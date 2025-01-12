Fantasy Hockey
Aaron Ekblad headshot

Aaron Ekblad Injury: Set to miss next two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Ekblad (undisclosed) won't travel with the Panthers for the team's two-game road trip, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports Sunday.

Ekblad has missed two of the last three games. He won't play against Philadelphia on Monday and New Jersey on Tuesday. The Panthers will evaluate the 28-year-old defender when the team returns home ahead of Thursday's matchup versus Detroit. Ekblad has accounted for two goals, 20 points, 76 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and 59 hits through 41 appearances this season. Tobias Bjornfot and Adam Boqvist are options to fill in during Ekblad's absence.

Aaron Ekblad
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
