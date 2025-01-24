Aaron Ekblad Injury: Returns to practice

Ekblad (upper body) practiced Friday and head coach Paul Maurice said "there's a chance" the defenseman plays Saturday versus the Sharks.

Ekblad was on the top pairing during the practice session, which is a good sign that he's close to a return. If he can't play Saturday, the Panthers are in action again Sunday versus the Golden Knights. Ekblad's return will likely lead to Tobias Bjornfot exiting the lineup.