Aaron Ekblad Injury: Status not looking good

Ekblad's hand injury sustained Tuesday versus the Senators "doesn't look good" according to head coach Paul Maurice, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Ekblad blocked a shot off his hand in the third period Tuesday, and it looks like he'll be the next Panther to potentially have his season end early. The defenseman still needs to be evaluated further, but the Panthers have no motivation to push him to return at this stage. The team will need to make a call-up on the blue line if additional tests reveal the expected bad news.