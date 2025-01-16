Fantasy Hockey
Aaron Ekblad headshot

Aaron Ekblad Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Ekblad (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus Detroit on Thursday, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

Ekblad will miss his fourth consecutive game. The 28--year-old defenseman could return Saturday against the Ducks, but if he is unable to go, coach Paul Maurice stated that he was "fairly confident" that Ekblad would be able to play at some point next week as the Panthers are in California for three games. Ekblad has two goals and 18 assists in 41 appearances this season.

Aaron Ekblad
Florida Panthers
