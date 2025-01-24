Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Ekblad headshot

Aaron Ekblad Injury: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Ekblad (upper body) practiced Friday and head coach Paul Maurice said "there's a chance" the defenseman plays Saturday versus the Sharks.

Ekblad was on the top pairing during the practice session, which is a good sign that he's close to a return. If he can't play Saturday, the Panthers are in action again Sunday versus the Golden Knights. Ekblad's return will likely lead to Tobias Bjornfot exiting the lineup.

Aaron Ekblad
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now