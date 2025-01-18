Fantasy Hockey
Aaron Ekblad headshot

Aaron Ekblad Injury: Not available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 7:08am

Ekblad (undisclosed) will be out of the lineup versus Anaheim on Saturday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Ekblad will miss his fifth consecutive game Saturday. Coach Paul Maurice expects Ekblad to return on their four-game road trip beginning Tuesday in Anaheim and ending Sunday in Vegas. Ekblad has two goals, 18 assists, 76 shots on goal, 59 hits and 55 blocked shots through 41 appearances this season.

