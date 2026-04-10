With one week left in the NHL's 2025-2026 regular season, it's time to give the top fantasy goalies their flowers. For the players who are recognized within this column, this evaluation is based on more than wins and shutouts. Time on ice, saves, save percentages and shutouts also are factored in. You may not agree with the choices, but remember we're talking about fantasy hockey impact here, and there's a point system that ranked all goalies.

Logan Thompson Washington Capitals

Thompson is at the head of the class, based on this season's fantasy statistics (597.40 in Yahoo leagues). He recorded 29 wins in 56 appearances, turning aside 91.2 percent of the 1,552 shots he's faced thus far. That shot total is the second highest in the league. In addition, he set a personal best with a 2.49 goals against average. In the last few weeks, he has taken on a very heavy workload to spearhead the Capitals' efforts to chase down a playoff spot. Whether or not that ends well, he has done enough heavy lifting to ensure that he's among the first goalies drafted in next year's fantasy pools.

Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay Lightning

Once again, Vasilevskiy ranks as one of the league's best, as he added another stellar campaign to an already Hall of Fame-worthy career. In fact, he really came to the rescue for a team that was among the most impacted by key injuries on any roster this season.

He tallied 588 fantasy points, based on 37 wins, a typically stingy 2.32 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

As he's only 31 years old, he's still in his prime, but it sure seems like he's been around for a long time. It is due to the fact that he's been at, or near, the top of goalie statistics for the past decade. That resume makes him a true model of consistency who has given the Bolts an edge over opponents on most nights throughout his career.

Ilya Sorokin New York Islanders

Third on this list, Sorokin is building his own record of consistency along with having an ability to handle a heavy workload. He's going to complete a fifth straight 50-game season.

He also leads the league with seven shutouts and he's two wins shy of a career-best for wins, which have been hard to come by in his time with the low-scoring offense that's been in place for the bulk of his time on Long Island. His 2.65 goals against average and 90.9 save percentage are right in line with his career totals. Many pundits have already opined that he will earn lots of votes for the Vezina Trophy , which goes to the best goalie this season.

Jeremy Swayman Boston Bruins

When referring to Swayman's performance this season, we repeatedly have compared it to his early success as a tandem partner on the Bruins goalie depth chart, playing behind a very good team.

Entering this season, the Bruins were seeing a decline in that talent base of their roster, and Swayman was coming off the worst campaign of his career. This season he has rebounded very nicely and is now viewed as a central figure in the Bruins ability to retool their lineup on the fly, while remaining very competitive and likely to earn a playoff berth. That was not expected at the start of this season. The most telling statistic points to the first 30-win season of his career. Additionally, his 2.77 goals against average and .906 save percentage are both much better than the numbers he recorded last season as well.

Jet Greaves Columbus Blue Jackets

If you're looking for the biggest surprise on this list, Greaves is the guy. He entered this season on the heels of his first full campaign for the Blue Jackets, expecting to battle for playing time with Elvis Merzlikins, who had been the No. 1 goalie on the Columbus roster last season.

Greaves put up much better statistics than his partner, earning the confidence of management and teammates alike early this season and he steadily garnered the larger starts in goal, with 51 appearances to date.

This is just part of his story in a breakout season that few saw coming.

Karel Vejmelka Utah Mammoth

Though he may be less heralded than the other goalies highlighted here, he is slowly building a very interesting career trajectory. While he has played for only one team, we see a clear division from his first three seasons in Arizona, where wins were hard to come by and the nightly shot volume that he faced regularly should have put him in line for a purple heart. With the move to Utah coinciding with an improving roster, he registered more wins than losses for the first time last season.

This year, he's set new career highs that most goalies would envy, starting with a 36-19 record, despite the fact that his goals against average (2.74) and save percentage (.896) are not quite as good as last season. His team is young and improving, and his profile likely will grow accordingly.

Igor Shesterkin New York Rangers

How does a goalie for the 29th ranked Rangers make this list? You have to frame it with the reminder of the measuring tools that come within fantasy hockey metrics. Shesterkin has compiled a winning record (25-18) and recorded a typically stingy 2.53 goals against average despite a high shot volume. If you want a sense of his value to the team, consider that his backups have combined to record only eight wins and 19 losses, with a goals against nearly .75 goals per game higher. That speaks to his importance to this roster as well as the fact that there is much work to be done to improve this team.