, a second and a fourth-round pick in 2026.