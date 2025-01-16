Aaron Ekblad Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Ekblad (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus Detroit on Thursday, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

Ekblad will miss his fourth consecutive game. The 28--year-old defenseman could return Saturday against the Ducks, but if he is unable to go, coach Paul Maurice stated that he was "fairly confident" that Ekblad would be able to play at some point next week as the Panthers are in California for three games. Ekblad has two goals and 18 assists in 41 appearances this season.