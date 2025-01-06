Aaron Ekblad Injury: Game-time call

Ekblad (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against Colorado on Monday, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

Ekblad wasn't on the ice for practice Sunday or Monday, which would seem to point to him not being available to face the Avalanche. The blueliner is currently mired in a five-game point drought on top of a seven-game goal drought. Still, if he plays, Ekblad should see plenty of time with the man advantage and could break out of his funk sooner rather than later.